Southwest Airlines Sets New 2026 Restriction For This Common Item
Southwest Airlines has made headlines over the past year for changes set to affect passengers in 2026. While some of these changes have been good news, such as the addition of a new route to Alaska starting in May 2026, others have incited the ire of the airline's frequent fliers. Most notably, the end of its iconic, decades-old open-seating policy prompted significant backlash. The airline's latest update — a new restriction on lithium-ion batteries in carry-on luggage — is less sweeping but could still inconvenience some travelers.
Starting April 20, 2026, Southwest passengers will be limited to one portable charger per person, which must be kept in their seat or on their person, not stashed in an overhead bin. Passengers are also banned from recharging power packs using in-seat outlets. This will add to existing rules on portable chargers, which state that portable chargers cannot be transported in checked baggage and must be visible while in use. The new policy goes further than recent guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization, which in March 2026 recommended a limit of two power banks per passenger.
To be fair, this change is not arbitrary. It's an effort to limit the risk of fires caused by lithium batteries, which have become a growing concern for airlines. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 709 verified lithium battery incidents in the last decade, including 14 in the first three months of 2026. The majority of these were caused by battery packs. Incidents have been rising steadily in recent years, with 97 reported in 2025, more than double the 45 recorded in 2019.
How Southwest's new policy impacts travelers
There is some good news: The new limit applies only to portable chargers, not to all lithium batteries or the devices that use them. As of this writing, there are no new limits on items such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, or electronic smoking devices, which were already capped at two per passenger. For these items, Southwest's existing policy remains in place: They are allowed in carry-on luggage but not in checked bags. Passengers may also bring up to 20 spare batteries, provided they are undamaged, protected against short circuits, and do not exceed 100 watt-hours.
Southwest is also working to reduce reliance on portable chargers during flights. Its newer Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft feature seats equipped with USB-A and USB-C ports, and the airline is retrofitting its fleet to provide in-seat power for all passengers. That process is expected to be completed by mid-2027.
The airline also doesn't plan to aggressively enforce this policy as of yet. According to Vice President of Safety and Security Dave Hunt, Southwest officials will not search bags or confiscate additional power packs. Instead, passengers will be informed of the policy during booking and at the airport, along with reminders about lithium battery risks. By raising awareness of these risks and limiting the number of portable chargers on board each flight, the airline hopes to prevent serious incidents like the January 2025 fire that burned through the roof of an Air Busan plane at South Korea's Gimhae International Airport. Authorities said a portable power bank stored in an overhead compartment was the likely cause.