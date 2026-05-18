Napa's Oldest Continuously Operating Winery Changed California's Wine Industry And Is Still Thriving Today
With a first harvest in 1876, Beringer Vineyards is Napa Valley's oldest winery still open and in operation today. In 2026, they are celebrating their 150th Anniversary with a series of exclusive events throughout the year to honor their legacy. Founded by brothers Jacob and Frederick Beringer, the winery had humble beginnings, producing just 18,000 cases in its first year. Today, they are one of the most easily recognized wine brands, producing over 200,000 cases of wine a year. And while Beringer Vineyards produces a variety of wines, their Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most popular to come out of the vineyard, and Napa in general.
The actual Beringer estate offers tours including guided trips to their cave cellars (which were dug in the late 19th century) as well as wine pairing experiences. Their historic property includes the Rhine House, the gardens, and a backyard social club. For their anniversary, they are holding special events throughout the year, like dinners hosted by yet-to-be-revealed chefs, block parties in the city, and outdoor movie screenings.
To reach Napa Valley, visitors can fly to San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The airport is about 77 miles south of St. Helena, but it can take up to three hours depending on traffic. If you want to avoid the congestion of the Bay Area, consider flying to Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS), which takes under an hour. From both airports, you can rent a car, which will give you the freedom to explore the area on your own terms. If you prefer a more active way to get around, California has an epic new bike trail through the heart of Napa Valley Wine Country.
Tour the grounds and the historic Rhine House
Beringer is located in St. Helena, the heart of California's Napa Valley, also known for its resorts, art, and views. The main landmark of the winery is the Rhine House, a mansion with over 15 rooms that was built in the late 1800s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside, it's decorated and restored to look like the original owner's house back in Germany, with over 40 beautiful stained glass windows and intricate woodwork.
Today, it hosts many tastings, including a visit to the private bar. Afterward you can tour the manicured garden. For $35 USD, you can take a self-guided tour where you wander the property while you sip on four tastings of their most famous wines. For just $20 USD more, you can gain access to their private backyard area for an hour and a half from Thursday to Sunday. The Backyard Social Tasting includes use of their bocce court, a meat and cheese platter, and a bottle of wine for every four guests that signs up. For true wine connoisseurs, indulge in their Collector's Experience to try their most exclusive wines that other tastings don't offer, like their premium 8th Maker Cabernet Sauvignon.
Another unique tour is the Taste of Beringer Tour, which pairs their wine with seasonal dishes created by their in-house chefs. You'll stroll through the sensory gardens, where the guide will point out various herbs like thyme and rosemary, before seating you inside the Rhine House. For a little over an hour, you'll be able to enjoy an assortment of finger foods and sweet treats.
Explore unique cave tours and attend special anniversary events
In 1934, Beringer Estates was the first winery in the region to offer tours open to the public, and the tradition is very much alive today. It's one of the 5 best Napa Valley Wineries you can visit without a reservation. Still, reservations are recommended, just not required. Check with the Welcome Center and they will do their best to accommodate you for same-day options. One of their most popular tours is their Old Winery Tour and Tasting, a dive into the estate's history. The 75-minute tour starts in the caves and ends in their original wine production space, where you'll try five wines.
The Legacy Cave Tour takes you through underground tunnels, lasts about 30 minutes, and serves three samples of their wines. One TripAdvisor user, Fayeharlin, said the Cave Tour was the perfect way to escape the summer heat: "If you are interested in learning about the process of making wine, this is not the tour for you. However, if you want to learn how the Beringer family and their wines survived Prohibition and experience the history of the caves in winemaking, all while enjoying a wine tasting at the same time, this is an excellent choice. Our guide was friendly and informative. The coolness of the cave was a perfect break from a 107-degree afternoon. The grounds and the house are breathtaking," she said.
If you live near or visit the Napa Valley often, consider joining Beringer's member's only clubs. Club members receive four to six free tastings a year. Other member perks include discounts on wine, invites to special events, discounts at the nearby Alila Napa Valley Hotel, and savings on spa treatments. They also receive reduced rates and free tours with tastings as an added bonus.