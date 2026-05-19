This Beautiful Toronto Wonder Is A Botanical Garden With 5 Greenhouses Full Of Stunning Sights
If your Toronto itinerary includes popular stops like the CN Tower, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Distillery District, it might be time to add a little greenery to the mix. Fortunately, you don't have to leave the downtown core to find it. Allan Gardens Conservatory is an underrated gem with greenhouses full of native and international flora. It's an easy add-on to any Toronto visit and sits just a few blocks from the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto's largest downtown shopping mall.
George Allan donated the land to the Toronto Horticultural Society in 1858, and it has been a beloved public space since its official opening in 1860, when the Prince of Wales planted a maple tree on the grounds. The iconic Palm House that stands at the center of the gardens today is the result of a rebuild following the 1902 fire that destroyed the original pavilion. Designed by architect Robert McCallum, the 16-sided glass-dome conservatory was completed in 1910 and features soaring glass and ornate ironwork. Since then, the eclectic complex has been quietly growing, with four greenhouse wings added over the decades to provide more variety and more garden features to explore. This free oasis in the heart of Toronto is open year-round.
Inside Allan Gardens' 5 greenhouses
Each of the five greenhouses features a different climate theme, which is part of what makes Allan Gardens so fun to explore. The Arid House is filled with cacti, succulents, agave, and aloe that look particularly dramatic under the glass ceiling. The Tropical House is lush and dense with palms and equatorial plants, feeling a world away from the city streets outside. The Orchid and Bromeliad House features vibrant florals, a small waterwheel, resident turtles, and an Instagrammable bridge. Finally, the Temperate Show House is a serene space full of fruit trees and a small koi pond — and if you're lucky, the occasional monarch butterfly.
The iconic Palm House reopened in 2025 after three years and $11 million of restoration. It's a popular spot for wedding ceremonies, and you'll see why as you pass through. The 40-foot dome floods the space with light and is especially beautiful on a sunny day (or when it's raining, depending on your vibe). It also connects the Tropical and Temperate greenhouses, making it a natural midpoint. While not part of the official five, the Children's Conservatory is another space that hosts cultural and community events throughout the year. Allan Gardens always has something on, from flower shows and farmers' markets to greenhouse dance parties.
There's nothing quite like escaping to a flower-filled Victorian greenhouse when it's freezing outside, and Allan Gardens welcomes visitors every day of the year, including over Christmas and New Year's Day. The conservatory is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is easily reached by TTC streetcar. Budget an hour to explore, though you could easily spend more time. It pairs nicely with a visit to the CN Tower, a truly unmissable tourist attraction, or a stroll through The Beaches, Toronto's walkable beachfront neighborhood just east of downtown.