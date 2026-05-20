Wisconsin's Lovely Riverfront State Trail Circles An Entire Community Spotlighting Scenic Boardwalks And Wetlands

Wisconsin is home to 44 state trails, spanning an impressive 1,700 miles around the state. One special trail to experience is the Green Circle State Trail in the city of Stevens Point. This 27-mile loop is made up of 12 different sections that travel alongside two rivers. It's a lovely trail for hiking, biking, running, snowshoeing, or skiing. The majority of the trail is through nature and tranquil parks, with plenty of pretty boardwalks and interesting terrain like wetlands, as well as forests, prairies, and some calm residential areas.

The Green Circle State Trail opened in 1996 and encircles the entire nature-filled, artsy city of Stevens Point. The city and its neighbor, Whiting, are at the confluence of the Wisconsin and Plover Rivers, and the trail also offers insight into the area's lumber industry and pioneer heritage. It's well-signposted, and the surface is a mix of asphalt, gravel, wood chips, and boardwalks.

The main trailhead is at Schmeeckle Reserve — where there's free parking — but it's possible to join the trail at many other stages and complete small segments, as opposed to the entire loop. If you do choose to complete the whole loop, it'll take about 3 to 4 hours by bike, or 7.5 to 8 hours on foot.