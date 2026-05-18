Consumer Reports Has Named The Hands-Down Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones

From the roar of engines to the sound of a baby crying behind you, airplane travel can be loud. The ability to block out some of the noise around you can mean the difference between a calm flight and a tense one — so, as many frequent flyers know, a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a must-have for stress-free travel. Luckily for travelers in the market for a new pair, Consumer Reports recently released its list of the hands-down best versions, made by Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, Sony, and Soundcore, respectively.

So how were the headphones tested, and which exact models came out on top? According to the report, published in January 2026, the company independently purchased more than one hundred noise-cancelling headphones ("no freebies or cherry-picked samples for us," says the website). A team of testers at Consumer Reports' audio lab analyzed the headphones for sound quality and noise-blocking capability.

All of the top-performing models have something in common: they're wireless Bluetooth models. Earning the highest score overall (85 out of 100) was a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds known as the Sony WF-1000XM5, currently for sale on Sony's online shop for $279.99. The highlight, according to Consumer Reports, is its excellent sound quality. "These earbuds deliver so much musical detail that you simply hear your favorite songs in a different way," reads the report.