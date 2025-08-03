This Nature-Filled Midwest City Is An Artsy Escape Offering Sculpture Trails And Hands-On Museums

Over the centuries, Central Wisconsin has been indelibly shaped by its fertile agricultural land and the expansive Wisconsin River. It's an area where sand plains transition into the coniferous forests that characterize the state's Northwoods region, home to Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which features more than 800 miles of trails and 2,000 lovely lakes. It's in this middle part of the Badger State that you'll find Stevens Point, a thriving college town where a lively, historic downtown meets woodsy charm and family-friendly fun on the Wisconsin River.

Long before it became known as Stevens Point, the Indigenous Menominee people lived amid the region's white pine forests, fishing for sturgeon, tapping maple trees for sugar, and harvesting wild rice. When European settlers learned of the wealth of timber to be had, the lumber industry blossomed. The name Stevens Point actually comes from a lumberman named George Stevens, who used a point on the Wisconsin River to store timber for building his mill. Today, the river remains a popular destination for paddling and fishing, extending around 430 miles in total and gracing numerous communities with riverfront parks, beautiful views, and nature-lined trails. From Stevens Point, the river continues south toward Sauk Prairie, an underrated waterfront area with charm and recreation, and onward to Wisconsin Dells, the "water park capital of the world."

Stevens Point is a half-hour south of Wausau and Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA), and just over two hours due north of Madison. It's also only a half-hour from Wisconsin Rapids, the state's cranberry capital with scenic views and iconic festivals. The best way to get around is by car, especially if you plan to explore the area's beautiful nature spots, although the city's public transportation system offers several bus routes that run regularly during the week.