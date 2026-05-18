America's Best Fishing Trip For 2026 Sails To A Breezy Florida Gulf Coast Marina Near St. Pete
Fishing enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best fishing experiences, and the Sunshine State certainly has no shortage of them. If you are searching for the best of the best in the country, look no further than Pinellas County, Florida's very own Hubbard's Marina. Located in John's Pass, Hubbard's Marina offers a variety of fishing adventures on the Gulf Coast. And in 2026, USA Today named Hubbard's Marina America's best fishing charter for the fourth year in a row.
Hubbard's Marina has had nearly a century to perfect its practices. In operation since 1928, the top-ranked fishing charter has continuously improved and expanded its trip offerings. On top of fishing, visitors can also depart the marina on sunset cruises, dolphin sightseeing tours, island trips, and even a pirate ship. No matter what breezy fishing adventure you choose to embark on in the Gulf, Hubbard's Marina should be at the top of your bucket list, according to previous customers. "I have known about Hubbard's Marina and their charters the entire time I've lived in Florida. I finally got to experience one and I can honestly say it was a great time. Price was great! Crew was outstanding!!" one local Google reviewer raved.
Visitors will find Hubbard's Marina located on John's Pass Village and Boardwalk, a sea-themed boardwalk with miles of sandy beaches in the underrated Florida city of Madeira Beach. The beach borders the tourism hotspot of Saint Petersburg, Florida, making the marina a perfect stop for anyone looking to fish in local waters while traveling to the area. It can also easily be paired with vacations at the nearby St. Pete Beach, which has previously been ranked the No. 1 beach in the country by Tripadvisor (via Tampa Bay 28).
Set sail from Hubbard's Marina to fish and spot wildlife
As the top fishing charter in the nation, Hubbard's Marina offers both near-shore and offshore fishing trips to match every fishing style, ranging from five hours to 44-hour overnight trips. Near-shore fishing trips go about 15 to 25 miles from shore, with fishermen primarily catching gray snapper, porgies, and seabass. Offshore fishing trips are more involved and can require staying in the boat overnight, where you can catch highly sought-after grouper, snapper, and amberjack. Hubbard's also offers private charters of varying durations for groups of up to 120 people that can accommodate families, bachelor trips, corporate events, and any other type of group excursion. "A truly amazing group of people that are heart felt and personable. I would recommend this deep sea fishing experience to anyone who wants to have a great time and alot of fun," one Google reviewer said.
Whether you are chasing dolphins or sunsets at Florida's most beautiful Gulf Coast beaches, Hubbard's Marina's diverse cruise offerings provide excellent boating opportunities outside of fishing. The dolphin watching cruises are great for those who want to spot local wildlife, including not only dolphins but also manatees, turtles, and birds. Those who want to see a famous Florida sunset should consider Hubbard's Marina's sunset cruise that departs at 7 p.m. with complimentary wine and beer.
For out-of-state travelers wanting to visit this top American fishing charter, Hubbard's Marina's closest airport is St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, which is roughly half an hour away by car. Since the airport is relatively small with limited flight options, travelers can also fly into Tampa International Airport, under 45 minutes away. Be sure to visit nearby St. Pete Beach, the Gulf Coast getaway that feels like the Bahamas.