Between Indianapolis And Chicago Is A Charming Midwest Town With Parks, Local Eats, And A Summer Festival

About a two-hour drive up north from Indianapolis lies the delightful little town of DeMotte, Indiana. With a population of 4,330, DeMotte is a Midwestern destination that loves to showcase and celebrate its Dutch heritage by way of festivities, and is a great place to try some local food and explore parks. If you're visiting DeMotte from Chicago, you can expect to be on the road for about an hour and a half, depending on the time of day.

Indiana's towns are known for their various festivals. Take, for example, the friendly town of Odon, which serves as a nostalgic hotspot for its Festival of Lights celebrations. In a similar fashion and exuberance, DeMotte has its own annual Town and Country Day Festival — previously and more popularly known as the Touch of Dutch festival — which is celebrated on the second Saturday of August. A pancake breakfast and 5k race mark the commencement of the day's festivities, before Spencer Park plays host to a car show and live music, among other performances. In typical fair fashion, you'll find food stalls selling snacks, but because it's the Touch of Dutch festival, you'll also get the chance to try some classic Dutch baked goods.

The festival, which is attended by an estimated 10,000-12,000 visitors, also includes a beer garden and fireworks. If you're in DeMotte around this time of the year, the Touch of Dutch Festival is an absolute must for you to attend. You're bound to be tired after attending the festival, so if you're looking for a place to stay near DeMotte, the Comfort Inn Hebron-Lowell Area offers a two-and-a-half-star accommodation experience, with amenities like a fitness center and swimming pool on site. The drive from DeMotte to the hotel takes approximately 15 minutes.