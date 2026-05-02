An Island Nation In Asia With Verdant Forests, Forts, And Beaches Is One Of 2026's Fastest-Growing Destinations
Located in the South Asia region, Sri Lanka is on many traveler bucket lists for places to visit in 2026. According to a study by the UN World Tourism Organization, Sri Lanka is among the fastest-growing destinations in Asia. Data from the report shows a 17% rise in international tourism in 2025. Not only that, according to the country's Tourism Development Authority annual report, more than 2.3 million tourists visited in 2025, the largest number ever recorded, per Ceylon Today.
The island's striking coastlines include wildly beautiful beaches which, already renowned for surfing, offer snorkeling, swimming, and more. Rolling tea plantations, historic forts, and safaris through the jungle are all part of the experience, too. Visitors have the opportunity to witness herds of Asian elephants roaming freely and climb through verdant forests to panoramic views from the top of Sigiriya, one of Sri Lanka's most impressive historic sites.
To increase the number of visitors, Sri Lanka started a pilot program in 2024 for citizens of over 30 countries for a free 30-day tourist visa (per Reuters). At the time of writing, citizens of seven countries get a 30-day free visa, according to their official Department of Immigration and Emigration website. However, due to drops in tourists, they hope to roll out the plan again in 2026. The Ministry of Tourism of Sri Lanka has set in its 2026 to 2030 plan to emphasize nature-focused activities, as well as sustainability and community-based tourism. At the time of writing, the country has eight nature-based and culture-based UNESCO World Heritage Sites, giving visitors even more reasons to travel there in 2026.
Explore the beaches and forts along Sri Lanka's incredible coasts
From the capital city of Colombo, many travelers head to Hikkaduwa first. Not only is it one of the most beautiful beaches and best surfing spots in the country, but it's also been a popular spot among surfers since the 1970s. Head further south to Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site first built by the Portuguese in the 1500s. Later, the Dutch expanded the area by adding landmarks like the Dutch Reformed Church. Here, you can explore its colonial-style streets, visit the lighthouse, and admire the iconic clock tower. During colonization around 60 forts were built, but today many are in ruins and there are only a handful that are open to the public.
Continuing along the southern coast, other beaches worth stopping at include Unawatuna, famous for snorkeling, swimming, and paddleboarding. Weligama and Ahangama in the south are two of Sri Lanka's many surf hubs, gems with perfect reef breaks and stylish eateries. The beaches here are lined with bars and restaurants that make for the perfect place to grab a bite. More advanced surfers will love Ahangama. Continuing south, you'll find trendy hostels, yoga schools, and surf lessons in the beginner-friendly surfing town of Weligama.
Heading east, stop in Mirissa for picturesque beaches. The seas can be rough for swimming but the area offers whale-watching tours and photo opportunities including famous Coconut Tree Hill, lined with towering palm trees overlooking the bay. Serious surfers head to the opposite side of the island from the capital for some of the best waves in the country. In Arugam Bay, popular surf spots include Peanut Farm and Elephant Rock, but be mindful of the wild elephants and crocodiles in the area.
Things to do in Sri Lanka's interior
For inland adventures, travel to the central part of the country for culture sites, wildlife exploration, and unforgettable train rides. Sigirya, a sanctuary packed with heritage and hospitality, is an ancient fort that features stunning frescoes. Known in English as "Lion Rock" and built in the late 5th century, the former capital is built atop a huge rock that rises high above dense forest. Visiting the historic site requires a challenging, steep climb that takes about two hours. For those who are up for a challenge, you can also hike the nearby Pidurangala Rock, which gives a stunning 360-degree view of Sigiriya from a distance.
One could argue that Sri Lanka's safaris rival those of Africa, offering frequent wildlife sightings, including leopards, migrating elephants, and sloth bears. Hop in a jeep and tour Yala National Park, home to everything from lush seasonal forests to thorny habitats. If you're lucky enough to be in the country from June to September, head to Minneriya National Park to see the "gathering," a time when herds of elephants migrate there in search of water. Another must-do in Sri Lanka is hopping aboard the train that connects Ella and Kandy, a dreamy mountain capital that is a timeless trove of culture, upscale resorts, and hills in the Central province.
To round it out, consider hiking Sinharaja Rainforest National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, to see plants and animals that only exist in Sri Lanka. Spanning 27,000 acres, it's home to the country's only remaining untouched tropical rainforest, with a number of waterfalls and many animals close to extinction. To get to this diverse country, most arrive via the country's main airport, Bandaranaike International Airport, in the capital of Colombo.