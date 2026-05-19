Between Akron And Youngstown Is Ohio's Scenic Destination For Lake Views, State Park Fun, And Tasty Eats
As summer approaches, the scenic shores of America's many lakes beckon for a relaxing getaway. For anyone in Ohio, an obvious choice is Lake Erie, where waterfront fun amidst the Great Lakes scenery awaits. However, head inland towards Ohio's swaying prairies and countryside woodlands to find tranquil lakeshores with hardly anyone else around. One such destination is Lake Milton, a calm reservoir fringed on all sides by grassy lawns and groves of trees. A cluster of clapboard cottages scattered along both banks of the lake forms a tiny community, also called Lake Milton, while the village of Craig Beach offers sandy shores for relaxation. With calming scenery and plenty of waterfront activities for cooling down when temperatures get toasty, it's no wonder Lake Milton calls itself the "Summer Place."
There's no shortage of lake vistas when you're on Lake Milton. A highway bridge stretches across the lake to join one side of Lake Milton with the other, giving drivers a panoramic glimpse of the blue water stretching all the way to the horizon. The ridge of trees and small white cottages dotted along the waterfront adds to the picturesque backdrop. A smaller causeway also crosses the lake to the south, where drivers will no doubt spot paddlers and jet-skiers plying the waters.
Lake Milton's biggest draw is Lake Milton State Park, where travelers can spend the day paddling around the shoreline, sunbathing on the beach, and picnicking. Golfers can hit the links at Lake Milton Golf Club, while forested trails will be a distraction for mountain bikers. After the day's adventures, the rustic local eateries all around Lake Milton invite travelers to sit down for a tasty meal. Tucked roughly 30 minutes by car between both Akron and Youngstown, Lake Milton is an excellent day trip destination.
Embrace scenic views and waterfront fun at Lake Milton State Park
Bask in the calming countryside views at Lake Milton State Park. Head over to Craig Beach to sink your toes in the slice of buttery sand that curves against the calm blue water. Throw down a towel or set up a lawn chair and relax amidst the towering trees. The distant outline of the forest rising up across the edge of the lake creates a picturesque backdrop for splashing around. At the state park's marina, vast grassy lawns are dotted with picnic tables. Pack snacks and drinks, and enjoy a quiet moment amidst the rustling trees and swaying marshes. Meanwhile, sporty types can start a game of beach volleyball from the sandy pitches squeezed between the trees, with views of the lake in the distance.
Fishing is a no-brainer while at Lake Milton State Park. A wooden pier stretching across the lake is a perfect spot for anglers to bring their rods. Cast a line for bluegill, bass, and catfish while soaking up the tranquil lake views. Kayakers and paddleboarders can also use the docks to launch out across the water. Carve your way around the lake's forested coves, or rent a pontoon boat to enjoy waterskiing and tubing.
Get your steps in with a leisurely stroll. A Storybook Trail with paved footpaths is perfect for families with kids, while dirt trails take visitors through the park's diverse landscape. One moment you're walking between dense groves of trees, and the next moment the trail has brought you to the water's edge, where tufts of tall grasses create a cozy habitat for wading shorebirds. Find more waterfront fun and relaxing views at nearby Berlin Lake, a boater's paradise with sandy beaches and top-notch fishing.
More outdoor adventures and places to eat around Lake Milton
More laid-back travelers who still want to enjoy Lake Milton's forested scenery should spend the day at The Osprey Disc Golf Course. With rugged trails framed by towering trees, visitors can wander amidst the wilderness landscape without getting their feet wet. "Really nice course, through the woods, along the lake," says a previous visitor. Golfers can also head to the Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course & Sports Facility at the north edge of the lake, where sloping fairways are framed by dense woodlands. Find more adventures just a short drive away at West Branch State Park, which offers fishing, trails, and camping.
After spending the day by the water, head to the local restaurants to refuel. Highly rated on Google is The Prop House, a seafood and steak restaurant with a cozy atmosphere. "A true hidden treasure," says a previous diner, while other guests have mentioned the welcoming staff and tasty dishes. Try the sirloin with coconut shrimp, or the fried fish sandwich with a side of shrimp bisque. Desserts are also popular, with options like crème brûlée and carrot cake. For country-style dishes, stop at Westfall's Family Restaurant, a local favorite. The menu includes pizza and burgers, while visitors staying overnight can tuck into a breakfast omelette, corned beef hash, or biscuits and gravy.
Meanwhile, just a short walk away from Craig Beach is Castaway Craig's Pub & Grub, where terrace seating offers calming lake views while enjoying your meal. Sip wines and beers paired with fish tacos, a shrimp basket, or even Philly cheesesteaks as live bands entertain diners with music. For more Ohio adventures, head up to Painesville, a riverside city with a college-town feel.