Southwest Airlines Sets New 2026 Restriction For This Common Item

Southwest Airlines has made headlines over the past year for changes set to affect passengers in 2026. While some of these changes have been good news, such as the addition of a new route to Alaska starting in May 2026, others have incited the ire of the airline's frequent fliers. Most notably, the end of its iconic, decades-old open-seating policy prompted significant backlash. The airline's latest update — a new restriction on lithium-ion batteries in carry-on luggage — is less sweeping but could still inconvenience some travelers.

Starting April 20, 2026, Southwest passengers will be limited to one portable charger per person, which must be kept in their seat or on their person, not stashed in an overhead bin. Passengers are also banned from recharging power packs using in-seat outlets. This will add to existing rules on portable chargers, which state that portable chargers cannot be transported in checked baggage and must be visible while in use. The new policy goes further than recent guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization, which in March 2026 recommended a limit of two power banks per passenger.

To be fair, this change is not arbitrary. It's an effort to limit the risk of fires caused by lithium batteries, which have become a growing concern for airlines. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 709 verified lithium battery incidents in the last decade, including 14 in the first three months of 2026. The majority of these were caused by battery packs. Incidents have been rising steadily in recent years, with 97 reported in 2025, more than double the 45 recorded in 2019.