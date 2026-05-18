Consumer Reports Has Named The Hands-Down Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones
From the roar of engines to the sound of a baby crying behind you, airplane travel can be loud. The ability to block out some of the noise around you can mean the difference between a calm flight and a tense one — so, as many frequent flyers know, a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a must-have for stress-free travel. Luckily for travelers in the market for a new pair, Consumer Reports recently released its list of the hands-down best versions, made by Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, Sony, and Soundcore, respectively.
So how were the headphones tested, and which exact models came out on top? According to the report, published in January 2026, the company independently purchased more than one hundred noise-cancelling headphones ("no freebies or cherry-picked samples for us," says the website). A team of testers at Consumer Reports' audio lab analyzed the headphones for sound quality and noise-blocking capability.
All of the top-performing models have something in common: they're wireless Bluetooth models. Earning the highest score overall (85 out of 100) was a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds known as the Sony WF-1000XM5, currently for sale on Sony's online shop for $279.99. The highlight, according to Consumer Reports, is its excellent sound quality. "These earbuds deliver so much musical detail that you simply hear your favorite songs in a different way," reads the report.
Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, Sony, and Soundcore make the best noise-cancelling headphones
If you'd prefer full-sized headphones over earbuds on your next flight, check out the premium Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e, which scored a 79. These British-made noise-cancelling headphones block out unwanted sound and offer superb sound quality with a solid amount of bass, per Consumer Reports. At $399, they're not cheap — but according to reviewers on Bowers & Wilkins' online shop, they're worth the cost. "A great investment! Music has never sounded better for me," wrote one recent customer. "Paying for quality!"
Slightly more affordable at $249 and still highly ranked, with a score of 74, are the Apple AirPods Pro 3. They're loaded with state-of-the-art features, per the report, including live translation and a special workout mode; they can even serve as an over-the-counter hearing aid. Rounding out the list are two budget-friendly picks by Soundcore. Coming in just behind these options, with a score of 73, the Soundcore Space A40 ($49.99) provides a "warm" sound quality that's ideal for longer flights. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($59.99) scored a 72 and offers solid sound quality and noise cancellation, and "tests show it beats models that cost hundreds more," says Consumer Reports.
Whichever pair you choose, you'll be better prepared to travel with a set of noise-cancelling headphones in your carry-on: many frequent travelers swear by them to help soothe plane anxiety. Feeling nervous about flying? Here's what an expert recommends to feel safe in the air.