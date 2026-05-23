Toronto's Unsung Beach Park Has Swimming With Dramatic Cliff Views And A Bike Trail

Toronto features nearly 30 miles of shoreline on the Canadian side of Lake Ontario. There are dozens of parks along the water's edge in and around the city for visitors and locals alike to enjoy. One that's not to be missed, though, is Bluffer's Park and Beach, an unsung gem with swimming, gorgeous cliff views, and a waterfront bike trail.

The park is one of eleven that are considered part of Scarborough Bluffs, a picturesque series of trails, beaches, gardens, and recreational facilities running for miles just north of the city center. In fact, Bluffer's Park was created because the city wanted to improve public access to the mainland area at the base of the bluffs. Specifically designed to offer an open space between the high cliffs and the water's edge, the park is a perfect spot for swimmers and boaters to enjoy the lake on warm summer days.

From the parking lot off Bluffers Park Road, the park and beach are just steps away. Two other parking areas are located beside the nearby Bluffers Park Yacht Club and the Scarborough Bluffs Sailing Club, a popular place to take sailing lessons.