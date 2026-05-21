Fiji's Largest Island Is A Dreamy Retirement Haven With Excellent Golfing, Warm Beaches, And Affordable Living
Some folks look forward to retirement so they can put their feet up with a paid-off mortgage, family and friends nearby, and a well-connected, familiar community at their doorstep. For others, having grown weary of an increasingly globalized, connected, and hectic world, that prospect simply isn't enough. If you were to spin a globe in search of a distant tropical paradise to spend your golden years in sunny simplicity, Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island, could offer that, and much more.
Part of an archipelago roughly 1,300 miles north of New Zealand, this South Pacific island is a veritable retirement haven for those seeking a laid-back lifestyle far from the world's noise. Spanning roughly 4,000 miles, Viti Levu enjoys relatively stable temperatures year-round, generally ranging from an average of 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter months to 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. The island checks many of the boxes for a well-rounded island, with an international airport in the tourist hub city of Nadi, a plethora of postcard-worthy beaches, diverse landscapes, and a lively capital.
For active retirees, the island won't be short on activities either. Viti Levu is home to several world-renowned golf courses, including Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course. Along the coast, you can have your pick of the litter among the pristine public beaches, ranging from the quiet Pacific Harbour Beach to sunset parties with locals and fellow expats at Wailoaloa Beach. Low-cost activities are plentiful as well, from hiking trails and national parks to visits to traditional Fijian villages. With nearby Port Olry on Vanuatu picked as "The Most-Paradise-Like Beach", retiring in this corner of the South Pacific neighborhood with affordable living in the $2,000 per month range is a hard bargain to pass on.
A retirement with golden sunsets and dreamy beaches
English serves as one of Fiji's official languages, making day-to-day life easier for many foreign retirees. As of this writing, the Fijian dollar trades at roughly 2.2 Fijian dollars per $1 U.S. dollar, helping stretch retirement income further. Fiji also offers several pathways for long-term stays and residency. U.S. citizens receive a 4-month visa-free stay upon arrival, while longer-term residency options are available through investment and retirement-related permits.
With a retirement budget ranging from roughly $1,700 to $3,500 per month, you can cover essentials, including rent for a 2-bedroom house, transport, domestic help, and even health insurance. When it comes to locations, expats favor the Coral Coast, a 50-mile beachfront stretch on the southern coast of the island. Conveniently located midway between Suva, the capital, and Nadi, the tourism hub of the island, it offers easy access to the island's popular beaches within a short drive.
The world-famous Natadola Beach is considered the island's most beautiful, offering visitors a relaxing atmosphere, pristine blue waters ideal for snorkeling, and white sand. For community and socializing, head out to Wailoaloa in Nadi, a true social hub full of celebration and locals catching golden sunsets. Alternatively, the Pacific Harbour Beach is the go-to spot for Suva's inhabitants, ideal for picnics, families, and leisurely swims. These are just a few examples from Fiji, a country known worldwide for its coral reefs, azure waters, and heavenly sunsets. Viti Levu has much to offer inland as well, if you want to stretch your legs in the nearby Mount Korobaba hiking trail just outside Suva. The northwest of the island is home to Koroyanitu National Park and the local Abaca village, where you can immerse yourself fully into Fiji's community. Plan a stay to experience an authentic Kava root drinking ceremony.
Golfing in a Pacific paradise
Before teeing off, the nearby Navala village, set in the highlands just east of Koroyanitu National Park, is an absolute must if you want to witness how Fijians stick to a traditional lifestyle with their thatched bure houses. Viti Levu's idyllic climate makes for excellent golfing grounds, with many courses scattered around your recently explored gems. The Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course is located an hour's drive away from Nadi International Airport via Queens Road, and is home to the annual Fiji International tournament. Resting serenely among rolling hills with a view of the ocean and surrounding coral reefs, the 18-hole course offers an annual individual membership for $800 that includes ith many perks.
Another locally favored golfing highlight is the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club. Conveniently tucked in Denarau Island and surrounded by many remarkable resorts, the club is an accessible option, just a 10-minute drive away from downtown Nadi via Narewa Road. With open fairways and rife with many water hazards, this 7,200-yard 18-hole, par-72 course is full of fun obstacles for all skill levels.
The island's southeastern shore also houses The Pearl Golf Course. A 55-minute drive away from Suva, it was designed by esteemed golf architects Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Gary Roger Baird. Abundant with rivers, canals, and deep bunkers, The Pearl is a signature Pacific golfing experience. Whether you're planning a short scouting vacation or a longer stay to feel things out, Fiji's Viti Levu is tough to beat, renowned not only for its safety but also for its stress-free lifestyle.