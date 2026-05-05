Between Cleveland And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Scenic State Park With Trophy Fishing, Trails, And Camping

Feeling stuck in your cooped-up lifestyle? Struggling to find energy in your everyday routine? Maybe you need to tap into the "blue mind" state — a term coined by marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols to describe a meditative state associated with feelings of calm, serenity, and creativity when you're near or in any body of water. Luckily, there's a place between the bustle of Cleveland and Pittsburgh where expansive water views fringed by a lush shoreline dominate the horizon and can help evoke these emotions.

The West Branch State Park spans 8,029 acres – including 2,650 acres of water in the Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir — and offers an easy jumping-off point to reconnect with the outdoors. The damming of the Mahoning River in 1965 created this reservoir, and a year later, the area around its shores opened as a state park. Since then, the park has welcomed travelers to cast a line, launch a boat, hike forested trails, and spot wildlife in its natural habitat. Amenities include a 700-foot sandy beach — which visitors describe as clean and well-maintained — along with a campground, dog park, volleyball court, and playgrounds. It makes for an ideal spot for nature-starved city-dwellers to unwind for a few days.

If you're driving from Cleveland (and its artisan neighborhoods with unique shops), expect to arrive in roughly 50 minutes. Meanwhile, the drive from Pittsburgh is about 1 hour and 20 minutes. While the best weather is promised in the summer, fall is quieter and delights with autumn colors—though be prepared for chilly conditions at night. Spring is also less crowded and peaceful, but comes with frequent rains and, hence, muddy conditions to navigate.