Wisconsin's Waterfront State Park Is An Inviting Lake Escape With Scenic Camping And Outdoor Fun

When it comes to rugged natural beauty in Wisconsin, the Great Lakes shorelines inevitably garner a lot of national attention. While the central Wisconsin counties might not have quite as dramatic landscapes, they're absolutely packed with pristine wilderness, thousands of beautiful inland lakes, and dozens of trip-worthy parks like Council Grounds State Park. At just over 500 acres, Council Grounds State Park is on the smaller side compared to other sprawling Wisconsin parks, but it's still a peaceful paradise of hardwood forests, excellent camping, and plenty of water activities.

Located 2 hours and 40 minutes north of Madison or about 3.5 hours from Milwaukee, the park is a natural oasis flanked by the Wisconsin River to the south, Lake Alexander to the northwest, and the charming town of Merrill just east. It's an ideal spot for a day trip in nature or a camping weekend full of hiking, wildlife watching, and lake vibes. "We love this campground so much that we decided to make a new family tradition of camping at Council Grounds each year in the fall," wrote one past visitor on Google Reviews. "It's one of the nicest campgrounds and is only a few miles outside of Merrill."

Council Grounds State Park is not the biggest or most visited state park in Wisconsin, but it's a quaint escape into nature in the heart of the state. The park punches above its weight in terms of nature, offering quiet hikes through tall hemlocks, kayaking on a sunny shore bursting with birdsong, and evenings around the fire at a campsite tucked in the trees.