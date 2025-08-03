This Nature-Filled Midwest City Is An Artsy Escape Offering Sculpture Trails And Hands-On Museums
Over the centuries, Central Wisconsin has been indelibly shaped by its fertile agricultural land and the expansive Wisconsin River. It's an area where sand plains transition into the coniferous forests that characterize the state's Northwoods region, home to Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which features more than 800 miles of trails and 2,000 lovely lakes. It's in this middle part of the Badger State that you'll find Stevens Point, a thriving college town where a lively, historic downtown meets woodsy charm and family-friendly fun on the Wisconsin River.
Long before it became known as Stevens Point, the Indigenous Menominee people lived amid the region's white pine forests, fishing for sturgeon, tapping maple trees for sugar, and harvesting wild rice. When European settlers learned of the wealth of timber to be had, the lumber industry blossomed. The name Stevens Point actually comes from a lumberman named George Stevens, who used a point on the Wisconsin River to store timber for building his mill. Today, the river remains a popular destination for paddling and fishing, extending around 430 miles in total and gracing numerous communities with riverfront parks, beautiful views, and nature-lined trails. From Stevens Point, the river continues south toward Sauk Prairie, an underrated waterfront area with charm and recreation, and onward to Wisconsin Dells, the "water park capital of the world."
Stevens Point is a half-hour south of Wausau and Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA), and just over two hours due north of Madison. It's also only a half-hour from Wisconsin Rapids, the state's cranberry capital with scenic views and iconic festivals. The best way to get around is by car, especially if you plan to explore the area's beautiful nature spots, although the city's public transportation system offers several bus routes that run regularly during the week.
Enjoy miles of nature around Stevens Point
Recreation enthusiasts will love Stevens Point's phenomenal Green Circle Trail, a 27-mile scenic trail network around the city's periphery. The route also connects to several other trails like the Heartland Trail and Hoover Road Trail, the latter of which provides a link to the 29-mile Tomorrow River State Trail along a former railroad corridor just a few miles south of town.
At the north end of Stevens Point, the Green Circle traverses the Schmeeckle Reserve, a 280-acre nature preserve on the northern fringe of the University of Wisconsin campus. A network of criss-crossing trails covers 5 miles throughout the park, where you can also fish in picturesque Lake Joanis and visit the nature center and on-site gift shop.
Nature surrounds Stevens Point, and its vibrant local culture makes it a perfect place to experience great art and welcoming attractions. Also connected to the Green Circle Trail, Stevens Point Sculpture Park boasts 20 acres of beautiful scenery punctuated by artworks made by regional and national artists. New pieces are added frequently as the park continues to expand, offering rotating exhibitions, residencies, and a range of programs that invite viewers to immerse themselves in a unique outdoor art experience. The park is open every day of the week from sunrise to sunset, and it's always free to visit.
Immerse yourself in Central Wisconsin recreation
There's plenty of fun to be had indoors in Stevens Point. If you're looking for something to do with little ones, don't miss the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum. This hands-on education destination is a thrill for kids. Brimming with interactive toys, play areas, and an art studio, it's a brilliant way to spend a morning or afternoon burning off some energy, getting creative, and learning at the same time. As of this writing, admission is $8 for anyone over the age of 12 months, and the museum is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Stevens Point's downtown is a lovely place to wander for quaint shops, excellent cafes, and local culture. The Riverfront Arts Center highlights work by local artists and also organizes an Art Walk every July throughout downtown. Gepetto's Workshop is a go-to for classic toys, from arts and crafts kits to building blocks and play sets. Then pop into Bound to Happen Books, featuring new and used titles that highlight literary voices historically underrepresented in the mainstream. And if you're getting outfitted for a ride on the Green Circle Trail, don't miss Hostel Shoppe Bikes & Trikes. It's is also your registration spot for the annual Pedal Point Rally in July, a two-day celebration of cycling with tours and activities for bike enthusiasts of all ages.
Have your clubs in tow, looking for a comfortable place to stay, craving a good bite to eat, or all of the above? You'll find this and more just north of Schmeekle Reserve at SentryWorld, an award-winning golf course complemented by a boutique hotel, events space, and two scrumptious restaurants: PJ's, and Muse, both specializing in Wisconsin-inspired flavors made from locally and seasonally sourced ingredients.