A Wildly Underrated Seaside Town In Sri Lanka Offers Endless Surf, Boho Beach Clubs, And Warm Sandy Shores
When considering a tropical trip to Asia, Bali and Thailand are the usual destinations that come to mind. However, despite their undeniably stunning beaches, places like Gili Trawangan and Phuket have become overcrowded with tourists in recent years.
The small seaside town of Hiriketiya, nicknamed Hiri, is one of Sri Lanka's best-kept secrets for those seeking a tropical beach trip — without the crowd pollution. Tucked inside a cozy bay and wrapped in luscious vegetation, Hiriketiya's crescent-shaped beach has all the vacation staples: boho beach clubs, bars, restaurants, cafés, surfing amenities, shopping, snorkeling, safaris, and villas and hotels. Located at the southern tip of the country, Hiriketiya Beach is best visited between December and April to avoid the treacherous monsoon season, and to also catch the safest weather conditions for surfing.
While Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport is only an hour drive from Hiriketiya Beach, the airport is one of the emptiest in the world. However, the capital city of Colombo is 111 miles from Hiriketiya Beach, making it well worth the commute for a tropical oasis. Travelers coming from Colombo can take a bus for the most affordable option, but will need to make several connections along the way. Another cheap option is a train ride, but the journey can last up to five hours. Alternatively, a private taxi — which you can organize via Tripadvisor — will get you there in under three hours, but the fare can cost roughly 30,000 LKR, or just over $100.
Sri Lanka's Hiriketiya Beach boasts plenty of onsite tourist activities
Hiriketiya Beach offers affordable surf board rentals and lessons from several local companies, such as Surf by Sachee, Lucky's Surf School, and Hiri Surf School. Rental prices per hour start at $4 for shortboards, $3 for longboards, and $6 for stand-up paddle boards, whereas lessons can be anywhere from $24 to $30 per person.
One-dollar per-hour sun lounges are also available to rent, and plenty of local beachfront shops sell food and drinks. Bars, restaurants, and beach clubs, such as Belika and La Playa, extend along the bay, providing endless options for entertainment in the sun. But, visitors should take caution when sunbathing and surfing in Hiriketiya, as UV rays can exceed the maximum on the UV Index scale, due to the ozone depletion over Sri Lanka. A higher SPF applied regularly is necessary.
Only a seven-minute tuk-tuk drive from Hiriketiya Beach, holiday makers can visit Turtle Point in Batigama where a bale of turtles reside in the nearby sea. For an unforgettable experience, visitors can rent snorkels from a local conservationist. Sri Lanka is also home to majestic wildlife at Yala National Park only 63 miles from Hiriketiya Beach. Half-day and full-day safari tours are available to pre-book online, starting at approximately $55. Paradise Tuk Tuk Tours also operate local sightseeing excursions out of the nearby seaside town of Tangalle. Tourists will visit Dhowa Rock Temple, Paradise Hummanaya Blowhole, and Big Buddha at Wewurukannala Vihara Temple.
Luxurious villas and modern, budget-friendly hotels surround Hiriketiya Beach
Hiriketiya is dotted with accommodations only a short walk from the seashore. Sam & Lola's, rated 4.9 stars on Airbnb, offers two lavishly modern villas with their own personal pools, private outdoor showers, air conditioning, and mini kitchenette. Just a six-minute walk from Hiriketiya Beach, the cost of a villa starts at $430 per their two-night minimum policy.
For another luxury stay, La Playa Beach Club is a stunning adults-only boutique hotel nestled on the beach with rates starting at $197 per night. It's a favorite among visitors, scoring a 9.1 rating on Booking.com. Guests are also a fan of visiting over the holidays, as peak weather hits in December. While La Playa is the perfect spot for drinking cocktails in the sun and partying during the daytime, guests of the hotel should be mindful that the beach club music doesn't end until 10 p.m.
Alternatively, Surf Home Stay Hiriketiya is a popular, budget-friendly hotel, and boasts an 8.3 review score on Booking.com. Situated on the shoreline, this beachfront accommodation starts at $28 per night and hosts daily yoga, ice baths, and ice yoga, with sound healing and workshops occurring monthly. The hotel has a bar and restaurant, but is also surrounded by a multitude of trendy eateries, such as Latin fare at The Ruin, Italian cuisine from Bacuzzi, and traditional Sri Lankan food by Raa, as well as a plethora of bars that line the beach.