The Best Day Trips From San Diego, According To A Local
It's no secret that San Diego, "America's Finest City," is one of those coveted travel destinations for many who seek out the ample sunshine, beaches, and attractions. It truly is a wealth of riches for visitors and locals alike. As one of those lucky locals of more than twenty years, I know I am truly spoiled with the sheer volume of bucket-list locales available at my doorstep. There are five San Diego spots I always take friends and family when they visit, but when time comes for my own escape from the norm, there are plenty of perfect day trips close by.
A day trip away from the city is typically defined as reachable within a maximum two-hour drive, where you can head out in the morning and return by evening, while also being enticing as overnight or weekend getaways. Some on my list may be familiar among other travel experts, while others are based on personal experience. Each choice represents a difference niche, whether it be the mountains, the desert, a coastal city, an international experience, or wine tasting. They all share one thing in common: I've frequently visited them during my time in San Diego. Given our stellar year-round weather, and four distinct micro-climates, each one offers a different condition or landscape for travelers to enjoy.
Baja California/Rosarito
This is a day trip with an international twist, but if tasty tacos and a bit of Mexican culture are what you're craving, then heading about 90 minutes south of SD to Rosarito Beach in Mexico. An overnight stay at the historic Rosarito Beach Hotel is what initially made me fall for this destination, it's a 1924 landmark worthy of a visit in itself. From there, you're in the heart of the beach community with plenty of taco stands, restaurants, bars, and culture all within walking distance.
Tacos El Yaqui is my top choice, as is Los Arcos, where you can sit at the counter or inside and savor mouthwatering fresh flavors. There are plenty of taxis, and calafias (van taxis which make multiple stops) which can aid in getting around. Heading further north, a true Mexican experience awaits at the Mercado de Artesanias, where stall after stall of souvenirs and handcrafted goods are available, and bargaining is expected. I also like to visit a panaderia (bakery) and heladeria (ice cream shop) along the main street before heading back home.
You'll need a passport and a sense of adventure, and it wouldn't hurt to brush up on your Spanish. You can choose to drive yourself, cross on foot and use public transportation, or use a cross-border shuttle service, and I have done all of them. From the city, the San Diego trolley and bus system travel to the San Ysidro border, where you can purchase a ticket and board the SD TJ Passport bus which makes trips to the Rosarito Beach Hotel. I found the service affordable, safe and reliable, and helpful with the necessary documents. It can be challenging returning to the U.S., so you'll need patience, but Rosarito Beach is still a worthy cross border experience.
Julian
When the fresh mountain air is calling me, there's no place I would rather be than Julian, considered Southern California's friendliest town with pie shops, hard cider, and wood-fired eats, a little over an hour away from San Diego. Located at 4,226 feet of elevation in the Cuyamaca Mountains, it's a
quintessential quaint historic town and I can find something new to experience on each visit. Main Street was established in 1870 for the gold rush, and you can embark on a self-guided walking tour of the landmarks around town, noted on the Julian Chamber of Commerce's website. It's also a great place to start your visit, as it's open daily, and is a hub of information located inside the Town Hall building.
There are plenty of unique shops to peruse for souvenirs and specialty food items, and two of my top choices are Julian Cider Mill and the Julian Mercantile, where you can find a variety of goodies to take home for yourself or find gifts for others. I never miss stopping for fresh apple pie from any of the bakeries in town, most notably, the Julian Pie Company, which includes an option to add cinnamon ice cream, which is a must!
Day-tripping to Julian also means plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking at Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve, and William Heise County Park. One thing that sets Julian apart is that it experiences all four seasons, notably at its best during fall (my favorite), with apple-picking, a burst of colorful leaves, and crisp mountain air. As one of the only county spots to receive snow, it also satisfies transplanted locals like me yearning for a taste of winter.
Temecula
Located about an hour drive from San Diego is Temecula, the underrated city with casual vibes and delicious dining, which is also an under the radar wine region reminiscent of Tuscany. Known to locals as "The Mec," this award-winning wine region between San Diego and Los Angeles makes for an enjoyable escape from the big city. If wine isn't on your agenda, there's plenty more for visitors spending a few hours, a full day, or even a weekend here — including one of the West Coast's biggest casino resorts with championship golf and a spa.
On a couple of day trips to wine country, I've led groups using Grapeline Tours with pick up and drop off in San Diego that includes lunch, allowing for ease and optimum enjoyment without worrying about driving. There are almost 50 wineries to choose from, and you can be back in San Diego in time for a late dinner. If you're driving to Temecula, you can still tour with them for the day. You can even take a tour through wine country on a guided horseback trail ride. One of my favorite stops is Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards, with its beautiful setting along a picturesque creek, and known for its Almond Sparkling wine and family of friendly golden retrievers greeting customers. For stellar views of the valley head to Falkner Winery and its Mediterranean-style Pinnacle Restaurant, and Miramonte Winery and its on-site Bistro can't be beat.
Strolling through Old Town Temecula with historic 1880s buildings, which now house various stores and eateries, is a non-wine alternative. The Temecula Valley Museum allows you to explore on your own or take a guided tour. A great shopping destination which I always hit up is the Temecula Olive Oil Company for sampling freshly made local varieties, and the Temecula Lavender Co. with products made at a local farm.
Oceanside
Although it's only 37 miles from downtown San Diego, Oceanside, a cool coastal city with New England vibes, feels far from the city, and is perfect if you have limited time for you day trip. Home to the iconic Oceanside Municipal Pier, one of the longest wooden piers on the West Coast, and a fishing haven, the coastal gem is easily accessible — even without a car. Both the Coaster commuter trains and Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service the destination, and the pier and other attractions are walkable from the station.
I've often taken the train to "Oside," strolled the streets to the beach and pier, grabbed a bite to eat, and watched an epic sunset before heading back. It's easy to do without dealing with the traffic on Interstate 5, which can make the drive an hour or more at times. Just underneath the pier is the Tin Fish restaurant, known for delicious fish tacos and fish and chips, and one of my favorites in town. For some movie nostalgia, the historic beach cottage known as the "Top Gun House" is located on the property of the Mission Pacific Beach Resort. It's temporarily closed on the inside (as of this writing) while they change vendors, but is still viewable from the outside, and will house local and popular An's Gelato when it reopens in summer 2026.
Of course the beach, boat harbor, and surfing are all quintessential Oceanside, the local shops are also worth a visit. With eclectic choices ranging from surf shops and boutiques to antiques and local crafts, you're sure to take a unique keepsake home with you. And if you don't catch any waves, the California Surf Museum is right in downtown Oceanside.
Anza Borrego Desert State Park
My ultimate top choice for go-to destination for a day away from the city is Anza Borrego Desert State Park, California's largest state park known as the best stargazing destination in America, approximately 90 minutes drive from San Diego. Itineraries here can vary depending on your interest and time constraints, but the spring wildflower bloom is a major draw for many day-trippers.
An ideal way to start the day is at the Visitor Center, where you can watch a 15-minute film on desert life, and take the nearly half mile Nature Trail to view the on-site Desert Garden. There's a $10 day use fee per car, and the rangers can provide guidance on activities, information, and maps. During the super bloom season, they offer flower-specific maps and locations, and driving through Henderson Canyon is accessible for any visitor and vehicle.
While I was enjoying a desert sojourn a few years ago, a friend came out and we packed our day with the iconic Slot Canyon hike, followed by a drive out to the Salton Sea, and concluding with an epic sunset on Font's Point. I've also embarked on the 2.9-mile Borrego Palm Canyon Loop hike, where if you're lucky, you'll spy some of the somewhat elusive "borrego" or bighorn sheep. As a bonus, don't miss the town of Borrego Springs, right outside the main entrance, where the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association Desert Nature Center is another source of information as well as souvenirs and sundries. As my absolute favorite place to camp locally, if you decide to make it an overnight, there are multiple options at either end of the over 650,000-acre park.