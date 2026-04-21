The Best Camping Pillow Of 2026 Is Top-Ranked And Well-Reviewed - But Is It Worth $60?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the pickiest of ultralight backpacking nerds appreciates a cushy car camping setup from time to time. If you're taking the family on a national park road trip through California or spending a week at your favorite lakeside campground with fishing buddies, bringing along a few key luxuries to up your sleep setup can take the experience from camping to glamping.

A lot of digital ink is spent identifying the highest rated sleeping bags and cushiest air mattresses, but what you lay your head on under the stars can be just as important. Right now, the Luno Packable Camping Pillow is taking gear review websites by storm. CleverHiker declared it Best Car Camping Pillow for 2026, while GearJunkie named it Best Overall Camping Pillow. Individual reviewers on Luno's website and Amazon raved about this pillow's softness and comfort. But the burning question remains, is it worth the $60 price tag? That depends on your budget and use-case.

One key benefit the Luno Packable Camping Pillow offers to campers over a garden-variety household pillow is right in the name: It's packable. However, as the aforementioned review sites acknowledged, it's not really small or light enough to take backpacking, which means it falls squarely in the car camping gear category. Unless your vehicle's cargo space is infinitesimal, reducing your pillow's volume might provide a slim advantage at best. Still, those high ratings are compelling, and there are a lot of other things to love about the Luno. At the same time, there are also many interesting alternatives you could turn to should the price tag make the Luno a no-go.