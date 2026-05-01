Chicago's Oldest Restaurant Is A Family-Owned Gem That You Can Still Dine At Today

With a history as rich as Chicago itself, Daley's Restaurant stands out as more than just a place to eat. Beyond the city's legacy, the restaurant has a distinct atmosphere. Its industrial exterior is a nod to its past, while its contemporary interior is a nod to its present. The restaurant replaces classic red booths with jet-black seating, dark wood for light red brick walls, and regular light fixtures with an elegant chandelier illuminating the entrance. Over the years, it has transformed from an ironworkers' stomping ground to a place where conversation flows in a low-pressure environment.

Today, it's supported by thousands of glowing Google reviews. Many customers call it their longtime, go-to spot for comforting meals. The breakfast menu, in particular, gets consistent praise, with many ordering the chicken and waffles, hash browns, and catfish. "EVERYTHING I ORDERED was perfection? Everyone completely and thoroughly enjoyed their food," one guest noted. She even mentioned the friendly staff, which is an homage to the family-run business.

An average plate at Daley's ranges between $15 to $30 and is available seven days a week. They close at 5 p.m., so although there is a dinner menu, it might be an earlier meal time than expected. Since the 1800s, Daley's has shaped Chicago diners and continues to make a name for itself more than 130 years later.

Is your mouth watering yet? Check out Chicago's newest group of restaurants expected to hit the city this year.