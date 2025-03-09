Washington's Answer To Napa Valley Is A Beer And Wine Lovers Dream With More Sun Than San Diego Or Hawaii

One of the best things to do at Yakima Valley is partaking in the wine and beer tasting tours across its wine country. You can either plan these tours by yourself or hire a local tour operator. The latter option, however, will grant you easier access to the local and family-owned wineries and breweries in the area, so it is highly recommended to hire them.

The Little Hopper Tours operates from March to October, offering travelers well-crafted tours to the Valley's hop farms and vineyards in alliance with local wineries and vineyards. One of the tours involves a visit to Dineen Vineyards, where you'll partake in immersive wine-tasting experiences across their five vineyards. On the other hand, tours to the Valley's family-owned hop farms (which also serve as breweries and distilleries) allow you to learn about the manufacturing process surrounding craft beers — from the harvesting of crops, to the mouthwatering tasting part. Definitely a must-try experience while in the area.

You can also explore the valley on your own. If you do, be sure to pay a visit to the Naches Heights Vineyard, Wilridge Vineyards, Winery & Distillery, and the Whitman Hill Winery for some delicious wine-tasting experiences as well as partaking in their manufacturing tours. Some of these wineries require appointments to be booked beforehand, though. Also, the routes along Yakima's beautiful wine country can be easily explored by bike, making the experience an even more quaint and unforgettable one.