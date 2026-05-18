America's Best Fishing Trip For 2026 Sails To A Breezy Florida Gulf Coast Marina Near St. Pete

Fishing enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best fishing experiences, and the Sunshine State certainly has no shortage of them. If you are searching for the best of the best in the country, look no further than Pinellas County, Florida's very own Hubbard's Marina. Located in John's Pass, Hubbard's Marina offers a variety of fishing adventures on the Gulf Coast. And in 2026, USA Today named Hubbard's Marina America's best fishing charter for the fourth year in a row.

Hubbard's Marina has had nearly a century to perfect its practices. In operation since 1928, the top-ranked fishing charter has continuously improved and expanded its trip offerings. On top of fishing, visitors can also depart the marina on sunset cruises, dolphin sightseeing tours, island trips, and even a pirate ship. No matter what breezy fishing adventure you choose to embark on in the Gulf, Hubbard's Marina should be at the top of your bucket list, according to previous customers. "I have known about Hubbard's Marina and their charters the entire time I've lived in Florida. I finally got to experience one and I can honestly say it was a great time. Price was great! Crew was outstanding!!" one local Google reviewer raved.

Visitors will find Hubbard's Marina located on John's Pass Village and Boardwalk, a sea-themed boardwalk with miles of sandy beaches in the underrated Florida city of Madeira Beach. The beach borders the tourism hotspot of Saint Petersburg, Florida, making the marina a perfect stop for anyone looking to fish in local waters while traveling to the area. It can also easily be paired with vacations at the nearby St. Pete Beach, which has previously been ranked the No. 1 beach in the country by Tripadvisor (via Tampa Bay 28).