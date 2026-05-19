Between Akron And Youngstown Is Ohio's Scenic Destination For Lake Views, State Park Fun, And Tasty Eats

As summer approaches, the scenic shores of America's many lakes beckon for a relaxing getaway. For anyone in Ohio, an obvious choice is Lake Erie, where waterfront fun amidst the Great Lakes scenery awaits. However, head inland towards Ohio's swaying prairies and countryside woodlands to find tranquil lakeshores with hardly anyone else around. One such destination is Lake Milton, a calm reservoir fringed on all sides by grassy lawns and groves of trees. A cluster of clapboard cottages scattered along both banks of the lake forms a tiny community, also called Lake Milton, while the village of Craig Beach offers sandy shores for relaxation. With calming scenery and plenty of waterfront activities for cooling down when temperatures get toasty, it's no wonder Lake Milton calls itself the "Summer Place."

There's no shortage of lake vistas when you're on Lake Milton. A highway bridge stretches across the lake to join one side of Lake Milton with the other, giving drivers a panoramic glimpse of the blue water stretching all the way to the horizon. The ridge of trees and small white cottages dotted along the waterfront adds to the picturesque backdrop. A smaller causeway also crosses the lake to the south, where drivers will no doubt spot paddlers and jet-skiers plying the waters.

Lake Milton's biggest draw is Lake Milton State Park, where travelers can spend the day paddling around the shoreline, sunbathing on the beach, and picnicking. Golfers can hit the links at Lake Milton Golf Club, while forested trails will be a distraction for mountain bikers. After the day's adventures, the rustic local eateries all around Lake Milton invite travelers to sit down for a tasty meal. Tucked roughly 30 minutes by car between both Akron and Youngstown, Lake Milton is an excellent day trip destination.