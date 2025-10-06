Why The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is One Of America's Most Dangerous
If you love reading about America's breathtaking national parks, you may have seen that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is sometimes named as one of the most dangerous in the entire national park system. This might seem strange when it's compared with some of the harshest and most extreme landscapes on earth, from Death Valley National Park (which you might want to avoid visiting in the summer thanks to temperatures soaring to 130 degrees Fahrenheit) to Denali National Park, where hidden dangers make climbing its iconic mountain risky. If you are simply going by the highest number of deaths, however, Great Smoky Mountains National Park far outranks both of these treacherous landscapes.
As reported by Knox News, the Connecticut Trial Firm analyzed records of deaths across national parks between 2013 and 2023 and found that there had been 104 fatalities in Great Smoky Mountains National Park during that decade, making it the fourth deadliest national park (at least by that particular metric). However, the leading cause of death is not the wild, mountainous landscape or the elusive red wolves or shy black bears: it's road accidents.
While you might take all the precautions advised for hikes and backcountry camping trips, don't overlook driving safety when visiting National Parks. As warned by the National Park Service, there are lots of narrow, winding roads that can be packed with drivers and motorcyclists. Blind curves on mountain roads should not be taken lightly. Medical emergencies and drownings are also leading causes of accidental deaths in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
How to stay safe in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
While it's certainly disturbing to hear that your next vacation destination is one of the national parks with the highest number of deaths, it is also worth noting that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in America. This means there are more people exploring the park every day who could end up in dangerous situations than in remote parks like Katmai National Park or Big Bend National Park (also considered among the deadliest national parks). Ultimately, whenever you're traveling, it's important to plan ahead, take precautions, and be safe — especially if you're visiting places that can be deadly, like Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The single most important thing you can do for your safety in Great Smoky Mountains National Park might be to stay sober behind the wheel. While you can't do anything about the sometimes dangerous roads within the park, you can give yourself and everyone else on the road a much better chance of survival by not drinking and driving.
Water safety is a close second. Never try to swim in the park, and take care when walking on the slippery trails or rocks near water. While there's no way to prevent medical emergencies completely, it's important not to overexert yourself on the trails and to train yourself on some easier hikes before taking on this park's toughest terrain. If you start to feel ill on a hike, don't hesitate to turn back. It's better to survive another day to try the trail again.