San Diego's Newest Boutique Hotel Is California's Mediterranean-Inspired Oasis That Just Opened
San Diego's upscale Coronado neighborhood is hardly short on luxury. Home to one of the best beaches in San Diego, it's unsurprisingly packed with some of the city's ritziest hotels and dining options — and it's about to add a new property to its roster of posh places to stay. The Baby Grand Hotel, helmed by CH Projects, opened on May 14, 2026, in the bones of a building that once belonged to the La Avenida Inn, right across from the world-famous Victorian-era Hotel Del Coronado – a bold move that feels fitting for a hotel the Los Angeles Times dubbed "a maximalist dream."
It's certainly a splashy statement to make in one of San Diego's most genteel neighborhoods, often dubbed the crown jewel of America's Finest City. To locals, Coronado has long been an old-money spot for wholesome, refined, and decidedly pricey beachside fun. So the eclectic, almost frenetic Mediterranean-inspired artistry of the Baby Grand — with interiors packed with Spanish artwork, Roman-style mosaics, poolside sand imported from Turkey, and Italian glasswork while it wines and dines guests in a restaurant designed to look like a Classical Greek ruin – is something totally new to Coronado. Eschewing a more typical Southern California beach resort look, Baby Grand is a richly detailed and totally unsubtle celebration of mood, atmosphere, and environmental storytelling that has to be experienced to be believed.
Averaging $350 a night for one of its 31 rooms, the Baby Grand debuted with a splash and offers an intriguing new option to travelers heading into the peak summer tourism season. Here's what San Diego visitors need to know about Coronado's latest luxury property.
The Baby Grand Hotel is an immersive, over-the-top hidden retreat
It's difficult to describe the aesthetic of the Baby Grand Hotel because it feels more like an idea than a look. CH Projects head Arsalun Tafazoli described it to The Coronado Times as "something you stumble upon," built around a sense of mystery and discovery. With the ambitious goal of creating an "oasis of regeneration and ruin," Baby Grand evokes a fictional past, drawing heavy inspiration from the ancient Mediterranean in its design and decor.
That's not to say there's anything austere or musty about Baby Grand, though — nothing could be further from the truth. Every detail in this immersive world, from the design team's liberal use of animal prints to clamshell beds in guest rooms and imported Turkish sand to give the poolside area exactly the right look and feel, speaks to the CH Projects modus operandi, as articulated by Tafazoli, that "more is more." Early reviews describe an aesthetic as disorienting as it is fascinating, packed with eye-catching details that don't seem like they should work together but somehow do.
Rooms at Baby Grand come in three tiers, each more over-the-top than the last. The Petite Baby Grand is the smallest, though still bedecked with the hotel's signatures: clamshell headboard, animal prints, mirrors, splashy floors — you name it. The second tier, Baby Grand, maintains a similar aesthetic while offering guests a little more space. Those looking for a true oasis and willing to splash out might opt for the Terrace Suite: sprawling, packed with detail, and accompanied by a terrace with wide city views. Any room class opens up the wild sensory experience of Baby Grand — visitors likely won't need to scramble to find the best day trips in San Diego, with so much to explore without leaving the hotel.
World-building dining options complete the package
It would be rare to find a luxury hotel without a splashy place to dine, and while Baby Grand's on-site eateries are a natural extension of its world-within-a-hotel concept, they're also experiences themselves. Both offer an invitation into the surreal placemaking of the Baby Grand for guests who aren't staying the night, and so far, visitors have been impressed.
Baby Grand's flagship restaurant is Night Hawk, an outdoor Mediterranean restaurant built in what was once La Avenida Inn's parking lot. Inspirations are wide-ranging: The name comes from the iconic Edward Hopper painting of the same name, while the flavors on the menu are drawn from Greek Island cuisine. Its design, heavily utilizing stone and fire, gives the outdoor dining area a lost-city look meant to evoke an ancient civilization that never existed. Though early guests noted some opening-weekend hiccups on OpenTable, most praised its "thoughtfully created" look and claimed that the "vibes were immaculate."
Also on-site are a café and the reservation-only bar Fallen Empire, a clandestine spot for oysters and drinks that's intentionally tricky to find. To enter the bar, guests must find and press the correct decorative sculpture to open the door, and those who solve the puzzle gain access to an opulent red-and-gold cocktail bar where metal, glass, and mirrors abound. If you can find it, Fallen Empire is open to the public by reservation, but its intimate size might make it hard to snag a spot: The bar can only accommodate about 35 guests at a time. Those who manage to do so will be rewarded with one of the hotel's most unique experiences.