An Island Nation In Asia With Verdant Forests, Forts, And Beaches Is One Of 2026's Fastest-Growing Destinations

Located in the South Asia region, Sri Lanka is on many traveler bucket lists for places to visit in 2026. According to a study by the UN World Tourism Organization, Sri Lanka is among the fastest-growing destinations in Asia. Data from the report shows a 17% rise in international tourism in 2025. Not only that, according to the country's Tourism Development Authority annual report, more than 2.3 million tourists visited in 2025, the largest number ever recorded, per Ceylon Today.

The island's striking coastlines include wildly beautiful beaches which, already renowned for surfing, offer snorkeling, swimming, and more. Rolling tea plantations, historic forts, and safaris through the jungle are all part of the experience, too. Visitors have the opportunity to witness herds of Asian elephants roaming freely and climb through verdant forests to panoramic views from the top of Sigiriya, one of Sri Lanka's most impressive historic sites.

To increase the number of visitors, Sri Lanka started a pilot program in 2024 for citizens of over 30 countries for a free 30-day tourist visa (per Reuters). At the time of writing, citizens of seven countries get a 30-day free visa, according to their official Department of Immigration and Emigration website. However, due to drops in tourists, they hope to roll out the plan again in 2026. The Ministry of Tourism of Sri Lanka has set in its 2026 to 2030 plan to emphasize nature-focused activities, as well as sustainability and community-based tourism. At the time of writing, the country has eight nature-based and culture-based UNESCO World Heritage Sites, giving visitors even more reasons to travel there in 2026.