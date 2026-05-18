Alaska's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Almost Abandoned Remote Gateway To America's Largest National Park

Near the Canadian border in southeast Alaska, the unassuming town of McCarthy offers a one-of-a-kind getaway. Once a bustling, "sin city" boomtown, it is now a small, charming community that feels frozen in another time. There are no cars, cell towers, or stoplights, just a cozy atmosphere set against the backdrop of the Alaskan mountains.

McCarthy, nestled in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, is a former mining town established in the early 1900s. It came into existence due to the strict rules of its sister town, Kennicott, located just 5 miles away. After it was discovered that the area was rich in copper, Kennicott was founded as a company town that banned gambling and drinking. In response, McCarthy emerged nearby, becoming an entertainment hub for miners, offering saloons, hotels, and a red-light district. The mines closed in 1938, and most residents of both towns eventually left. At its peak, McCarthy had about 800 residents and was the largest city in Alaska. It is difficult to ascertain the area's population today as there are conflicting and outdated reports, but the figures lie anywhere between 2 and 30 year-round residents.

Several buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Ma Johnson's Historical Hotel. Built in the 1920s, the former boarding house now operates as a historic hotel and living museum. Visitors can also learn more about the area's past at the McCarthy-Kennecott Historical Museum, located inside a former railroad depot.