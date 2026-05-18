The Countries That Aren't Allowing American Tourists To Visit In 2026
It is the dream of many avid travelers to visit as many destinations on earth as possible, not just the ones most likely to feature on a glossy magazine cover. Many travelers specifically seek out underrated destinations — the ones they were originally told to avoid. However, as of early 2026, seven countries are almost entirely inaccessible to Americans.
The countries that banned American tourists in 2025 and 2026 are Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Republic of Chad, in a wave of retaliatory "tit-for-tat" bans. This comes after President Donald Trump announced the expansion of an earlier travel ban on December 16, 2025. The new travel ban, which took effect on January 1, 2026, added 20 more countries (for a total of 40) and barred all immigrant and non-immigrant entry into the U.S. from the countries listed. Another country that is strictly off limits to American tourists is North Korea. The U.S. Government has barred Americans from going to North Korea since 2017, and it enforces this ban by invalidating the passports of Americans planning to travel to or through North Korea. Meanwhile, some countries, like Iran and Russia, are inaccessible to Americans in 2026 due to the ongoing wars, political tension, and lack of flight routes into the region.
Amid ongoing geopolitical escalations, the way Americans travel is undergoing changes. American tourists can no longer rely on the assumption that their country of choice allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel, as many countries are updating their systems to require visas to be issued and approved before entry. Additionally, the war in the Middle East also restricts travel throughout the area, forcing diversions or ruling out some destinations entirely.
The countries with the most severe restrictions on American tourists
President Trump's travel ban has barred many tourists, immigrants, and international students from entering the U.S., and some countries are retaliating with their own bans. On December 30, Mali and Burkina Faso announced blanket bans on entry to U.S. citizens. Mali's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation posted a statement to X, formerly known as Twitter, in which they claimed the order was "in accordance with the principle of reciprocity." Just days before, Niger had announced a similar ban on entry to American citizens, while the Republic of Chad introduced its ban in June 2025. These bans make it impossible for Americans to obtain visas. All four countries are also on the U.S.'s Do Not Travel list (which keeps growing), which the State Department says is due to a high possibility of terrorist activity and an increased risk of kidnapping or other violent crime.
Another country that has long been banned for American travelers is North Korea. However, unlike the aforementioned countries, the North Korean government itself has no specific ban on American citizens (although it does arbitrarily open and close its borders). Instead, the ban comes from the U.S. government, which often revokes the passports of anyone planning to travel to North Korea without the express permission of the U.S. Department of State. Limited passports are issued to journalists, Red Cross representatives, or anyone traveling for humanitarian reasons.
Unlike the countries mentioned above, Russia and Iran don't specifically ban American tourists; however, travel into these countries is practically impossible in 2026, due to the ongoing war and lack of airline carriers operating flights into the region. Even before the wars, both countries placed heavy restrictions on the movement of American tourists.
How will travel bans affect American tourists?
For many American travelers, these bans won't necessarily affect travel patterns. North Korea has been closed to American tourists for almost a decade, and Iran only allowed American tourists on strictly monitored guided tours, even before the war. The U.S. government has also long warned of the dangers of traveling to Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Republic of Chad (among other places). If you've been drawn in by the new TikTok "Danger Tourism" trend, you should know that there may be unrest on the ground in these countries, and the U.S. government may not have the resources to provide immediate support for travelers in danger.
However, the consequences of the Ukraine-Russia war or the war in the Middle East may have more visible effects on travel, especially with the Middle East's status as a transit hub. Rising fuel costs have already resulted in higher transport costs and canceled flights. The Ukraine-Russia war has forced airlines to divert flights around Russia and its allies (via the International Air Travel Authority). More importantly, flights may get canceled or rerouted until the conflict resolves, driving up prices and limiting flight options for Americans traveling on routes that would traditionally move through Middle Eastern airspace.
Many countries have also implemented changes to their visa policies, resulting in some people foregoing foreign trips because of changing visa requirements (like Europe's new requirement for foreign travelers) or uncertainty around geopolitical issues. "When you see airspace closures across Iran, the UAE, Qatar, and other major hubs like Dubai and Doha, it creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond the Middle East," says Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip (via USA Today).