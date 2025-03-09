Washington's Answer To Napa Valley Is A Beer And Wine Lovers Dream With More Sun Than San Diego Or Hawaii
Napa Valley is a world-renowned getaway for wine lovers, but Washington state also boasts its own unique wine country. Yakima Valley, located about 60 miles to the southeast of Mount Rainier, provides travelers with beautiful vineyards, more than 90 wineries, and several craft breweries — not to mention a ton of outdoor and wine-tasting adventures to enjoy. The valley also escapes the heavy rainfalls the Pacific Northwest is so famous for, and instead, is drenched in year-round sunlight, easily surpassing Honolulu's and California's hot weather.
Yakima Valley is a semi-arid desert, boasting longer days than other wine regions in America. Here, the northwest's beautiful Cascade Mountains heavily influence local weather, largely benefitting the region's more than 17,000 acres of vineyards, as well as making it the largest hop producer in the world. As such, beer lovers are able to join the Valley's hop country craft beer trail, decanting in wonderful beer-tasting experiences and festivals throughout the area. So, if you wish to taste some delicious wine and beer or just partake in some outdoor recreation, Yakima Valley awaits just 8 minutes away from the Yakima Airport (YKM).
Taking a wine and beer guided tour around Yakima Valley
One of the best things to do at Yakima Valley is partaking in the wine and beer tasting tours across its wine country. You can either plan these tours by yourself or hire a local tour operator. The latter option, however, will grant you easier access to the local and family-owned wineries and breweries in the area, so it is highly recommended to hire them.
The Little Hopper Tours operates from March to October, offering travelers well-crafted tours to the Valley's hop farms and vineyards in alliance with local wineries and vineyards. One of the tours involves a visit to Dineen Vineyards, where you'll partake in immersive wine-tasting experiences across their five vineyards. On the other hand, tours to the Valley's family-owned hop farms (which also serve as breweries and distilleries) allow you to learn about the manufacturing process surrounding craft beers — from the harvesting of crops, to the mouthwatering tasting part. Definitely a must-try experience while in the area.
You can also explore the valley on your own. If you do, be sure to pay a visit to the Naches Heights Vineyard, Wilridge Vineyards, Winery & Distillery, and the Whitman Hill Winery for some delicious wine-tasting experiences as well as partaking in their manufacturing tours. Some of these wineries require appointments to be booked beforehand, though. Also, the routes along Yakima's beautiful wine country can be easily explored by bike, making the experience an even more quaint and unforgettable one.
Other fun activities to enjoy at Yakima Valley
Yakima Valley is also an amazing outdoor recreation area. Adventures throughout the valley include exploring the Yakima Greenway, a network of lush parks, rivers, and hiking trails perfect for birdwatching, biking, or for relaxing while surrounded by beautiful nature. Other outdoor sports and activities include horseback riding, kayaking on the river, and exploring the nearby natural protected areas of Cowiche Canyon and the scenic Mount Rainier with its active volcano.
During the winter months Yakima Valley turns into a paradise for skiers, snowboarders, and anyone interested in winter sports. While the long spring and summer months make it the perfect place to enjoy family camping trips along with the fruit and apple orchards near the Naches area. At the Yakima Valley Museum near Franklin Park you'll learn about the Valley's rich cultural and Native history, same as with the Toppenish Mural Walk in the nearby town of Toppenish, 22 minutes away from Yakima.
Last but not least, the valley hosts many events and festivals throughout the year. Some of these include the Red Wine and Chocolate tasting tour, the Spring Barrel weekend, and the Christmas-themed wine tasting tour among others. You will also find the luxurious Ummelina Spa and several high-end boutiques, souvenir shops, and art galleries all around Yakima, turning the area into a truly festive and worth-visiting destination regardless of the season.
Places to stay and eat while touring Yakima Valley's wine country
Both the valley and the city of Yakima are filled with accommodations ranging from hotels and motels, to vacation rentals and campgrounds. Hotels and motels vary in prices. However, there are several budget-friendly options such as the Hotel Y starting at $81 per night at the time of writing. The Baymont by Wyndham Yakima has rates starting at $108 per night and more pricey accommodations — like the Hotel Maison Yakima Tapestry Collection by Hilton — can go all the way up to $235 approximately.
You will also find bed and breakfast options in Yakima, such as the Cozy Rose Inn, as well as other rustic lodgings and inns in areas like Naches or Zillah. If you want to experience the Yakima wilderness, you can make use of the many RV sites and campgrounds along the valley like the Elk Ridge Campground or the Naches RV Resort. RV sites are also available near wineries like the Bonair Winery, Wilridge Vineyard, Winery and Distillery, and Paradisos del Sol Winery and Organic Vineyard, among others.
Yakima's northwest cuisine at places such as the WaterFire Restaurant & Bar — using locally sourced ingredients — is also worth experiencing. The Cowiche Canyon-Kitchen & Icehouse serves a varied selection of foods, like a salmon appetizer and lavender lemonade which according to patrons on TripAdvisor, "is a must-try drink." Other nice eateries in Yakima include the Second Street Grill, or the Breakfast at Essencia, where you'll enjoy delicious artisan-style bread and pastries.