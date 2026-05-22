Forget Thailand, Retire To This Affordable Asian Gem With Stunning Beaches, Tasty Eats, And Great Healthcare
There's no doubt about it: Thailand is a bit of a star among the retirement crowd these days. The estimation is that there's currently around 10,000 American retirees living it up between the Buddhist stupas and palm-fringed beaches of the fabled Land of Smiles. But what if we told you there was another Asian destination with the same flavor-brimming food, the same glorious stretches of sand, and a downright fantastic healthcare system to boot? Well, there is. It is called Sri Lanka.
Yep, the gem-shaped island nation they call the Pearl of the Indian Ocean has plenty of things to pique the interest of the post-work crowd. Before even glimpsing the gorgeous beaches and tasting a single red-lentil dal, you should know that it's super affordable. According to Numbeo's Cost of Living Index, Sri Lanka is around 27.5% cheaper than Thailand, and — perhaps more to the point — a whopping 167% cheaper than the United States.
Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport now connects the isle to the world. You can jet there from Paris, London, Seoul, Sydney — the list goes on. Visas are required, but seniors over the age of 55 can apply for what's known as the My Dream Home program, which offers a two-year stay before you need to renew. American citizens can also obtain a 30-day visa either online before travel or at the airport upon arrival.
Idyllic Sri Lanka beaches that are always in season
Picture-perfect tropical beaches pepper the pages of just about any travel brochure for Sri Lanka. Basically, if you're keen to fill your retirement with lazing on soft sands, surfing slow waves, and kicking back under a coconut palm, this corner of Asia is going to be a doozy. But then that's precisely what you'd expect of an island that has over 1,000 miles of coastline on the Indian Ocean, right?
The south coast of the island is especially well known for its beaches. The region puts family resort towns like Unawatuna alongside local favorites like Polhena Beach, a reef-sheltered bay frequented by turtles. And there are surf havens every step of the way, too. The boho surf town of Hiriketiya here, the beginner-friendly gold-sand bay of Weligama there.
The monsoon does hit the southern beaches around April, bringing rain and rougher seas. But there's a proverbial ace up Sri Lanka's sleeve, for the Eastern Province actually gets its dry season from April onwards. This is a true year-round destination. Plus, the eastern side of the island has its own stunning beaches, including the long sands of relaxed Nilaveli, and the palm-threaded, bar-dotted runs of Uppuveli near the temple-capped town of Trincomalee.
Sri Lanka's fantastic food and healthcare
This island nation of verdant forests and beaches has a lot more than just idyllic sands, and the country's healthcare system is worth talking about. According to the World Health Organization, the country punches above its weight in the quality of health provision. Average life expectancy is on the rise, and malaria is no longer present. A study in the peer-reviewed health journal The Lancet points out that Sri Lanka's health system is not only universally accessible but a real source of pride among the people here.
Then there's the cuisine, which is a pretty fiery affair. Think lots of chili and lots of spice. Prepare to be wowed by flavors ranging from zingy lime condiments to chili-packed coconut mixes called sambol, with street eats that range from hand-rolled, deep-fried samosas to chopped-up flatbreads known as kottu roti.
The most quintessential evening dish is surely the combination platter of Sri Lankan curry and rice. For me, sampling this cacophony of various dishes mixed with a big pile of rice is one of the big-time dos on any list of Sri Lankan dos and don'ts. Despite the ubiquitous dal, a lentil curry, there's never telling what you'll get. Will it be a tangy tamarind eggplant curry? Will it be a pungent garlic curry? Could it be stir-fried green beans in curry powder? Bon appetite.