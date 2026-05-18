Wisconsin's Waterfront State Park Is An Inviting Lake Escape With Scenic Camping And Outdoor Fun
When it comes to rugged natural beauty in Wisconsin, the Great Lakes shorelines inevitably garner a lot of national attention. While the central Wisconsin counties might not have quite as dramatic landscapes, they're absolutely packed with pristine wilderness, thousands of beautiful inland lakes, and dozens of trip-worthy parks like Council Grounds State Park. At just over 500 acres, Council Grounds State Park is on the smaller side compared to other sprawling Wisconsin parks, but it's still a peaceful paradise of hardwood forests, excellent camping, and plenty of water activities.
Located 2 hours and 40 minutes north of Madison or about 3.5 hours from Milwaukee, the park is a natural oasis flanked by the Wisconsin River to the south, Lake Alexander to the northwest, and the charming town of Merrill just east. It's an ideal spot for a day trip in nature or a camping weekend full of hiking, wildlife watching, and lake vibes. "We love this campground so much that we decided to make a new family tradition of camping at Council Grounds each year in the fall," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "It's one of the nicest campgrounds and is only a few miles outside of Merrill."
Council Grounds State Park is not the biggest or most visited state park in Wisconsin, but it's a quaint escape into nature in the heart of the state. The park punches above its weight in terms of nature, offering quiet hikes through tall hemlocks, kayaking on a sunny shore bursting with birdsong, and evenings around the fire at a campsite tucked in the trees.
Camp and hike at Council Grounds State Park
Camping at Council Grounds State Park is available from the beginning of May until the end of October, and there are two different options for campers. The park has 52 spacious sites, which, while in a campground layout, still feel remote and woodsy. Of those sites, 19 have electricity, all have a fire ring and picnic table, and there are also shower and restroom buildings. The park offers three group campsites as well, which vary in size from allowing one to three RVs and up to 33 visitors, with modern amenities like grills, fire rings, and water fountains. Don't forget to brush up on these five camping tips no one tells you about before you go.
Park visitors note that campsites are relatively secluded and well-equipped, with several nearby trails to explore. So, while it's not a huge space, Council Grounds State Park does have everything needed for a casual weekend in nature. That includes well-maintained hiking trails, which branch out into the park's hemlock and pine forest. At 2.5 miles long, the park's main road is tree-lined and runs along the Wisconsin River, making it a great route for a walk or casual bike ride.
For strolling through the trees, there are five hiking loops ranging from the 0.6-mile Green Trail, which goes through wetland forests before reaching the river, to the 1.5-mile Northwest Trail, offering a great example of the hardwood forests the area is known for. The Brown Trail is just under a mile long, but it connects to the Merrill Area Recreation Complex next door, where you can find an additional 2.5 miles of walking and biking trails, as well as sports fields and a playground for the kids.
Get out on the water at Council Grounds State Park
The places on our list of Wisconsin's best state parks usually center on a beautiful body of water, and Council Grounds State Park is no different. Flanked by the Wisconsin River and with Lake Alexander shore to the northwest, the park is an inviting waterfront oasis. For lakeside family days in the sun, there's a 217-foot sandy beach with a large picnic area. It's perfect for cooling off on stifling summer days, and there's even a hiking trail from the campground to the beach area.
For boaters, there's a launch at the north end of the park. Put your vessel in and cruise on this 677-acre lake, or anchor in a small bay and cast lines for walleye, northern pike, and more. A fishing pier next to the landing makes it easy and accessible for all to try their luck, and simply casting into the river from certain sections of the shore could also be a successful fishing strategy, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
If you didn't bring any watercraft, you can still get on the lake by renting a kayak, paddleboard, or canoe from Council Grounds State Park. They've got all the gear: paddles, lifejackets, and even an adaptive kayak for rent. During the summer, this equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis via the camp office, allowing campers or day visitors to travel light and still paddle along the beautiful tree-lined shore. Whether camping or just passing through, another beloved Wisconsin state park nearby worth checking out is Rib Mountain. It's 30 minutes south, just outside Wausau, a riverfront Midwest city full of undiscovered charm.