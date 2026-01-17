Wisconsin's 5 Hands-Down Best State Parks, According To Reviews

Along Wisconsin's Lake Michigan shoreline, the geographical feature that sticks out — literally — is the large peninsula of Door County. There you can find Peninsula State Park, with sandy Lake Michigan beaches and wild beauty. It's a popular getaway, with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Google and over 5,500 reviews. This well-traveled visitor said it best: "From someone who has been to every state park in Wisconsin, this park is AMAZING... Peninsula State Park offers miles of beautiful bike trails and hiking trails. There is a great beach if you're looking for a beach day." They also went on to explain that the state park offers kayak and canoe rentals for days out on the water. "The scenic views of the water are also beautiful! We highly recommend Peninsula State Park," the reviewer continued.

The expression one often sees when reading about Peninsula State Park is "Wisconsin's most complete state park." It very much fits that description and could contend with any state park in the nation when it comes to variety and quality of amenities. There are 460 campsites, three group camps, a summer theater, a sandy beach, bike trails, and 8 miles of shoreline. On top of that, the park has a lighthouse and an 18-hole golf course. Because of this, it contains almost the entire Wisconsin summer experience in 3,776 acres of well-maintained Midwest beauty.

What elevates Peninsula State Park to legendary status is the dramatic Lake Michigan shoreline and views. Take them in from the Eagle Tower, which can be reached via the canopy walk, or hop on a kayak and paddle under the giant bluffs of the Niagara Escarpment. You can crank up the adventure or simply relax on the beach, Peninsula works great for both. It also doesn't hurt that it's in Door County, the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot.