Mexico's Safest Cities To Visit As A Solo Female Traveler For Culture And Comfort, According To Research
From colorful, history-rich cities to quiet beach towns, Mexico has something to offer every type of traveler — and yes, that includes women exploring on their own. While solo travel in Mexico can sound intimidating for many women, the truth is that many of Mexico's cities are not only safe but also welcoming, walkable, and full of culture. Although Mexico certainly has its risks — and currently, it has a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" advisory from the U.S. Department of State — many of the headline-grabbing risks you often hear about are in isolated areas, far from the places tourists often frequent (and the cities included in this guide).
In this guide, I've rounded up some of Mexico's safest cities for solo female travelers, drawing on my own experiences, safety data, and insights from other women who have traveled here. While it's important to take basic precautions wherever you go, these destinations strike the perfect balance between adventure and comfort, with vibrant neighborhoods, enriching activities, and accommodations where you'll feel at ease. Whether you're looking to join a food tour in Mexico City, relax on the beaches of Puerto Escondido, or wander the colorful colonial streets in San Miguel de Allende, these are the cities where you can travel confidently while soaking up everything Mexico has to offer.
Mexico City, Mexico
In many ways, Mexico City feels like the epicenter of culture — with world-class museums like the National Museum of Anthropology, history-filled neighborhoods with Aztec ruins, and al pastor street tacos that will blow your mind. It's one of my favorite cities I've ever visited, and it's a must for anyone who loves art, history, food, and thriving metropolises. With that said, you'll want to take big-city precautions like not flaunting any valuables or carrying all of your money with you. But safety has been on the upswing in Mexico's capital city — in fact, its safety is on par with Chicago, according to Numbeo. I never once felt unsafe during my time there.
For safety and comfort as a solo female traveler, find an accommodation in Roma Norte or Condesa. Hostels are a great way to socialize, and Hostal Fungi Casa Rosa in Condesa is a well-rated and affordable option with dorm beds and private rooms. If a hotel is more your style, NaNA Vida CDMX in Roma Norte is also a great option. "Great location, amazing people, comfortable bed on par with any top hotel," said one reviewer on Google Reviews. If you're looking to meet other travelers, try a food tour or a historic walking tour. It's my favorite activity when I'm traveling solo, and Mexico City is chock-full of options.
Puebla, Puebla
With traditional talavera pottery, gorgeous colonial architecture, vibrant street markets (El Parián is a must for crafts), and distinct culinary dishes like chiles en nogada and mole poblano, Puebla is another must for culture-seeking travelers. And yes, crime isn't impossible, and it's best to stay on guard. But the state of Puebla is also designated as a Level 2 by the U.S. Department of State, consistent with its rating for Mexico overall, and the city is widely considered safe — an experience I can attest to.
While here, don't skip a day trip to Cholula, a vibrant "magic town" that's just over 30 minutes away. It's especially known for housing the largest pyramid in the world by volume, and one of the best pyramids in Mexico, which lies right beneath a peach-toned 16th-century church. Crime isn't impossible in Puebla, but taking normal safety precautions like staying aware of your surroundings will serve you well. For a social environment, stay at Casa Pepe Hostal Boutique Puebla, which offers free daily walking tours and other events like dance classes.
Oaxaca City, Oaxaca
Wandering through a brightly colored historic center, popping into galleries, artisan shops, and museums, and enjoying dishes like mole and sipping mezcal are just some of the best things to do in Oaxaca. Not only is Oaxaca City — also known as Oaxaca de Juárez — perfect for culture-minded travelers, but it's also approachable for women exploring solo. With a relatively small and walkable downtown, there's plenty to do without feeling overwhelmed. And while crimes such as pickpocketing or muggings aren't impossible, actual risks are low. With some precautions, it's more than possible to have a completely safe — and enriching — experience. Although I didn't visit Oaxaca solo, I would return alone in a heartbeat.
To stay in the heart of Oaxaca, Casa de Siete Balcones Hotel Boutique is an excellent hotel choice. Housed in a colonial-style building, enjoy perks like included breakfast, air conditioning, and proximity to lots of sightseeing and dining. "The location is perfect — right in the historic city center, and everything is within a few minutes' walk," said one past guest on Booking.com who visited solo. "The room was quiet, the beds were very comfortable, and the staff was very friendly."
Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca
If you'd rather escape big-city life and spend your time surfing and lounging on the beach, your only options aren't overcrowded tourist hotspots like Tulum or Cancún. For a laid-back vibe with paradisal, little-known beaches like local favorite Playa Carrizalillo, Puerto Escondido needs to be on your Mexico solo travel itinerary. This sleepy city in the state of Oaxaca feels remote and secluded, but still has a fair amount of highly rated hostels, meaning you'll be far from alone on your solo trip. Puerto Dreams H is a great choice for solo travelers, as many past guests mention a welcoming and friendly atmosphere. "I always come back here for a reason, this hostel isn't just a business it's a work of love which makes the vibe truly special," said one past guest on HostelWorld. "The hostel is always super clean and internet works great. But best of all are the people."
Don't expect a ton of infrastructure here — air conditioning isn't widespread, and coming from experience, you may see the occasional animal, like a chicken wandering around. A good rule of thumb is to be sure to stick to well-lit areas and avoid walking around empty streets at night. But meeting people here is easy, and alongside incredible sunsets, unforgettable experiences like releasing baby sea turtles into the ocean, and trying seafood tacos, you won't want to leave.
Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro
If you're dreaming of wandering through lively historic streets, sipping wine at local vineyards, and exploring an overlooked city, then Santiago de Querétaro is for you. Dotted with idyllic plazas and filled with picturesque architecture, this tourist-friendly colonial city and UNESCO World Heritage site doesn't get the same fanfare as some other cities in this guide, but that's a mistake. If you drink, don't miss exploring the wine and cheese route in the surrounding area — the region specializes in sparkling wine, but you'll also find other varieties.
Crime rates are also relatively low, with an overall crime index of 37.60 out of 100, according to Numbeo, which evaluates risks of various crimes and feelings of safety. "As a tourist and solo traveler, I felt comfortable using my phone in public, taking photos, and wandering around without the concern of stumbling into a rough neighborhood," said travel blogger She Roams About. For a luxurious stay right in the heart of Querétaro's historic center, opt for Hotel Boutique Casa Loreta, which includes an outdoor swimming pool and beautiful views. "The staff were very friendly and helpful," wrote one past solo traveler on Booking.com.
La Paz, Baja California Sur
Tucked between turquoise ocean and desert mountain landscapes, this underrated, beautiful beach city is perfect for solo travelers seeking the ultimate nature escape. From swimming with whale sharks to snorkeling alongside sea lions, you can easily explore La Paz's fantastic beaches through day tours. Not only do they spare solo travelers from having to navigate on their own, but they also provide the perfect opportunity to connect with others. Mexico Travel Adventure offers a top-rated 7-hour tour to Espiritu Santo Island, with a perfect 5.0 rating on Tripadvisor and recommended by 100% of past travelers. "This was the most wonderful experience!" said one past Tripadvisor guest. "As a solo traveler, I felt included as well as seen and heard within a small group as opposed to other adventure outfitters/groups that have large groups of 12 or more."
If you're looking for culture, La Paz has that too — with several cultural centers and museums like the Baja California Sur Art Museum in town, plus eye-catching street art sprinkled across town. And when it comes to safety, La Paz has a score of 68.26 on Numbeo, thanks to its low crime levels. "La Paz is safe to visit, and I feel very comfortable here. I can walk everywhere, even in the middle of the night," said solo travel blogger P.S. I'm On My Way, who lived in La Paz. For a top-rated hostel with free breakfast and a great location, stay at Esterito Hostel.
Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco
Puerto Vallarta may be best known for its beach resorts and nightlife, but it has so much more to offer solo travelers. Don't miss sampling some local cuisine — Puerto Vallarta is especially known for dishes like marlin burritos, slow-cooked fish known as "pescado zarandeado," and birria tacos — or joining a free walking tour, offered three times a week through the local tourism board. Not only do free walking tours help you become more comfortable with the city, but they're a great way to meet other solo travelers.
And although Puerto Vallarta is located within Jalisco, a state with a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" designation from the U.S. State Department, there are no restrictions in Puerto Vallarta specifically. Crime levels within Puerto Vallarta are low — 37.80 out of 100 according to Numbeo, lower than popular U.S. cities like Miami. And its welcoming atmosphere and tourist-friendly infrastructure make it a favorite among solo female travelers as well as a hotspot for LGBTQ+ tourists. According to the travel bloggers behind Tourist to Local, who have lived in Puerto Vallarta, "That's not to say you should throw caution to the wind, but if you're mindful, Puerto Vallarta feels incredibly safe, even compared to many U.S. cities." For a social vibe, stay at Casa Kraken Hostel — the highly-rated hostel offers daily activities from waterfall hikes to exploring nightlife.
Mérida, Yucatán
With low crime ratings across the board and an overall safety index rating of 76.05 according to Numbeo, Mérida is known as one of Mexico's safest cities and is a no-brainer for cautious travelers. With a unique blend of European and Maya influences, this colorful, history-rich city is a mecca for culture lovers. Mérida is home to a whole host of museums (El Gran Museo del Mundo Maya is a must for Maya history) and local cuisine like slow-roasted meat known as cochinita pibil, and marquesitas, a crispy stuffed crepe.
Plus, this safe city is also the perfect gateway for exploring bucket list destinations like Chichén Itzá and cenotes. Che Nomadas Merida, a popular hostel, is an excellent choice for solo female travelers, with its proximity to sightseeing, private rooms and female-only dorms, and regular social events and activities. If you're looking for more of a boutique stay with amenities like a pool and fitness center, Viva Merida Hotel Boutique is a great choice.
Valladolid, Yucatán
As one of Mexico's best magic towns — a special designation given to extra-special towns with historic and cultural significance — Valladolid is a must-visit. With its colonial-style architecture, mouthwatering cuisine, and proximity to cenotes and the famed Chichén Itzá, Valladolid is worth at least a few days on your Mexico itinerary. You won't want to skip unforgettable cultural experiences like taking a traditional Maya cooking class (Aldea Xbatun Cocina Ancestral is a well-rated option). While here, be sure to also visit Uayama, where you'll find a one-of-a-kind church, and Izamal, Mexico's vibrant "Yellow City."
Plus, you can rest assured that it's solo travel-friendly — in fact, its safety index is a remarkable 93.49 on Numbeo, with a crime level of less than 2. For a cozy and relaxed hostel with private rooms and female-only dorms, opt for a stay at Hostel La Candelaria. Located in a historic building, enjoy features like free breakfast, a garden, and kitchen facilities.
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato
San Miguel de Allende has been making a splash lately, with a couple of "best city in the world" awards from top magazines and a growing reputation for attracting immigrants moving to Mexico. It's not hard to see why it's charming, with its cobblestone streets, dazzling 16th-century architecture, and an enchanting atmosphere. Be sure to explore some of San Miguel de Allende's art galleries — you'll find 43 of them tucked within La Fábrica de Aurora, a former textile factory, along with plenty of others throughout the city. You can also visit Museo La Esquina del Juguete Popular Mexicano to learn about toy-making traditions from around the country.
And while this city is in the state of Guanajuato, which has a Level 3 designation from the U.S. Department of State, San Miguel is considered one of the safest cities in the country. "I felt totally safe in San Miguel as a solo female traveler," said travel blogger Be My Travel Muse. "It's normal to have my guard up when traveling solo, but the city has such a laid-back vibe that I didn't feel like I had to be as vigilant as in other places." Casa Mia Suites is a charming accommodation just a couple of blocks from the main square; rooms are equipped with a kitchenette and a balcony for a comfortable stay.
Ajijic, Jalisco
This scenic town on Lake Chapala, the biggest freshwater lake in Mexico, is the ultimate relaxing getaway. From strolling along the lakefront promenade, the Ajijic Malecón, and exploring local galleries, to lazing in the hot springs of San Juan Cosalá, a town just a few miles away, this charming under-the-radar town has it all. Don't skip visiting the Museo de Arte de Ajijic, or wandering around the main plaza and market stands, where you can pick up hand-crafted goods. If you're up for a somewhat challenging hike, make the trek up to El Tepalo, which takes about an hour to the peak and offers incredible views.
The atmosphere is overall quiet, and Ajijic tends to attract more retirees rather than a young crowd. But if you're looking for a quiet place to recharge with both culture and comfort, then Ajijic will be right up your alley. And with an overall crime index of 31.78, according to Numbeo, you don't need to waste any extra stress on safety. The highly-rated Hotel Lindo Ajijic Bed & Breakfast offers features like a pool, proximity to Chapala Lake, free breakfast, and spa services, so you're sure to leave Ajijic feeling rejuvenated.
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo
If you're looking for a tropical paradise, this underrated island in Mexico is for you. Although it's been rising in popularity in recent years, Isla Mujeres still feels worlds away from the chaos of Cancun, despite being just a few miles away. From exploring the island by golf cart and soaking up the sun at Playa Norte to swimming with whale sharks and diving at the Underwater Museum of Art, Isla Mujeres is the perfect combination of relaxation and adventure.
And with an overall safety rating of 85.29 from Numbeo, this island is solo female travel-approved. Its name translates to "Island of Women," after all. If you're looking for a social atmosphere, stay at Mayan Monkey Isla Mujeres, a hostel in the south of the island. For a quieter stay, Casa Barco Hotel Boutique is an excellent choice, with proximity to more lively downtown areas while still feeling peaceful. Here, you'll also get features like an outdoor pool and a shared kitchen.
San Francisco de Campeche, Campeche
With its pastel-toned buildings, multicultural flair, and, not to mention its low crime rates, I can't figure out why San Francisco de Campeche — often referred to just as "Campeche" — is so overlooked. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Campeche is full of historic charm to explore. Spend your time here wandering around its postcard-worthy streets, visiting sites like the city's two forts — remnants of the 16th to 18th centuries when Campeche was frequently attacked by pirates — and walking along the idyllic waterfront Malecón.
Although you could probably breeze through Campeche's main attractions in a day, staying at least one or two nights will allow you to experience just how special this city is. It's the perfect base for visiting the incredible Edzna ruins, just 45 minutes to an hour away from Campeche. Stay at the Castelmar Hotel, right in Campeche's historic center, for easy access to the city's best sightseeing, shops, and restaurants.
Methodology
I've relied on personal experience — both based on travels through Mexico and traveling solo in Latin America — to help compile this guide. Additionally, resources like Numbeo were used to examine crime rates, plus articles from various news outlets to evaluate specific risks, along with the U.S. Department of State travel advisory. Insights from other solo women travelers, largely through solo female travel blogs, were also used, along with reviews from solo travelers, when making hotel and activity recommendations. I intentionally included a mix of popular and underrated cities to appeal to travelers with different interests. Each destination was thoroughly researched through destination sites and travel blogs to ensure that recommendations are tourist-friendly, with walkable areas, various accommodation options, and sightseeing.