Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Indianapolis

For over 100 years, the Indianapolis 500 has been so much more than an auto race. It's a full-blown cultural event, and in Indianapolis, it's basically a monthlong holiday. Locals don't just show up on race day. We live and breathe the IRL's premier event for the entire "Month of May." Practices, qualifying, Carb Day, the 500 Festival Parade, and the coolest energy all across the city all come together to make for a one-of-a-kind event like nothing else in the world. Even people who don't follow racing closely can't help but get caught up in the excitement, because you simply can't avoid it. If you happen to be visiting Indy in May, you're sure to find yourself in the midst of the 500 hoopla.

It goes so far that, since 1951, the state blacks out the race on local broadcast stations if the Indianapolis Motor Speedway isn't sold out in an effort to encourage locals to attend in person. Neighborhoods in Speedway, the aptly named suburb where the track actually is, start preparing months before the race, with some residents even making their mortgage payments by charging people to park on their lawns. And, while there are plenty of family-friendly activities throughout May, the real party on race day is in the Snake Pit, which is basically a giant mosh pit with live music all day long.

Logistically, for visitors, everything changes as the 500 approaches. Traffic becomes wild, you'll need reservations for restaurants you could normally walk up to, and navigating Indianapolis requires just a bit more planning. In Indianapolis, the Indy 500 isn't just something that happens on Memorial Day weekend. "The Greatest Spectacle In Racing" is a foundational aspect of the city's identity all year.