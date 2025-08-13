California's Epic New Trail Lets You Bike Through The Heart Of Napa Valley Wine Country Without Driving
Here's a lovely way to put a spin on your next trip to wine country: take a bicycle. There's nothing like some fresh air and a good workout between sips of Pinot Noir and glasses of Pinot Grigio, and those endorphins surely make that rosé taste better! Riding a bike is considered one of the top things to do in Napa Valley, and fortunately, it's pretty easy to do via the 33-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail, the bike, pet, and pedestrian-friendly path that stretches alongside the storied Highway 29 through the heart of California wine country.
Construction on the trail began in 2008 thanks to the efforts of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition nonprofit, and it's finally making major strides. In 2024, an eight-mile section opened, connecting Calistoga to St. Helena, and in 2025, another eight-mile extension connecting the trail from the Vallejo ferry terminal to American Canyon was completed. Ultimately, the trail will reach a linear 47 miles from Calistoga to Vallejo, with the final midsection — Yountville to Calistoga — still to come, as of this writing.
Exploring wine country on two wheels means plenty of opportunities to stop for tastings and tours, but cycling's also a fun, scenic way to experience Napa Valley if you're staying sober. Along the way, you'll find charming inns and luxurious hotels where you can spend the night, world-class dining options, and even birding opportunities. Need a bike? There are plenty of rental options to get you started. The Napa Valley Bike Shop in downtown Napa is a full-service bike shop with rentals available just two blocks from the trail, or Fat Tire Bike Rentals has e-bikes (yes, most of the trail is e-bike-friendly).
You can choose your own adventure on the Napa Valley Vine Trail
There are several routes to take while exploring the Napa Valley Vine Trail. One of the easiest is a five-mile, round-trip jaunt that heads south out of downtown Napa along the river. About 2.5 miles away, you'll find John F. Kennedy Memorial Park, with picnic areas and volleyball courts. It's a great turnaround point, and if you don't want to pack a picnic, the area has numerous eateries, tasting rooms, boutiques, and a helpful Welcome Center. You can lunch at charming spots all over town, like Oxbow Public Market, which boasts casual vibes and a river-view patio.
For a longer ride, you can continue on to Yountville from Napa, about 12.5 miles one way. Known as the Oak Knoll section, this stretch has vibrant oak-and-river views, colorful murals along the Rail Arts District, and a selection of vineyards, including Domaine Chandon and Laird Family Estate. In Yountville, there's a plethora of shops, hotels, and restaurants, including the more than 150-year-old Groezinger Winery and the Napa Valley Museum, a physical encyclopedia of history, science, and art.
One of the newest additions is between St. Helena and Calistoga, about 8.2 miles each way. Thanks to easements from 15 local landowners, this route cruises through several vineyards, allowing cyclists an up-close experience. You'll pass Bothe-Napa Valley State Park — a charming spot with yurt and tent campsites — as well as Clif Family wines, Boethe-Napa Valley State Park, the famous "Castle" winery — Castello di Amorosa – and household names like Markham Vineyards, Beringer, and Charles Krug. The very new 7.5-mile stretch from Vallejo to American Canyon is not considered particularly picturesque, nor does it pass any wineries, but it leads to Newell Open Space Preserve, which features nature trails.
Take a guided bike or e-bike tour of Napa Valley
While most of the trail is asphalt, some sections use "park tread," a natural, eco-sensitive yet durable material that mimics dirt but makes for a smooth ride. The Napa Valley Vine Trail itself is also fairly flat, something of an anomaly in this otherwise rolling wine country. If you plan to detour off the trail to visit wineries, keep in mind that many of them have sloped entrances and driveways. Castello di Amorosa in particular has a steep grade up to the castle (and visits here require advance appointment — so plan ahead!).
If you don't want to tackle the return ride, some bike rental shops offer one-way rentals, making it easy to plan a route without backtracking. Or, book a two-day rental and spend the night along the way: Up Valley Inn and Hot Springs in Calistoga, with its geothermal, heated mineral springs, is the perfect spot to soak your cycle-weary joints, or splurge on the spa at Solage, an upscale retreat that's gorgeous and restorative.
If you want a little structure on your bicycle ride, you can opt for a guided tour — Napa Valley Bike Tours, Getaway Adventures, and Backroads Tours are just a few of the many operators that blend movement with indulgence, pairing biking with wine tastings, gourmet meals, spa treatments, and other local treats so that you can put all your energy toward the ride while someone else handles the logistics. You can also join the Downtown Napa Valley scavenger hunt, a bike-friendly experience that offers prizes. Whether you're a wine lover, an outdoor enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys slow travel, the Napa Valley Vine Trail offers a refreshing and immersive way to explore the iconic wine region.