Mexico's Safest Cities To Visit As A Solo Female Traveler For Culture And Comfort, According To Research

From colorful, history-rich cities to quiet beach towns, Mexico has something to offer every type of traveler — and yes, that includes women exploring on their own. While solo travel in Mexico can sound intimidating for many women, the truth is that many of Mexico's cities are not only safe but also welcoming, walkable, and full of culture. Although Mexico certainly has its risks — and currently, it has a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" advisory from the U.S. Department of State — many of the headline-grabbing risks you often hear about are in isolated areas, far from the places tourists often frequent (and the cities included in this guide).

In this guide, I've rounded up some of Mexico's safest cities for solo female travelers, drawing on my own experiences, safety data, and insights from other women who have traveled here. While it's important to take basic precautions wherever you go, these destinations strike the perfect balance between adventure and comfort, with vibrant neighborhoods, enriching activities, and accommodations where you'll feel at ease. Whether you're looking to join a food tour in Mexico City, relax on the beaches of Puerto Escondido, or wander the colorful colonial streets in San Miguel de Allende, these are the cities where you can travel confidently while soaking up everything Mexico has to offer.