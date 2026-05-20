San Diego's Newest Boutique Hotel Is California's Mediterranean-Inspired Oasis That Just Opened

San Diego's upscale Coronado neighborhood is hardly short on luxury. Home to one of the best beaches in San Diego, it's unsurprisingly packed with some of the city's ritziest hotels and dining options — and it's about to add a new property to its roster of posh places to stay. The Baby Grand Hotel, helmed by CH Projects, opened on May 14, 2026, in the bones of a building that once belonged to the La Avenida Inn, right across from the world-famous Victorian-era Hotel Del Coronado – a bold move that feels fitting for a hotel the Los Angeles Times dubbed "a maximalist dream."

It's certainly a splashy statement to make in one of San Diego's most genteel neighborhoods, often dubbed the crown jewel of America's Finest City. To locals, Coronado has long been an old-money spot for wholesome, refined, and decidedly pricey beachside fun. So the eclectic, almost frenetic Mediterranean-inspired artistry of the Baby Grand — with interiors packed with Spanish artwork, Roman-style mosaics, poolside sand imported from Turkey, and Italian glasswork while it wines and dines guests in a restaurant designed to look like a Classical Greek ruin – is something totally new to Coronado. Eschewing a more typical Southern California beach resort look, Baby Grand is a richly detailed and totally unsubtle celebration of mood, atmosphere, and environmental storytelling that has to be experienced to be believed.

Averaging $350 a night for one of its 31 rooms, the Baby Grand debuted with a splash and offers an intriguing new option to travelers heading into the peak summer tourism season. Here's what San Diego visitors need to know about Coronado's latest luxury property.