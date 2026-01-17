Wisconsin's 5 Hands-Down Best State Parks, According To Reviews
It's safe to say that the secret is out when it comes to the Badger State. Wisconsin tourism has shattered its pre-pandemic numbers in both number of visits and economic impact, which is no surprise for those fortunate enough to have visited. Sure, the state doesn't have any mega mountain ranges, canyons that are grand, or oceanfront resorts, but it is brimming with northern Midwest natural beauty, and a proper descriptor for Wisconsin would be: balanced. It's the culture of Milwaukee, Green Bay Packer games, beer, cheese, and the bustling university town and capital Madison, mixed with rolling farmland, thousands of inland lakes, vineyards, orchards, and limitless opportunities to escape into natural tranquility.
Wisconsin is America's Dairyland, but it's also a Great Lakes state — with over 800 miles of shoreline on Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, the cleanest lake in America and a crystal clear freshwater gem. Up on the northern edge of the state, on the shores of Lake Superior lies the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the Midwest's most majestic collection of islands with exceptional beaches. It's one of the few places in Wisconsin operated by the National Parks Service, but with almost 16 million forested acres in the state, there's plenty more nature to explore.
Lucky for us, Wisconsin operates 50 state parks that offer any type of outdoor adventure imaginable, from tranquil lakes to rushing waterfalls, elevated hikes with expansive views to beautiful beaches to lay on, and so much more. With parks scattered across the state, it's easy to find what you're looking for. It's much harder to narrow the list down to the top parks. For that, we turned to internet review boards, travel guides, and blogs, putting together a list of Wisconsin's five hands-down best state parks, according to reviews.
Peninsula State Park
Along Wisconsin's Lake Michigan shoreline, the geographical feature that sticks out — literally — is the large peninsula of Door County. There you can find Peninsula State Park, with sandy Lake Michigan beaches and wild beauty. It's a popular getaway, with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Google and over 5,500 reviews. This well-traveled visitor said it best: "From someone who has been to every state park in Wisconsin, this park is AMAZING... Peninsula State Park offers miles of beautiful bike trails and hiking trails. There is a great beach if you're looking for a beach day." They also went on to explain that the state park offers kayak and canoe rentals for days out on the water. "The scenic views of the water are also beautiful! We highly recommend Peninsula State Park," the reviewer continued.
The expression one often sees when reading about Peninsula State Park is "Wisconsin's most complete state park." It very much fits that description and could contend with any state park in the nation when it comes to variety and quality of amenities. There are 460 campsites, three group camps, a summer theater, a sandy beach, bike trails, and 8 miles of shoreline. On top of that, the park has a lighthouse and an 18-hole golf course. Because of this, it contains almost the entire Wisconsin summer experience in 3,776 acres of well-maintained Midwest beauty.
What elevates Peninsula State Park to legendary status is the dramatic Lake Michigan shoreline and views. Take them in from the Eagle Tower, which can be reached via the canopy walk, or hop on a kayak and paddle under the giant bluffs of the Niagara Escarpment. You can crank up the adventure or simply relax on the beach, Peninsula works great for both. It also doesn't hurt that it's in Door County, the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot.
Willow River State Park
Willow River State Park is in the northwest of Wisconsin, a quick 40-minute drive east and across the border from Minneapolis. Built among the forests and fields of the Willow River Gorge, this park is 2,891 acres of laid-back outdoor adventure. It is very highly rated on Tripadvisor, AllTrails, and Google, where it has well over 4,000 reviews, most mirroring this reviewer, who wrote, "Willow State Park is such a beautiful spot for a quick nature getaway. We recently visited on a Friday afternoon in August, and the highlight was definitely the waterfall ... When we arrived, the falls were absolutely gorgeous — powerful yet peaceful, surrounded by lush greenery. It's the kind of place that makes you pause and just take in the scenery."
In the nearly 3,000 acres, there are miles and miles of hiking trails for all levels of nature lovers, with the star of the show being the Willow Falls cascading down a series of rocky shelves. Little Falls Lake also sits at the center of the park, so hikers can do the 5-mile Willow Falls and Nelson Farm Trail Loop that goes around the lake, or the more moderate Pioneer Trail. Explore it all while spending a few days at the campground — but be sure to book early. Enjoy the swimming beach, picnic under the sun, bring a kayak to cruise the lake, and spend the evening circled around the fire roasting marshmallows.
The park is open all year, and the trails to the waterfall are magical in the winter. The state park also hosts winter events like family ice fishing weekends on the lake and snowshoe demos. There's always an opportunity to get in touch with nature at Willow River, a Wisconsin state park with a swim beach, famous waterfalls, and scenic trails.
Wyalusing State Park
Wyalusing is one of Wisconsin's oldest state parks, and while it might be lesser-known than some others on this list, it's absolutely raved about on Reddit's r/Wisconsin. Located in Wisconsin's Driftless region — not far from the Iowa border — this park is perched high on 500-foot cliffs that overlook the surrounding countryside and where the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers meet. It's over 2,500 acres and 20-plus miles of hiking and biking trails through hardwood forests, over rolling bluffs, and along wetlands teeming with wildlife.
What makes Wyalusing stand out is the balance of towering ridges with expansive views above the water and the opportunities to kayak, canoe, and boat through calm river backwaters. There you can watch for waterfowl, cast a fishing line, or just enjoy a remote sliver of water tucked in a historic state park. The park also features pine plantations, springs, waterfalls, and two campgrounds for overnight stays. As this reviewer on Google wrote, "One word... Stunning! We stopped for one night in mid-March, while traveling on the Great River Rd, and were amazed to see the park at the camp sites & views. The sites are located on a bluff high above the confluence of the Mississippi & Wisconsin Rivers ... We watched bald eagles soar above us!"
A unique feature of Wyalusing is the Huser Astronomy Center. Not far from the park office, the science area has several high-powered telescopes to take stargazing to the next level. The center is run by a non-profit organization of amateur astronomers and hosts free astronomy programs. This remote region has awe-inspiring night skies that can be enjoyed with a telescope or by simply camping under a blanket of stars after a day of hiking.
Mirror Lake State Park
It might not have the towering peaks and elevation changes of other parks, but Mirror Lake State Park has its own charm. Just outside of Wisconsin Dells (one hour north of Madison), this park's namesake is a body of water shaped like a lowercase "H" that is famous for its tranquil waters that reflect the trees and rocky cliffs that reach up to 50 feet high along its shore. With a solid 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Google, 12,000 photos, and 3,000 reviews, it's safe to say Mirror Lake is a beloved Wisconsin gem.
Most reviews echo what this visitor wrote, "Mirror Lake is one of the best state parks in the state of Wisconsin! The lake is gorgeous and wonderful to kayak or paddle board on. There are many hiking trails that are beautiful. The hiking trails vary in length and elevation, so there is a trail for everyone. We love camping here, too. We also have enjoyed the bike trails that Mirror Lake has to offer!"
You can bring your own outdoor gear and the park offers rentals during the summer season — check Mirror Lake Rentals for the exact products and dates. When the weather cools, you're free to bring your own kayaks and paddle while surrounded by the golden autumn leaves. The park's proximity to Wisconsin Dells, the water park capital of the world and an iconic Midwest gem, makes it a perfect natural escape for a family vacation. Stay in a fun nearby hotel and make a day trip to Mirror Lake or spend the weekend camping right in the park. With three campgrounds that feature over 150 sites, a total of 2,200 acres, and 19 miles of hiking trails, there's plenty of space to get lost in the serene Mirror Lake State Park.
Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park is popular (with almost 13,000 reviews on Google), in part because it is only an hour north of Madison, but also because of its world-class beauty. The 30 miles of hiking trails through forests and 500-foot quartzite bluffs that overlook this pristine lake below give Austrian Alps vibes right in the heart of America's Dairyland. But with that popularity comes crowds; the Wisconsin DNR website even has a tip mentioning the parking lot can fill up by 9 a.m. So some nature lovers prefer going to the lesser-known parks on this list, making Devil's Lake a slightly controversial choice.
But it's Wisconsin's largest state park at 9,217 acres, meaning there's space for everyone. And no one can deny the natural beauty, the 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Google, or those who mention that avoiding the crowds is as simple as going on a weekday during the fall. But no matter the time of year, reviewers absolutely rave about the place, as this visitor said, "Devil's Lake State Park has something for everyone. The incredible and rocky skyline is perfect for those looking to challenge the peaks with either hiking or climbing. The placid waters of the lake are wonderful for swimming or kayaking. The deep and tranquil forests are wonderful for peaceful walks and adventurous treks."
Visit for a day, but get there early, or get a more full experience by booking a site at one of the three Devil's Lake State Park campgrounds. Hike through the forest in the morning, relax on the beach in the afternoon, take out a kayak in the evening, and then sit around the fire with friends at night. Make some lifelong memories in one of Wisconsin's favorite natural getaways.
Methodology
To formulate this list, we first looked at the Tripadvisor rankings of top state parks in Wisconsin, correlating it with travel articles from local publications and this popular r/Wisconsin post on the topic. The parks that appeared in top positions on all forums, with a particular emphasis on the real-world, high-praise comments on Reddit, were made into a list of about 12 parks. From there, we looked at the quality and quantity of the Google reviews to narrow the list down to five. In case anyone is wondering, some honorable mentions that almost made it were Rock Island, Perrot, Copper Falls, Blue Mounds, and Whitefish Dunes state parks.