Southwest's Strangest Ban Yet Could Start A New Trend That Feels Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie

Aliens may or may not be among us, but robots certainly are — and no, we haven't entered "Westworld" just yet. Still, recent policy changes at Southwest Airlines make it easy to imagine a "Blade Runner"-style technodystopia creeping closer to reality. Beginning in May 2026, Southwest no longer allows "human-like or animal-like robots to be transported in the cabin or as checked baggage, regardless of size or purpose," according to the airline's Help Center. The policy defines those robots as those that mimic human and animal behavior. Other robotic items are permitted as long as they fit in an approved carry-on bag and comply with current battery restrictions.

Though futuristic-feeling, this policy didn't happen in a vacuum. In two recent, highly publicized incidents, humanoid robots took ticketed flights on the low-cost carrier. Stewie, a 3.5-foot humanoid built by The Robot Studio and owned by Dallas entrepreneur Aaron Mehdizadeh, flew in a passenger seat from Las Vegas to Dallas earlier this month after being outfitted with a smaller, TSA-approved battery for the trip. According to social media footage later picked up by news outlets, Stewie and fellow passengers appeared to enjoy the experience – at least until Southwest updated its policy two days later, effectively prohibiting future in-cabin flights for the humanoid. "It's a total conspiracy, I swear," the robot declared, per CBS News.

Another robot, Bebop — a 4-foot humanoid owned by Eily Ben-Abraham of Elite Event Robotics, is no stranger to travel, taking regular flights to attend expos and events showcasing its prowess. While waiting for an April 30 Southwest flight in Oakland, Bebop danced and entertained passengers at the gate before boarding a flight to San Diego. Despite the bot's boarding pass, however, 75-pound Bebop – too heavy to check when packed in its case — caused an hour-long flight delay before the robot's battery was removed and confiscated, and travel resumed.