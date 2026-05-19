The Best Day Trips From San Diego, According To A Local

This is a day trip with an international twist, but if tasty tacos and a bit of Mexican culture are what you're craving, then heading about 90 minutes south of SD to Rosarito Beach in Mexico. An overnight stay at the historic Rosarito Beach Hotel is what initially made me fall for this destination, it's a 1924 landmark worthy of a visit in itself. From there, you're in the heart of the beach community with plenty of taco stands, restaurants, bars, and culture all within walking distance.

Tacos El Yaqui is my top choice, as is Los Arcos, where you can sit at the counter or inside and savor mouthwatering fresh flavors. There are plenty of taxis, and calafias (van taxis which make multiple stops) which can aid in getting around. Heading further north, a true Mexican experience awaits at the Mercado de Artesanias, where stall after stall of souvenirs and handcrafted goods are available, and bargaining is expected. I also like to visit a panaderia (bakery) and heladeria (ice cream shop) along the main street before heading back home.

You'll need a passport and a sense of adventure, and it wouldn't hurt to brush up on your Spanish. You can choose to drive yourself, cross on foot and use public transportation, or use a cross-border shuttle service, and I have done all of them. From the city, the San Diego trolley and bus system travel to the San Ysidro border, where you can purchase a ticket and board the SD TJ Passport bus which makes trips to the Rosarito Beach Hotel. I found the service affordable, safe and reliable, and helpful with the necessary documents. It can be challenging returning to the U.S., so you'll need patience, but Rosarito Beach is still a worthy cross border experience.