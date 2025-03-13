A Wildly Underrated Seaside Town In Sri Lanka Offers Endless Surf, Boho Beach Clubs, And Warm Sandy Shores

When considering a tropical trip to Asia, Bali and Thailand are the usual destinations that come to mind. However, despite their undeniably stunning beaches, places like Gili Trawangan and Phuket have become overcrowded with tourists in recent years.

The small seaside town of Hiriketiya, nicknamed Hiri, is one of Sri Lanka's best-kept secrets for those seeking a tropical beach trip — without the crowd pollution. Tucked inside a cozy bay and wrapped in luscious vegetation, Hiriketiya's crescent-shaped beach has all the vacation staples: boho beach clubs, bars, restaurants, cafés, surfing amenities, shopping, snorkeling, safaris, and villas and hotels. Located at the southern tip of the country, Hiriketiya Beach is best visited between December and April to avoid the treacherous monsoon season, and to also catch the safest weather conditions for surfing.

While Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport is only an hour drive from Hiriketiya Beach, the airport is one of the emptiest in the world. However, the capital city of Colombo is 111 miles from Hiriketiya Beach, making it well worth the commute for a tropical oasis. Travelers coming from Colombo can take a bus for the most affordable option, but will need to make several connections along the way. Another cheap option is a train ride, but the journey can last up to five hours. Alternatively, a private taxi — which you can organize via Tripadvisor — will get you there in under three hours, but the fare can cost roughly 30,000 LKR, or just over $100.