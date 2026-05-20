The 'Amalfi Coast Of Costa Rica' Is A Car-Free, Walkable Resort Community With Europe Vibes And Beaches
Costa Rica draws travelers seeking lush jungle landscapes, long sandy beaches, and its famed "pura vida" spirit. While there are plenty of beach towns to choose from, one of the country's most unique is a European-inspired coastal haven in the Guanacaste region. Las Catalinas was envisioned as a resort community where cars are eschewed and healthy, alfresco living is prized. Dubbed the "Amalfi Coast of Costa Rica" by Forbes in 2024, Las Catalinas echoes many of the iconic Italian coastline's elements, from its cliffside village with colorful facades to panoramic water views. Unlike its European counterpart, however, the crowds have not yet descended en masse upon this special community, which was first founded in 2006 and still remains under the radar.
Las Catalinas' charming town brims with restaurants, shops, vacation rentals, and stylish resorts that form the heartbeat of the walkable resort community. Its labyrinthine streets and elegant buildings may recall those from towns on the Amalfi Coast, such as Positano or Ravello, but the architecture and design are authentically Costa Rican with intricate tiles and custom woodwork. Las Catalinas is tucked between a verdant forest and a duo of sandy beach crescents, so visitors can spend leisurely days here swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking or mountain biking and hiking on hillside trails.
Las Catalinas is about a 70-minute drive from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (also known as Liberia Guanacaste Airport), which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities. While you can visit year-round, the best time for outdoor activities and sunny beach days is the dry season from December through April.
Where to shop, dine, and stay in Las Catalinas
Throughout the car-free, European-inspired village of Las Catalinas, you'll find chic restaurants, cafes, and shops set around quaint brick and stone-lined paths and open plazas. Fashionistas can browse breezy beach fashions at the Las Catalinas Collection, which is also well stocked with beach day essentials such as sun hats, basket bags, and t-shirts. Art lovers should check out the curated exhibits of local contemporary art at the Estudio Rambar gallery. If you're inspired to tap into your own creative spirit, the town's Pintacafe is a family-friendly cafe where you can hand-paint a unique array of ceramics while enjoying fresh coffees, juices, and teas. For a beachfront lunch before or after water excursions, stop by the open-air Pots & Bowls for fresh salads, healthy bowls, and smoothies. Around sunset time, head to another beachfront favorite, Pascual, which is a top-rated spot serving Spanish tapas and cocktails with water vistas.
Las Catalinas has a range of accommodations, from boutique hotels to multi-bedroom villas. In the center of town is the Santarena Hotel, a chic and intimate hideaway with just 45 rooms and suites. The hotel's rooftop terrace is a popular gathering place because of its sleek infinity-edge swimming pool and panoramic sunset views over Playa Danta. The hotel's restaurant, Ponciana, leans into Las Catalinas' Europe vibes with Mediterranean cuisine and an alfresco courtyard patio. Families and large groups seeking more space should opt for one of the community's multi-bedroom villas. These contemporary retreats promise luxe amenities, such as ocean panoramas, private swimming pools, full kitchens, and large living areas, and are designed with a distinct sense of place, featuring local tiles, wood beams, and handcrafted furnishings.
Beaches and outdoor adventures at Las Catalinas
From tropical hikes to peaceful kayaking excursions, there are so many things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation. The town directly overlooks the central Playa Danta, a sandy crescent fronted by the Las Catalinas Beach Club. While you can lounge by the club's swimming pool, active travelers can beeline to the beach for paddleboarding or kayaking to explore offshore islands and the pristine coastline. "The beach itself is small but beautiful," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The water is crystal blue and silky. Most of the time there are not many people there so it's like having your own private beach!!"
Beginner surfers can test their skills on Las Catalinas' Playa Danta, but surfers in search of consistent waves can drive about an hour south of Las Catalinas to Tamarindo, a colorful beach town with perfect surf. Playa Danta's neighboring beach, Playa Dantita, is also an unspoiled swath for quiet beach days. Snorkelers often venture out from here as its rocky reefs conceal a plethora of marine life, from tropical fish to sea turtles. Even if you're not staying at Las Catalinas, you can still visit either of the community's beaches, as all of Costa Rica's beaches are open to the public.
Back on shore, Las Catalina's inland topography is home to about 25 miles of trails. There are dedicated hiking trails that range from easy nature paths with scenic overlooks to more intense treks with steep inclines. Mountain bikers will find biking trails that offer exhilarating rides through the tropical forest and stunning views. For more Costa Rica hiking adventures, consider pairing Las Catalinas with a visit to Tenorio Volcano National Park, where you can embark on a lush hike known as Costa Rica's best.