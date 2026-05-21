Fiji's Largest Island Is A Dreamy Retirement Haven With Excellent Golfing, Warm Beaches, And Affordable Living

Some folks look forward to retirement so they can put their feet up with a paid-off mortgage, family and friends nearby, and a well-connected, familiar community at their doorstep. For others, having grown weary of an increasingly globalized, connected, and hectic world, that prospect simply isn't enough. If you were to spin a globe in search of a distant tropical paradise to spend your golden years in sunny simplicity, Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island, could offer that, and much more.

Part of an archipelago roughly 1,300 miles north of New Zealand, this South Pacific island is a veritable retirement haven for those seeking a laid-back lifestyle far from the world's noise. Spanning roughly 4,000 miles, Viti Levu enjoys relatively stable temperatures year-round, generally ranging from an average of 60 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter months to 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. The island checks many of the boxes for a well-rounded island, with an international airport in the tourist hub city of Nadi, a plethora of postcard-worthy beaches, diverse landscapes, and a lively capital.

For active retirees, the island won't be short on activities either. Viti Levu is home to several world-renowned golf courses, including Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course. Along the coast, you can have your pick of the litter among the pristine public beaches, ranging from the quiet Pacific Harbour Beach to sunset parties with locals and fellow expats at Wailoaloa Beach. Low-cost activities are plentiful as well, from hiking trails and national parks to visits to traditional Fijian villages. With nearby Port Olry on Vanuatu picked as "The Most-Paradise-Like Beach", retiring in this corner of the South Pacific neighborhood with affordable living in the $2,000 per month range is a hard bargain to pass on.