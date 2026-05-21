Toronto's Scenic Lakefront Garden Offers Live Music, Trails, And Wildflowers

Toronto, Canada's largest city with its futuristic skyline, could seemingly put nature on the backburner. However, along the city's Lake Ontario shores are plenty of elegant greenspaces that integrate seamlessly with the surrounding skyscrapers. Within the shadow of the city's iconic CN Tower is the Toronto Music Garden, a lakefront park that offers views of that famous skyline and adds more variety to what you can do in this busy city.

What makes the Toronto Music Garden even more special is its connection to dance and classical music. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma helmed the "Inspired by Bach" film series in the 1990s, and the Toronto Music Garden was designed for the first film of the six-part series. Landscape architects designed sections of the Toronto Music Garden to serve as tributes to the Baroque dance movements that go along with Bach's First Suite for Unaccompanied Cello. For example, the large swirling path is inspired by the courante dance form. But despite these deeper meanings, you definitely don't need to know dance and music pairings of the 18th century in order to enjoy the Toronto Music Garden.