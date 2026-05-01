Chicago's Oldest Restaurant Is A Family-Owned Gem That You Can Still Dine At Today
Chicago's culinary reputation as a Midwestern powerhouse was built by institutions like Daley's Restaurant — places that have stood for generations, long before the Windy City became the buzzing metropolis it is today. Daley's, for one, is Chicago's oldest family-owned gem (via The University of Chicago) and has kept its doors open since 1892. The original owner was an Irish immigrant, John Daley, who wanted to feed his fellow ironworkers. In 1918, he sold the business to two Greek immigrants, Tom Kyros and Paul Emmanuel. After Emmanuel retired, the Kyros family lineage remained in management.
It's under a 10-minute drive from The University of Chicago and Hyde Park, one of Chi-Town's most vibrant neighborhoods, drawing in a diverse crowd of locals, students, and travelers alike. With over a century of history, it's not only a place to eat, but a landmark in its own right. It has a spacious interior with a modern diner ambiance — a concept that is reflected in its menu. Daley's serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with all the classics, including savory shrimp 'n' grits, cheesy egg sandwiches, fresh California turkey sandwiches (shown above), and juicy fried chicken. In fact, one guest claimed it to be the best fried chicken wings in the world — a bold statement backed by decades of loyal customers. One Google Reviewer noted, "the last time I visited this restaurant was over 20 years ago with my dad. The food was amazing then and amazing today!!" At Daley's, travelers may come for the history, but they stay because it still delivers.
The Daley's Restaurant experience
With a history as rich as Chicago itself, Daley's Restaurant stands out as more than just a place to eat. Beyond the city's legacy, the restaurant has a distinct atmosphere. Its industrial exterior is a nod to its past, while its contemporary interior is a nod to its present. The restaurant replaces classic red booths with jet-black seating, dark wood for light red brick walls, and regular light fixtures with an elegant chandelier illuminating the entrance. Over the years, it has transformed from an ironworkers' stomping ground to a place where conversation flows in a low-pressure environment.
Today, it's supported by thousands of glowing Google reviews. Many customers call it their longtime, go-to spot for comforting meals. The breakfast menu, in particular, gets consistent praise, with many ordering the chicken and waffles, hash browns, and catfish. "EVERYTHING I ORDERED was perfection? Everyone completely and thoroughly enjoyed their food," one guest noted. She even mentioned the friendly staff, which is an homage to the family-run business.
An average plate at Daley's ranges between $15 to $30 and is available seven days a week. They close at 5 p.m., so although there is a dinner menu, it might be an earlier meal time than expected. Since the 1800s, Daley's has shaped Chicago diners and continues to make a name for itself more than 130 years later.
Is your mouth watering yet? Check out Chicago's newest group of restaurants expected to hit the city this year.