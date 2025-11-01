The Safest Islands In Fiji To Visit For A Stress-Free Vacation, According To Research

Fiji is one of the world's premier tropical destinations, with over 330 islands spread across the South Pacific. This island nation offers an abundance of choices for travelers seeking both adventure and tranquility. But with so many stunning options available, selecting the best island in Fiji for your travel style can feel overwhelming, especially when safety is a top priority and there are many things to know before you go. The good news is that Fiji maintains an excellent safety record globally. The U.S. State Department categorizes the country as Level 1 in terms of safety and Americans can stay visa-free for up to four months. This classification puts Fiji on par with many popular destinations, like Japan, Portugal, and Switzerland. In fact, many European destinations have a Level 2 travel advisory, including the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

While the country experiences occasional petty crime, particularly in nightlife areas, violent crime against tourists remains exceptionally rare. The Fiji Police shared on Facebook that during May 2025, crime had decreased 14% compared to May 2024. Last spring 2025, the police also reported an increase in illicit drug crime. Of the 215 cases recorded, 195 cases were marijuana-related and 20 cases were methamphetamine-related. The Fiji Times reported that there were 20,384 offenses recorded, many of them drug-related, because of the government's stricter enforcement. In the article, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad said, "It was imperative that members of the public understood that these statistics were not as alarming."

Fiji is overall a very safe destination, whether you're heading there for your honeymoon, a family retreat, or a getaway with your best friends. Tourists have shared their positive experiences on the islands online, so we've rounded up the safest islands in Fiji to visit, according to travelers.