Canada's Nostalgic Mall In Toronto Is A Gem With Shops, An Indoor Amusement Park, And '80s Vibes
The beauty of architecture is that it can provide a glimpse into the past. Buildings can act as a living time capsule, which is certainly the case at Canada's Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair. Located in Rexdale, a neighborhood in Toronto's Etobicoke suburb, it opened its doors in 1985 and is more than just a shopping destination. This Toronto attraction has a retro indoor amusement park, Fantasy Fair, said to be the largest in Ontario. Although the two-story Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair has faced decline within the last decade or so, visitors continue to be captivated by its nostalgic charm. "Not as shiny and fancy as many newly built malls nowadays, but I really appreciate the old vibes," penned a reviewer on Google. Another said, "It's the mall that time forgot."
Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair boasts a glass design based on the 19th-century Crystal Palace, a structure in London that burnt down in 1936. Despite this, its aesthetic arguably looks straight out of the '80s, with the interior featuring neon-colored shop signs, as well as geometric and bright accents. In addition, Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair's stores contribute to the surreal ambiance. Put simply, it has a couple of offbeat shops that you wouldn't necessarily expect to find at a mall.
Its shops include Dollarama, a Quebec-born chain that offers discounted snacks, crafting goods, seasonal decor, and much more. Similarly, guests can peruse the aisles for deadstock items (think furniture, homeware, trinkets, among other miscellaneous inventory) at Shop A Lot. Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair also has typical retailers, such as Ardene, a trendy chain that is comparable to Forever 21. Of course, its pièce de résistance is undoubtedly Fantasy Fair, with one reviewer describing it as "the heart of the mall."
Old school fun at Fantasy Fair in Toronto
Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair is just a few minutes away from Toronto Pearson, considered North America's most stressful airport. The trip is worth it to see the Fantasy Fair's whopping 60,000 square feet. As one reviewer notes, "it offers a surprising number of classic rides, bright colors, and a nostalgic carnival atmosphere that's hard to find elsewhere in the city." In fact, in a 2024 article for West End Phoenix, a local who revisited the site wrote that it looked just as they remembered from childhood.
Fantasy Fair, which is best suited for toddlers to younger teens, features vibrant faux storefronts, giving it the appearance of a whimsical town. Attractions include everything from Ships Ahoy (a nautical-themed spinning teacups ride) to classic bumper cars. Notably, Fantasy Fair has a carousel constructed by Charles I.D. Looff in 1911 — his creations are rare, with others found in destinations like California's Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. This only adds to Fantasy Fair's nostalgic appeal, with the amusement park thriving on providing old-school fun. Better yet, there is no general admission fee, though guests will need to purchase an unlimited ride pass onsite to enjoy the rides. Note that previous visitors advise checking for ride closures before buying the pass.
After your time at Fantasy Fair, continue your trip down memory lane at the mall's food court, home to a Burger King (the chain was all the rage in the '80s). As of this writing, Toronto's Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair is open daily. Extend your adventures and visit CF Toronto Eaton Centre, a downtown shopping mall with artsy vibes just 30 minutes away. Or consider staying overnight at another nearby historic spot, Gladstone House, Toronto's oldest continuously operating hotel.