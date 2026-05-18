Toronto's Vibrant, Revitalized City Park Has Skyscraper Views And Public Art

Once upon a time, the site now occupied by a popular Toronto park — a triangle-shaped property between Wellington, Front, and Scott Streets — was an abandoned lot. Today, it's the greenery-framed, art-filled Berczy Park, and thanks to the city's efforts to revitalize the space, it's a vibrant highlight for travelers exploring the city.

The one-acre Berczy Park is located in one of Toronto's oldest neighborhoods, St. Lawrence, which is itself part of Old Toronto, the city's original settlement, founded on the shoreline of Lake Ontario in 1834. It stands to reason that the park takes its name from a historic figure with a key role in the city's development: the German-born architect, painter, and writer William Berczy (he's considered one of the founders of modern Toronto, according to the city's Parks & Recreation website).

Though the park has been in existence since 1980, it's improved drastically in recent years, as the City of Toronto has collaborated with local residents to make Berczy Park more beautiful and accessible. Key upgrades were carried out by the Montreal-based landscape architects Claude Cormier + Associés starting in 2015, including broadening the central plaza and paving it with granite mosaic, widening sidewalks, and planting garden beds and trees. A two-tiered Victorian-style fountain at the center of the park, installed in 2017, is topped by a golden bone and surrounded by a whimsical series of dog and cat sculptures.