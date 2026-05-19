Europe's 'Most Authentic' Food City Is An Underrated And Affordable Spot Known For Street Eats

When you think of a European vacation, classics like Paris, Rome, Barcelona, or London likely spring to mind. Most North American travelers still gravitate toward the same familiar hotspots, places that frequently dominate U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the top 30 European destinations. One remarkable place continues to be overlooked by many travelers: Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Not only does Budapest offer rich history, beautiful architecture, fascinating culture, and relative affordability, but according to a 2025 study, it's also the most authentic food destination in Europe.

Saga, a U.K.-based travel brand and agency, analyzed Google reviews from 5,000 restaurants across 125 cities across the continent, tabulating keywords like "traditional" and "authentic." It then scored cities based on overall review sentiment, with higher values awarded to more positive reviews. Budapest took the top spot with a score of 98 out of 100, with Saga citing Hungary's paprika, alongside the city's vibrant street food scene, where vendors and market halls serve some of the most affordable, authentic Hungarian dishes around.

Once the heart of the powerful Austro-Hungarian Empire — often called "the crossroads of Europe" — Budapest straddles the scenic Danube River and offers grand architecture, wide boulevards, and all the quintessential European charm you can picture, from castles to Christmas markets. As of this writing, $1 equals about 300 Hungarian forints (HUF). According to Numbeo, restaurant and grocery prices are lower in Budapest than in Paris and Vienna. With greater purchasing power, visitors can freely indulge in rich dishes like goulash and lángos, reflecting on the underrated country that has shaped global history.