The TikTok-Approved 'Danger Tourism' Destinations The US State Department Strongly Suggests Avoiding
Travel bucket lists often include destinations focused on relaxation, cultural exploration, and sustainable travel. Some center on extreme sports like mountain climbing, scuba diving, and skydiving; others zoom in on epicurean delights, from visits to the best towns for wine lovers to eating one's way through the top global destinations with affordable and adventurous street food. But while most tourists would readily book a ticket to Italy or Greece, there is a worrying trend that goes to extreme and dangerous lengths when it comes to the pursuit of adventure.
It's called danger tourism, and it's exactly what it sounds like: audacious travelers booking trips to high-risk destinations that are deemed hostile, dangerous, and politically unstable, despite government travel advisories and warnings. Eschewing conventional holiday destinations for war zones, terrorist hotspots, or dangerous areas, danger tourists are documenting their trips via TikTok and YouTube, motivated by various reasons, from the thrill of the unknown to the attention on social media.
Danger tourism has resulted in arrests, detentions, and government interventions, and to help travelers avoid such consequences, the U.S. Department of State regularly assesses and rates each country's risk levels. High-risk countries (categorized as Level 4 "Do Not Travel" areas) include Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, and Sudan (as of this writing), among others, and travelers are strongly discouraged from entering these destinations. John Gobbels, chief operating officer of medical transport company Medjet, told Forbes that in addition to the high-risk Level 4 spots, "even Level 2 countries have Level 4 zones." The warning in the "High-Risk Area Travelers" section of the U.S. Department of State website couldn't be clearer: "These places are dangerous. By visiting, you may be putting yourself at extreme risk, and we may have limited ability to help you."
The worrying consequences of danger tourism
Some danger tourists aim to provoke, like British YouTuber Miles Routledge who was detained and released by the Afghan government in 2023 (he had previously been evacuated from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover in 2021). Meanwhile, German tourist Luca Pferdmenges has traversed some of the world's most dangerous countries including Papua New Guinea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen in his quest to visit 195 countries.
The latest cautionary tale of danger tourism is that of British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman. En route to Australia, they entered Iran despite warnings from the U.K. Foreign Office, family, and friends. "Yes, we're aware of the risks. But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear. From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality, and humanity that often go unnoticed," wrote Lindsay Foreman on her Instagram account (now private), per The Telegraph. The couple was arrested in January 2025 on accusations of espionage by the Iranian forces and remains in custody as of writing.
There's no doubting TikTok's influence on its audience. As reported by National Geographic, over 70% of TikTok's European audience admits booking trips based on recommendations made by content creators. In a social media-fueled world, it's important to weed out the thrills from real-world risks, and choose life instead of likes. If you're seeking adventure away from the crowds, an elephant safari in a less-traveled country or tackling any of these 10 incredible hiking trails in Nepal could be safer alternatives that deliver on thrills while erring on the side of responsible travel.