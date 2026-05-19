Washington's Scenic State Park Near The Oregon Border Has Camping, Hiking, And Panoramic Mountain Views

In keeping with the park's theme of variety, there are a number of camping options from which to choose. For RV'ers, there are 23 full hook-up sites with 50-amp electrical service. For those who prefer to sleep closer to nature, there are 22 tent-only sites. Additionally, there are three walled tents available for reservation. The campground amenities include modern bathrooms with showers and a dump station.

Additionally, the park has an option for large groups in the Brooks Memorial Retreat Center. The retreat can accommodate up to 72 guests, with seven 10-person cabins and a recreation hall with two-person sleeping. In the recreation hall, you'll also find a kitchen, fully equipped with cookware, dinnerware, and utensils — there's even a pizza oven to cook the perfect post-activity pie. And activities are plentiful with a softball field, basketball court, volleyball, outdoor barbecue, and campfire ring.

Make sure you load up on supplies for your stay, as there's no camp store on the premises. The nearby town of Goldendale, about a 12-mile drive, is your best bet to find everything you should need. It's also worth noting that some campers have complained that it's not the quietest campground around. Road noise from the highway and buzzing from overhead electric lines may be audible at some camp sites. Don't forget to pack your earplugs, and while you're at it, you may want to add a yoga mat to your list, an extra item that you may already have that lets you sleep better while camping.