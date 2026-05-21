Forget Florida, Retire To This Storybook Mexican City With Mountain Charm And Vibrant Markets

Florida's year-round sunshine, shimmering coastlines, and gated communities attract retirees across the country. It tells a tale as old as time — work most of your life, then move to the beach. Yet, those characteristics begin to feel ordinary when places like Puebla, Mexico, provide a storybook destination for retirees starting fresh. The city's colorful streets, bustling markets, and scenic mountainous backdrop with volcanic viewpoints make it a compelling place to put down roots.

Puebla is located about two hours southeast of Mexico City, a drive along the edge of Parque Nacional Iztaccíhuatl-Popocatépetl, named after its two volcanoes — one of them, Popocatépetl (El Popo), stands 17,694 feet high. They sit in the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt, and some residents can view the peaks from their windows – a luxury most people would have to take a flight to discover.

The streets come to life with traditional Mexican decorations like papel picado, strung above markets that line the cobblestone city centers. Retirees can shop for fresh produce as well as handcrafted goods in a variety of places, and Puebla is widely regarded as one of the safest Mexican cities for travelers. Now, just imagine living there.