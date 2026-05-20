The 'Amalfi Coast Of Costa Rica' Is A Car-Free, Walkable Resort Community With Europe Vibes And Beaches

Costa Rica draws travelers seeking lush jungle landscapes, long sandy beaches, and its famed "pura vida" spirit. While there are plenty of beach towns to choose from, one of the country's most unique is a European-inspired coastal haven in the Guanacaste region. Las Catalinas was envisioned as a resort community where cars are eschewed and healthy, alfresco living is prized. Dubbed the "Amalfi Coast of Costa Rica" by Forbes in 2024, Las Catalinas echoes many of the iconic Italian coastline's elements, from its cliffside village with colorful facades to panoramic water views. Unlike its European counterpart, however, the crowds have not yet descended en masse upon this special community, which was first founded in 2006 and still remains under the radar.

Las Catalinas' charming town brims with restaurants, shops, vacation rentals, and stylish resorts that form the heartbeat of the walkable resort community. Its labyrinthine streets and elegant buildings may recall those from towns on the Amalfi Coast, such as Positano or Ravello, but the architecture and design are authentically Costa Rican with intricate tiles and custom woodwork. Las Catalinas is tucked between a verdant forest and a duo of sandy beach crescents, so visitors can spend leisurely days here swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking or mountain biking and hiking on hillside trails.

Las Catalinas is about a 70-minute drive from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (also known as Liberia Guanacaste Airport), which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities. While you can visit year-round, the best time for outdoor activities and sunny beach days is the dry season from December through April.