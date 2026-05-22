Forget Thailand, Retire To This Affordable Asian Gem With Stunning Beaches, Tasty Eats, And Great Healthcare

There's no doubt about it: Thailand is a bit of a star among the retirement crowd these days. The estimation is that there's currently around 10,000 American retirees living it up between the Buddhist stupas and palm-fringed beaches of the fabled Land of Smiles. But what if we told you there was another Asian destination with the same flavor-brimming food, the same glorious stretches of sand, and a downright fantastic healthcare system to boot? Well, there is. It is called Sri Lanka.

Yep, the gem-shaped island nation they call the Pearl of the Indian Ocean has plenty of things to pique the interest of the post-work crowd. Before even glimpsing the gorgeous beaches and tasting a single red-lentil dal, you should know that it's super affordable. According to Numbeo's Cost of Living Index, Sri Lanka is around 27.5% cheaper than Thailand, and — perhaps more to the point — a whopping 167% cheaper than the United States.

Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport now connects the isle to the world. You can jet there from Paris, London, Seoul, Sydney — the list goes on. Visas are required, but seniors over the age of 55 can apply for what's known as the My Dream Home program, which offers a two-year stay before you need to renew. American citizens can also obtain a 30-day visa either online before travel or at the airport upon arrival.