The Countries That Aren't Allowing American Tourists To Visit In 2026

It is the dream of many avid travelers to visit as many destinations on earth as possible, not just the ones most likely to feature on a glossy magazine cover. Many travelers specifically seek out underrated destinations — the ones they were originally told to avoid. However, as of early 2026, seven countries are almost entirely inaccessible to Americans.

The countries that banned American tourists in 2025 and 2026 are Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Republic of Chad, in a wave of retaliatory "tit-for-tat" bans. This comes after President Donald Trump announced the expansion of an earlier travel ban on December 16, 2025. The new travel ban, which took effect on January 1, 2026, added 20 more countries (for a total of 40) and barred all immigrant and non-immigrant entry into the U.S. from the countries listed. Another country that is strictly off limits to American tourists is North Korea. The U.S. Government has barred Americans from going to North Korea since 2017, and it enforces this ban by invalidating the passports of Americans planning to travel to or through North Korea. Meanwhile, some countries, like Iran and Russia, are inaccessible to Americans in 2026 due to the ongoing wars, political tension, and lack of flight routes into the region.

Amid ongoing geopolitical escalations, the way Americans travel is undergoing changes. American tourists can no longer rely on the assumption that their country of choice allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel, as many countries are updating their systems to require visas to be issued and approved before entry. Additionally, the war in the Middle East also restricts travel throughout the area, forcing diversions or ruling out some destinations entirely.