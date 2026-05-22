Canada's Nostalgic Mall In Toronto Is A Gem With Shops, An Indoor Amusement Park, And '80s Vibes

The beauty of architecture is that it can provide a glimpse into the past. Buildings can act as a living time capsule, which is certainly the case at Canada's Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair. Located in Rexdale, a neighborhood in Toronto's Etobicoke suburb, it opened its doors in 1985 and is more than just a shopping destination. This Toronto attraction has a retro indoor amusement park, Fantasy Fair, said to be the largest in Ontario. Although the two-story Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair has faced decline within the last decade or so, visitors continue to be captivated by its nostalgic charm. "Not as shiny and fancy as many newly built malls nowadays, but I really appreciate the old vibes," penned a reviewer on Google. Another said, "It's the mall that time forgot."

Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair boasts a glass design based on the 19th-century Crystal Palace, a structure in London that burnt down in 1936. Despite this, its aesthetic arguably looks straight out of the '80s, with the interior featuring neon-colored shop signs, as well as geometric and bright accents. In addition, Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair's stores contribute to the surreal ambiance. Put simply, it has a couple of offbeat shops that you wouldn't necessarily expect to find at a mall.

Its shops include Dollarama, a Quebec-born chain that offers discounted snacks, crafting goods, seasonal decor, and much more. Similarly, guests can peruse the aisles for deadstock items (think furniture, homeware, trinkets, among other miscellaneous inventory) at Shop A Lot. Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair also has typical retailers, such as Ardene, a trendy chain that is comparable to Forever 21. Of course, its pièce de résistance is undoubtedly Fantasy Fair, with one reviewer describing it as "the heart of the mall."