The TikTok-Approved 'Danger Tourism' Destinations The US State Department Strongly Suggests Avoiding

Travel bucket lists often include destinations focused on relaxation, cultural exploration, and sustainable travel. Some center on extreme sports like mountain climbing, scuba diving, and skydiving; others zoom in on epicurean delights, from visits to the best towns for wine lovers to eating one's way through the top global destinations with affordable and adventurous street food. But while most tourists would readily book a ticket to Italy or Greece, there is a worrying trend that goes to extreme and dangerous lengths when it comes to the pursuit of adventure.

It's called danger tourism, and it's exactly what it sounds like: audacious travelers booking trips to high-risk destinations that are deemed hostile, dangerous, and politically unstable, despite government travel advisories and warnings. Eschewing conventional holiday destinations for war zones, terrorist hotspots, or dangerous areas, danger tourists are documenting their trips via TikTok and YouTube, motivated by various reasons, from the thrill of the unknown to the attention on social media.

Danger tourism has resulted in arrests, detentions, and government interventions, and to help travelers avoid such consequences, the U.S. Department of State regularly assesses and rates each country's risk levels. High-risk countries (categorized as Level 4 "Do Not Travel" areas) include Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, and Sudan (as of this writing), among others, and travelers are strongly discouraged from entering these destinations. John Gobbels, chief operating officer of medical transport company Medjet, told Forbes that in addition to the high-risk Level 4 spots, "even Level 2 countries have Level 4 zones." The warning in the "High-Risk Area Travelers" section of the U.S. Department of State website couldn't be clearer: "These places are dangerous. By visiting, you may be putting yourself at extreme risk, and we may have limited ability to help you."