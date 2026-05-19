Washington's Scenic State Park Near The Oregon Border Has Camping, Hiking, And Panoramic Mountain Views
The border between Washington and Oregon, defined by the wide, blue waters of the mighty Columbia River, is striking. The centerpiece of the region is the Columbia River Gorge, and at over 80 miles long and reaching a depth of 4,000 feet, it's a sight to behold. However, if you're seeking an escape a bit off the beaten path and removed from the crowds, take a look at Brooks Memorial State Park. Located to the east of the Gorge on the Washington side of the river, this park offers access to hiking, camping, and grand mountain views.
Brooks Memorial State Park sits at an elevation of around 2,500 feet on the southern slopes of the Simcoe Mountains and is nestled between the Yakima Indian Reservation to the north and the town of Goldendale to the south. You'll find a variety of environments spread across the park's 682 acres, including prairies, pine and oak forests, and riparian zones along the Little Klickitat River. Looking outwards, the position and elevation of the park affords scenic views to the south of the Oregon Cascade Range and Mount Hood, especially from the higher meadows on a clear day.
Camping options in Brooks Memorial State Park
In keeping with the park's theme of variety, there are a number of camping options from which to choose. For RV'ers, there are 23 full hook-up sites with 50-amp electrical service. For those who prefer to sleep closer to nature, there are 22 tent-only sites. Additionally, there are three walled tents available for reservation. The campground amenities include modern bathrooms with showers and a dump station.
Additionally, the park has an option for large groups in the Brooks Memorial Retreat Center. The retreat can accommodate up to 72 guests, with seven 10-person cabins and a recreation hall with two-person sleeping. In the recreation hall, you'll also find a kitchen, fully equipped with cookware, dinnerware, and utensils — there's even a pizza oven to cook the perfect post-activity pie. And activities are plentiful with a softball field, basketball court, volleyball, outdoor barbecue, and campfire ring.
Make sure you load up on supplies for your stay, as there's no camp store on the premises. The nearby town of Goldendale, about a 12-mile drive, is your best bet to find everything you should need. It's also worth noting that some campers have complained that it's not the quietest campground around. Road noise from the highway and buzzing from overhead electric lines may be audible at some camp sites. Don't forget to pack your earplugs, and while you're at it, you may want to add a yoga mat to your list, an extra item that you may already have that lets you sleep better while camping.
Hiking in Brooks Memorial State Park
Brooks Memorial State Park has miles of trails to explore its varied landscapes and seek out panoramic views. For a warm-up, stroll the easy 0.7-mile Brooks Memorial Campground Loop, which takes you through the forest and out and around a giant fir tree before heading back to camp. For a bit longer trek, Brooks Nature Trail and Lady Slipper Loop is 1.4 miles and rated as easy on AllTrails with only 206 feet of elevation gain. When you're ready to seek those gorgeous views, head uphill on the Meadow Trail to its intersection with Monastery (Fire) Trail. Here, the vistas open up and give you a great chance to see Mount Hood to the south. There's even a picnic table where the trails meet, so pack up a lunch and enjoy a spectacular al fresco meal.
Another exciting hiking opportunity, especially for the birdwatchers out there, is the Great Washington State Birding Trail, namely the Sun and Sage Loop, which is inside the park boundaries. The park is rated as one of the best in Washington for birders, largely due to the diverse habitats contained within its borders. It's teeming with varied bird life, so lace up your hikers, grab your bird guide, and see how many species you can check off your list. To enhance your experience, consider bringing the very best binoculars.
Getting to Brooks Memorial State Park is fairly easy. The closest commercial airport is Yakima Air Terminal (YKM), at around 59 miles away. The closest international airport is Portland International Airport (PDX), at 124 miles away. The beauty is that, no matter which direction you're coming from, east or west, you'll have spectacular views along the way. If you're coming from Portland, you'll experience the Columbia River Gorge, while if flying into Yakima, you'll pass through Washington's answer to Napa Valley and a beer and wine lover's dream.