This Is The Most Canceled Travel Destination In America Of 2026 So Far
Travel has never been easier than it is now, with the advent of online maps and apps that make translation, deal-hunting, accommodation and flight booking, and international communication a breeze. Nor has it ever been more popular, with 2025 data from the World Tourism Barometer reporting that international travel has grown by 4% since the previous year, with roughly 1.52 billion tourists recorded. Despite that, would-be jetsetters are still frequently rethinking their travels, postponing them, or foregoing them altogether — or choosing not to book in the first place. In a study carried out by U.S. News & World Report, around 65% of Americans changed their summer plans for 2026 as a result of increasing costs. The most popular cancellations were for major domestic tourism destinations like Hawai'i, Washington, D.C., and New York City. However, one stands out as the most canceled travel destination in the U.S. for 2026 so far: Las Vegas, the "most fun city in America" that has a bit of everything. Of the survey participants who claimed their plans were affected, 24% had canceled Sin City getaways.
While several factors affected people's decisions to alter their travel plans in some way — including the current charged political climate — rising costs were cited as the top cause. The price of everything from housing to groceries has been going up, and 42% of those surveyed also shared that the exorbitant cost of gas in particular has impacted their summer travels. These price hikes have been an inhibiting factor in people opting for a stay-cation rather than a vacation.
There was another somewhat alarming finding for those who are feeling the crunch but are choosing to travel anyway: 19% of Americans admitted that they would be going into debt in order to fund their travels.
The rising cost of a Las Vegas escape
While Vegas used to be a bargain destination — a place where the high competition among resorts meant lower prices — this is no longer the case, as two corporations own most of the major properties on the Strip. According to The Street, rates have been steadily climbing for everything from hotels to meals to shows. For the last decade (2015 to 2025), hotels on the Strip increased in cost by roughly 70%, from $124 to $210 (wages, meanwhile, didn't increase by anywhere near this percentage). Special events, like F1, can bring up these prices exponentially, too. Add to this the unexpected charges (like resort fees, which averaged $40 before taxes in 2025) and exorbitant prices for in-room purchases, and it's clear why people are fuming.
Travelers have also been long aware that a Las Vegas vacation is getting more expensive. On the Reddit thread r/LasVegas, previous visitors expressed alarm at this trend, with one observing, "Prices have gone up every year, drinks, hotels, meals. There are still spots you can get cheap drink and cheap table games but they are fewer and far between [...] They need to show profits to shareholders and they also have huge loans to payoff from all the development. All of that is getting passed to the consumer." Another Redditor jumped in, writing, "When prices continue to rise and wages stagnate, there is a breaking point where people are gonna say the prices are no longer worth it for what they get and either go somewhere else or stay home. You can't justify continually raising prices for diminished value."
So, although Las Vegas still remains a global tourism hotspot, the prohibitive costs mean that many will choose other, more affordable destinations to visit in the future.
Tips for doing Las Vegas affordably
Of course, rising costs and other factors shouldn't put a damper in your summer plans (or any travel plans, for that matter). Be strategic and organize a summer escape that's both fun and that fits within your designated budget. Firstly, if you're mainly planning to hang around the Strip or downtown, public transportation (buses, shuttles, trams, the Monorail) is your best friend and the cheapest way to get around on your Vegas vacation. Try to avoid taxis when possible, as they can get pricey. Plus, when searching for stays, look for mid-week and seasonal deals.
If you're heading to Sin City primarily to experience the allure of the casinos, then by all means, check them out — but obviously, unfettered gambling is the best way to throw away most of your money unnecessarily, so set a clear budget for yourself before hitting the blackjack tables (although, pro tip: if you are planning to drink, note that casinos serve alcohol for free to players who are actively gambling). You can also save money on food and beverages by shopping at stores like Target, Walgreens, or CVS, and eating in your room instead of dining out. Ensure that you do any restaurant research in advance (check online reviews and relevant YouTube channels) to find eateries that have specials, are highly rated, and offer good value for your money. Then, save those ones for your splurge nights.
All that being said, if you still need to postpone your trip due to monetary woes, don't worry — Las Vegas isn't going anywhere, so you can visit on another occasion when you have less financial anxiety. However, ensure that you read our guide on how to cancel your vacation in four steps before altering any of your travel plans.