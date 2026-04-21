The Best Camping Pillow Of 2026 Is Top-Ranked And Well-Reviewed - But Is It Worth $60?
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Even the pickiest of ultralight backpacking nerds appreciates a cushy car camping setup from time to time. If you're taking the family on a national park road trip through California or spending a week at your favorite lakeside campground with fishing buddies, bringing along a few key luxuries to up your sleep setup can take the experience from camping to glamping.
A lot of digital ink is spent identifying the highest rated sleeping bags and cushiest air mattresses, but what you lay your head on under the stars can be just as important. Right now, the Luno Packable Camping Pillow is taking gear review websites by storm. CleverHiker declared it Best Car Camping Pillow for 2026, while GearJunkie named it Best Overall Camping Pillow. Individual reviewers on Luno's website and Amazon raved about this pillow's softness and comfort. But the burning question remains, is it worth the $60 price tag? That depends on your budget and use-case.
One key benefit the Luno Packable Camping Pillow offers to campers over a garden-variety household pillow is right in the name: It's packable. However, as the aforementioned review sites acknowledged, it's not really small or light enough to take backpacking, which means it falls squarely in the car camping gear category. Unless your vehicle's cargo space is infinitesimal, reducing your pillow's volume might provide a slim advantage at best. Still, those high ratings are compelling, and there are a lot of other things to love about the Luno. At the same time, there are also many interesting alternatives you could turn to should the price tag make the Luno a no-go.
Reasons to consider the Luno Packable Camping Pillow
There's no disputing Luno Packable Camping Pillow's design is well thought out. It comes with a washable, zippered pillowcase to protect it from campsite debris, and you can also adjust the firmness by removing some of the shredded memory foam filler. For temperature control, the pillow has a fuzzy polyester side for chilly nights and moisture-wicking jersey side for the heat of summer.
The Luno comes in two sizes, regular and large. Regular measures 16.5 inches long by 11 inches wide and is 6 inches thick, unfurled. When rolled up and stowed inside its cylindrical stuff sack, it measures a compact 12.5 inches long by 6 inches in diameter. That space savings can add up when you're trying to fit all your gear for a holiday weekend into the family Subaru. "It may seem silly, but when you think about how much space you can save in a car when you have five of these packed up instead of five huge pillows everyone has grabbed off their beds it makes a huge difference," wrote one Amazon reviewer.
Chances are, you're playing hard with fishing, hiking, rock climbing, or mountain biking. So, getting good rest back at base camp isn't just a luxury, it's essential to being alert enough to recreate safely. As CleverHiker noted in its full review of the Luno pillow, "Our first nap on this premium pillow turned into two surprising hours of deep, drooly sleep. Our first full night on it extended our normal sleep time by almost two hours." If you've ever woken up camping with a crick in your neck, you're probably reaching for your wallet right now, ready to shell out $60.
Alternatives to the Luno Packable Camping Pillow
If you'd rather put your $60 toward one more night at your favorite campground in the Great Smoky Mountains, there are less expensive alternatives. If you don't fancy bringing your home pillow outside, the $7.50 Room Essentials pillow from Target is a happy medium: It's surprisingly comfy, yet not so valuable you'll mind when you inevitably get campfire ash and sticky s'mores goo on it. For a camping-specific option at a lower price point than the Luno, the inflatable Cocoon Aircore Hood/Camp Pillow (roughly $37 at REI). The 15x11-inch pillow packs down to a mere 3x4 inches, and it inflates with just a couple of breaths.
You can also make a cozy DIY camping pillow simply by stuffing your sleeping bag sack with soft clothing, like puffy coats and fleeces. Or, for roughly half the cost of the Luno pillow, you can buy a lightly padded bag intended for this purpose — like the $30 Rumpl Stuffable Pillowcase, which Treeline Review declared perfect for campers "who hope to cush up their backcountry slumber a bit while saving some cash."
There's also one more free option. You can simply heed the advice of this Redditor, who raved about the comfort of Luno's car camping mattresses, but advised another approach for pillows when you're serious about your sleep, "Take the pillow off your bed at home and use it. It doesn't matter a lick how much space it takes, how much it weighs, how inconvenient it is to compress and pack it; if it makes the difference between sleeping and not sleeping, it's worth the hassle."