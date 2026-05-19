New Jersey's Oldest City Has A Waterfront Walkway, Abundant Urban Parks, And Water Fun

Often described as "New York's little sister," Jersey City is actually older than its famous neighbor — and older than most other major urban centers in New Jersey. Long before European arrival, the land was home to the Lenape people, who lived and traded along the shores and waterways of what was then called Mahicantuck (now the Hudson River). During the colonial period, the Dutch established some of the earliest European settlements in the area, including Paulus Hook, part of present-day Jersey City. By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the city had become a major industrial and transportation hub, driven by railroads, ferry systems, and port activity. The Jersey City Terminal Train Shed — listed by Preservation New Jersey as an endangered historic site — was a key transit point during peak arrivals at Ellis Island.

Jersey City experienced industrial decline after World War II, followed by large-scale real estate and waterfront redevelopment investments in the 1980s. Since then, the North Jersey city has undergone a dramatic transformation, evolving into a dense, fast-growing urban center with a skyline that includes the Goldman Sachs Tower and the Journal Squared complex. The development of rapid transit systems such as PATH (Port Authority Trans-Hudson) trains and NJ Transit's Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has helped turn Jersey City into a major residential hub and a financial extension of the New York metropolitan area — hence the nicknames "Sixth Borough" and "Wall Street West".

Today, much of the social life of the over 300,000 residents revolves around the Hudson waterfront, the result of decades of large-scale renewal projects that transformed once-dull, industrial land into a lively public waterfront — or, a "Gold Coast," as some like to call it — lined with charming green spaces like Liberty State Park, scenic promenades, including the 18.5-mile Waterfront Walkway, and modern residential neighborhoods such as Newport and Exchange Place. There are also lots of opportunities to have fun on the Hudson's waters, including kayaking, paddling, or even cruising the river in a giant hot tub.