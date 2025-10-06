Why The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is One Of America's Most Dangerous

If you love reading about America's breathtaking national parks, you may have seen that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is sometimes named as one of the most dangerous in the entire national park system. This might seem strange when it's compared with some of the harshest and most extreme landscapes on earth, from Death Valley National Park (which you might want to avoid visiting in the summer thanks to temperatures soaring to 130 degrees Fahrenheit) to Denali National Park, where hidden dangers make climbing its iconic mountain risky. If you are simply going by the highest number of deaths, however, Great Smoky Mountains National Park far outranks both of these treacherous landscapes.

As reported by Knox News, the Connecticut Trial Firm analyzed records of deaths across national parks between 2013 and 2023 and found that there had been 104 fatalities in Great Smoky Mountains National Park during that decade, making it the fourth deadliest national park (at least by that particular metric). However, the leading cause of death is not the wild, mountainous landscape or the elusive red wolves or shy black bears: it's road accidents.

While you might take all the precautions advised for hikes and backcountry camping trips, don't overlook driving safety when visiting National Parks. As warned by the National Park Service, there are lots of narrow, winding roads that can be packed with drivers and motorcyclists. Blind curves on mountain roads should not be taken lightly. Medical emergencies and drownings are also leading causes of accidental deaths in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.