Toronto's Unsung Beach Park Has Swimming With Dramatic Cliff Views And A Bike Trail
Toronto features nearly 30 miles of shoreline on the Canadian side of Lake Ontario. There are dozens of parks along the water's edge in and around the city for visitors and locals alike to enjoy. One that's not to be missed, though, is Bluffer's Park and Beach, an unsung gem with swimming, gorgeous cliff views, and a waterfront bike trail.
The park is one of eleven that are considered part of Scarborough Bluffs, a picturesque series of trails, beaches, gardens, and recreational facilities running for miles just north of the city center. In fact, Bluffer's Park was created because the city wanted to improve public access to the mainland area at the base of the bluffs. Specifically designed to offer an open space between the high cliffs and the water's edge, the park is a perfect spot for swimmers and boaters to enjoy the lake on warm summer days.
From the parking lot off Bluffers Park Road, the park and beach are just steps away. Two other parking areas are located beside the nearby Bluffers Park Yacht Club and the Scarborough Bluffs Sailing Club, a popular place to take sailing lessons.
Go for a swim at Bluffer's Park and Beach
The swimming beach at Bluffer's Park is wide and sandy, and the water quality is regularly tested by the city. Lifeguards are on daily duty from June to September, and visitors are asked to stay within supervised swimming areas (and avoid swimming without supervision outside the peak season). "The beach area is clean and great for a swim," said one traveler on Google Reviews. Convenient amenities include a changing room, water fountain, outdoor shower, and restrooms.
The park's trails, including walking paths with scenic lookouts and a wooded bike trail that leads through the park, offer elevated views over the lake and beach. According to Toronto Biking, the bike trail is "a short ride with a serious climb." The website suggests starting at Brimley Road, continuing onto Kingston Road, and dropping down to Bluffer's Park, but you could also do the same route in reverse. Only experienced cyclists with the proper gear (a road, hybrid, or mountain bike that can handle gravel sections) should approach the full ride.
But if you're not up for the challenge, you could still enjoy the section of the bike trail that's within the bounds of Bluffer's Park. "Once you're in the park, the riding is easy," the Toronto Biking reviewer wrote. "Flat paths along the waterfront, the marina to one side, the lake stretching out to the south. The beach has a good energy to it, especially on weekends. People barbecuing, kids playing, the whole scene spread out along the sand with the bluffs towering behind." Find out more about exploring Toronto's secret hidden wilderness on a bike route through the city's ravine system.
Take in the striking landscapes of the Scarborough Bluffs
Whether you're biking, picnicking, swimming, or just relaxing on the beach, the surrounding views of one of America's stunning Great Lakes, Lake Ontario, and the Scarborough Bluffs make a trip to Bluffer's Park worthwhile. Many past visitors mentioned the dramatic cliff views around the beach make picnics, walks, swimming, and sunbathing especially pleasurable. "The stunning backdrop of towering bluffs and Lake Ontario adds to the charm," said one visitor on Google Reviews. "Whether you want to relax, swim, or take a leisurely stroll, Bluffers Beach offers a perfect setting for a memorable picnic experience."
What makes the park even more special, locals and travelers agree, is the fact that it's not particularly well-known. "A hidden gem in Toronto! The views of the bluffs and Lake Ontario are simply breathtaking," commented one visitor. Though it can get busy in summer and on weekends, it's generally quiet and magical in the off-season. "An incredible place. Especially in winter when the beach is empty," said a visitor. Several people suggested coming at sunset for beautiful views over the water.
Bluffer's Park and Beach is less than an hour's drive from Old Toronto (or an hour and a half on public transit) and also around an hour's drive from Toronto Pearson International Airport. For more outdoor fun in the city, check out Toronto Island Park with beaches and lovely views just a 15-minute ferry ride from downtown.