The Simple Rule That Ensures Your Sunscreen Is Actually Protecting Your Face And Neck

In this more sunscreen-savvy era, most people know that using sunscreen is an important — and even life-saving — practice. Pretty much all of us have gotten the memo: Sunburns are painful, they damage skin, and too much unshielded ultraviolet radiation can increase the risk of melanoma and other forms of skin cancer. Not everyone realizes that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, per the Skin Cancer Foundation, but the seriousness of the threat is well known, especially when it comes to our face, scalp, and neck. As summer approaches, households across the U.S. stock up on sunscreen, alongside floppy hats and beach umbrellas. In fact, there's an unsettling reason you may want to wear sunscreen even when traveling by plane.

But are we applying sunscreen correctly? Like so many tools designed to protect our bodies — N95 masks, orthotic insoles, etc. — sunscreen only benefits us when we use it right. If we don't apply enough or fail to cover our skin fully, we leave ourselves vulnerable. Fortunately, there's a very easy trick for measuring the right amount: the two-finger rule.

Turn your free hand so you're looking at your palm. Squeeze sunscreen over one finger, like putting ketchup on a hot dog. Then do the same with a second finger. Together, these two lines of sunscreen should be enough to cover your face. Repeat the process to cover your neck as well.