Napa's Oldest Continuously Operating Winery Changed California's Wine Industry And Is Still Thriving Today

With a first harvest in 1876, Beringer Vineyards is Napa Valley's oldest winery still open and in operation today. In 2026, they are celebrating their 150th Anniversary with a series of exclusive events throughout the year to honor their legacy. Founded by brothers Jacob and Frederick Beringer, the winery had humble beginnings, producing just 18,000 cases in its first year. Today, they are one of the most easily recognized wine brands, producing over 200,000 cases of wine a year. And while Beringer Vineyards produces a variety of wines, their Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most popular to come out of the vineyard, and Napa in general.

The actual Beringer estate offers tours including guided trips to their cave cellars (which were dug in the late 19th century) as well as wine pairing experiences. Their historic property includes the Rhine House, the gardens, and a backyard social club. For their anniversary, they are holding special events throughout the year, like dinners hosted by yet-to-be-revealed chefs, block parties in the city, and outdoor movie screenings.

To reach Napa Valley, visitors can fly to San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The airport is about 77 miles south of St. Helena, but it can take up to three hours depending on traffic. If you want to avoid the congestion of the Bay Area, consider flying to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS), which takes under an hour. From both airports, you can rent a car, which will give you the freedom to explore the area on your own terms. If you prefer a more active way to get around, California has an epic new bike trail through the heart of Napa Valley Wine Country.