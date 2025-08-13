California's Epic New Trail Lets You Bike Through The Heart Of Napa Valley Wine Country Without Driving

Here's a lovely way to put a spin on your next trip to wine country: take a bicycle. There's nothing like some fresh air and a good workout between sips of Pinot Noir and glasses of Pinot Grigio, and those endorphins surely make that rosé taste better! Riding a bike is considered one of the top things to do in Napa Valley, and fortunately, it's pretty easy to do via the 33-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail, the bike, pet, and pedestrian-friendly path that stretches alongside the storied Highway 29 through the heart of California wine country.

Construction on the trail began in 2008 thanks to the efforts of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition nonprofit, and it's finally making major strides. In 2024, an eight-mile section opened, connecting Calistoga to St. Helena, and in 2025, another eight-mile extension connecting the trail from the Vallejo ferry terminal to American Canyon was completed. Ultimately, the trail will reach a linear 47 miles from Calistoga to Vallejo, with the final midsection — Yountville to Calistoga — still to come, as of this writing.

Exploring wine country on two wheels means plenty of opportunities to stop for tastings and tours, but cycling's also a fun, scenic way to experience Napa Valley if you're staying sober. Along the way, you'll find charming inns and luxurious hotels where you can spend the night, world-class dining options, and even birding opportunities. Need a bike? There are plenty of rental options to get you started. The Napa Valley Bike Shop in downtown Napa is a full-service bike shop with rentals available just two blocks from the trail, or Fat Tire Bike Rentals has e-bikes (yes, most of the trail is e-bike-friendly).