This Is The Most Canceled Travel Destination In America Of 2026 So Far

Travel has never been easier than it is now, with the advent of online maps and apps that make translation, deal-hunting, accommodation and flight booking, and international communication a breeze. Nor has it ever been more popular, with 2025 data from the World Tourism Barometer reporting that international travel has grown by 4% since the previous year, with roughly 1.52 billion tourists recorded. Despite that, would-be jetsetters are still frequently rethinking their travels, postponing them, or foregoing them altogether — or choosing not to book in the first place. In a study carried out by U.S. News & World Report, around 65% of Americans changed their summer plans for 2026 as a result of increasing costs. The most popular cancellations were for major domestic tourism destinations like Hawai'i, Washington, D.C., and New York City. However, one stands out as the most canceled travel destination in the U.S. for 2026 so far: Las Vegas, the "most fun city in America" that has a bit of everything. Of the survey participants who claimed their plans were affected, 24% had canceled Sin City getaways.

While several factors affected people's decisions to alter their travel plans in some way — including the current charged political climate — rising costs were cited as the top cause. The price of everything from housing to groceries has been going up, and 42% of those surveyed also shared that the exorbitant cost of gas in particular has impacted their summer travels. These price hikes have been an inhibiting factor in people opting for a stay-cation rather than a vacation.

There was another somewhat alarming finding for those who are feeling the crunch but are choosing to travel anyway: 19% of Americans admitted that they would be going into debt in order to fund their travels.