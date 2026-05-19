This Beautiful Toronto Wonder Is A Botanical Garden With 5 Greenhouses Full Of Stunning Sights

Each of the five greenhouses features a different climate theme, which is part of what makes Allan Gardens so fun to explore. The Arid House is filled with cacti, succulents, agave, and aloe that look particularly dramatic under the glass ceiling. The Tropical House is lush and dense with palms and equatorial plants, feeling a world away from the city streets outside. The Orchid and Bromeliad House features vibrant florals, a small waterwheel, resident turtles, and an Instagrammable bridge. Finally, the Temperate Show House is a serene space full of fruit trees and a small koi pond — and if you're lucky, the occasional monarch butterfly.

The iconic Palm House reopened in 2025 after three years and $11 million of restoration. It's a popular spot for wedding ceremonies, and you'll see why as you pass through. The 40-foot dome floods the space with light and is especially beautiful on a sunny day (or when it's raining, depending on your vibe). It also connects the Tropical and Temperate greenhouses, making it a natural midpoint. While not part of the official five, the Children's Conservatory is another space that hosts cultural and community events throughout the year. Allan Gardens always has something on, from flower shows and farmers' markets to greenhouse dance parties.

There's nothing quite like escaping to a flower-filled Victorian greenhouse when it's freezing outside, and Allan Gardens welcomes visitors every day of the year, including over Christmas and New Year's Day. The conservatory is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is easily reached by TTC streetcar. Budget an hour to explore, though you could easily spend more time. It pairs nicely with a visit to the CN Tower, a truly unmissable tourist attraction, or a stroll through The Beaches, Toronto's walkable beachfront neighborhood just east of downtown.