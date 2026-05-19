Not Falls Or Drowning: This Is The Most Common Cause Of Accidental Deaths In National Parks

Heading out into nature is never without risks, as evidenced by the average of 180 accidental deaths in U.S. national parks each year, with causes as varied as heatstroke, rock climbing accidents, and fatal encounters with wildlife. But you might be surprised to find that the most frequent cause of such deaths isn't Mother Nature's doing at all. In fact, the most common way to die accidentally in a national park is sitting behind the wheel.

Driving is statistically the most dangerous activity you can enjoy in a national park. Though data on fatalities collected by the National Park Service (NPS) recorded a wide variety of causes of death, the largest share of the 1,080 total unintentional deaths reported in parks between 2014 and 2019 were related to motor vehicle accidents on park roads. Over 350 such incidents were reported, with drowning (314 deaths) coming in second and falls (205 deaths) in third.

Though you might expect the lion's share of fatal accidents in the national park system to involve outdoor activities, there are some fairly intuitive reasons that road accidents are the most common cause of accidental park deaths. The wildlife sightings and beautiful scenery common in national parks are big potential distractions, and in worst-case scenarios, they can lead to dangerous animal collisions.

The same rugged beauty and historic architecture that make national parks beloved destinations also make them tricky to drive in — and potentially deadly. These roads are usually shared with bicyclists and pedestrians for whom drivers aren't always on the lookout. Then there's the design of most park roads itself: Narrow and often very curvy, they aren't meant for high-speed travel, and it's easy to run into trouble if you don't drive carefully.