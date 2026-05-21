Between Indianapolis And Chicago Is A Charming Midwest Town With Parks, Local Eats, And A Summer Festival
About a two-hour drive up north from Indianapolis lies the delightful little town of DeMotte, Indiana. With a population of 4,330, DeMotte is a Midwestern destination that loves to showcase and celebrate its Dutch heritage by way of festivities, and is a great place to try some local food and explore parks. If you're visiting DeMotte from Chicago, you can expect to be on the road for about an hour and a half, depending on the time of day.
Indiana's towns are known for their various festivals. Take, for example, the friendly town of Odon, which serves as a nostalgic hotspot for its Festival of Lights celebrations. In a similar fashion and exuberance, DeMotte has its own annual Town and Country Day Festival — previously and more popularly known as the Touch of Dutch festival — which is celebrated on the second Saturday of August. A pancake breakfast and 5k race mark the commencement of the day's festivities, before Spencer Park plays host to a car show and live music, among other performances. In typical fair fashion, you'll find food stalls selling snacks, but because it's the Touch of Dutch festival, you'll also get the chance to try some classic Dutch baked goods.
The festival, which is attended by an estimated 10,000-12,000 visitors, also includes a beer garden and fireworks. If you're in DeMotte around this time of the year, the Touch of Dutch Festival is an absolute must for you to attend. You're bound to be tired after attending the festival, so if you're looking for a place to stay near DeMotte, the Comfort Inn Hebron-Lowell Area offers a two-and-a-half-star accommodation experience, with amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool on site. The drive from DeMotte to the hotel takes approximately 15 minutes.
DeMotte's best indoor and outdoor parks
Spencer Park is arguably DeMotte's most popular green space. It's the perfect place to take your kids so they can enjoy the playground while you get some shade in the park's electricity-equipped pavilion. Spencer Park also offers visitors the opportunity to explore DeMotte's less frequented trails, with one park visitor noting on Google that, "Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the park's walking trails and golf cart paths. These winding routes offer opportunities to connect with the outdoors and enjoy the peaceful surroundings." Spencer Park has tennis courts, a sand volleyball court, and a swimming pool as well, and is open until 6 p.m. every day.
If you're visiting DeMotte in the summer and just can't stand being outside in the sweltering sun but would still like your kids to get some time in the playground, The Park on 8th has exactly what you've been looking for. Located on — as the name suggests — 8th street and Orchid street, this indoor play park is designed to be enjoyed by children between the ages of 3 and 12. It's important to point out, though, that the park does charge a $2 entry fee per child and requires every child to be wearing socks at all times. Parental supervision is also required. The Park on 8th is closed on Thursdays for cleaning and on Sundays.
Where to dine in DeMotte and where to stay
You're bound to get hungry at some point as you spend the day exploring DeMotte. If you're looking to grab a bite in a casual, no-frills setting, SP19 American Kitchen + Bar is where you should go. They're known for specializing in classic American cuisine with burgers, pastas, steaks, and pizzas all making it on their extensive menu, which also includes a set breakfast section. They also stock a wide selection of wine, liquor, and beer, and if you visit between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can enjoy their Happy Hour half-priced drinks and discounted appetizers.
If, however, you'd rather dine in an ambience that is lodge-themed, Boundary Waters Restaurant may interest you a tad bit more. They take special pride in the steaks they prepare just as much as they do in the rustic setting they've created. Their menu features a wide selection of dishes that include appetizers like quesadillas and wings, and mains like seafood, soups, and barbecued ribs. Boundary Waters also has a full bar you can take advantage of while you wait for your food, as well as pool tables, darts, and shuffleboards.
If visiting DeMotte is an extension of your trip to Indy and you plan on returning to the state capital after your time in this charming Midwestern town, we certainly recommend familiarizing yourself with these unwritten rules everyone should know before visiting Indianapolis. If, on the other hand, DeMotte is a pit stop you plan on exploring as you drive onward to Chicago, make sure you try Daley's Restaurant — the oldest family-owned gem of a restaurant that you can still dine at today once you've made your way to the Windy City. Regardless of what brought you to DeMotte, the festivities, food, and visits to parks make for a fun time.