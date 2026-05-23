Indianapolis' Historic Neighborhood South Of Downtown Is An Artsy Area With Parks And A Growing Food Scene
If you're planning a trip to Indianapolis, you'll discover a bustling Midwestern city that is filled with promising activities. However, with 99 official neighborhoods to explore, it can be a challenge to find the best section of the city to land in. Located less 15 minutes south of downtown, Bates-Hendricks is a strong contender for your stay. The colorful community blends creative flair, culinary stops, and green spaces in its charming, historic blocks.
The neighborhood's historic panache starts with the Bates-Hendricks House, a building dating back to the 1850s that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's just one of the community's many nods to Indianapolis' past. After reveling in the home's Italianate and Second Empire Style architectural details, history buffs can visit the William Sanders Home, the oldest house in Indianapolis, built before the city's first roads were even paved. Historic gems don't stop here — the Abraham Lincoln Public School and the site of the first Hook's Drugstore are nearby as well.
While historic landmarks are abundant within the neighborhood's bounds, it's also an ideal hub for broader city exploration. This is because it's conveniently located off the I-70 and I-65 highways that cut through Indianapolis. The area is also a reasonable 20-minute drive from the Indianapolis International Airport, streamlining commutes for visitors aiming to make the most of their time.
Discover Bates-Hendricks' art and culinary scenes
Bates-Hendricks has steadily transformed from a German immigrant settlement into a contemporary cultural gem with creative spaces that benefit both artists and their patrons. Situated just minutes from the neighborhood's center, the Murphy Arts Center is the community's main vein of creative production. The 57,000-square-foot building is home to Bridge Collective, Get Dirty Ceramics, and 25 other creative businesses. The space also hosts a monthly First Fridays event, during which creators open their studio doors to the public.
For more art, check out Neighbors Studios. Founded by ceramicist Savannah Jacob, this collective has a single-minded mission to make it easier for local artists to share their work with the Bates-Hendricks community. The space also hosts a rotating list of solo exhibits in various mediums. Additionally, the Neighbors Studios team curated a tiny art gallery in the style of a Little Free Library, featuring small artworks that admirers can purchase without ever stepping into a studio space.
The neighborhood's creativity is present in its burgeoning food scene, too. The Vault Indy offers fine dining (with themed plates like the Prohibition Pork Chop and Getaway Lo-Mein) and libations (like the grapefruit-forward South Side Whisper) in a speakeasy-style venue. Meanwhile, Shapiro's Delicatessen's sandwiches are so popular that a Google reviewer mentioned they "were in line about 40 people deep for about 20 minutes." However, they pointed out that the line "does move pretty fast." This spot even rivals downtown's Subito, one of the best hole-in-the-wall sandwich shops in Indy. The century-old Claus' German Sausages and Meats is worth a stop, too. It harkens back to the town's immigrant past with 20 styles of links and around 40 lunch meats to enjoy.
Explore parks and green spaces in the heart of Indianapolis
As a residential neighborhood, Bates-Hendricks takes great pride in its green spaces, which encourage community engagement and help beautify local streets. While these areas aren't as large as other urban parks like New York City's iconic Central Park, they quietly offer a diverse set of options for visitors looking to make the most out of the outdoors.
Ringgold Park is perfect for families, offering a recently remodeled playground with a colorful climbing structure, swings, and a safety-forward rubberized turf floor. Visitors can also identify native plants in the park's landscaping and watch wildlife through strategically placed bird boxes, turning a day at the park into an educational experience. Sexson Park is also home to a creative, new playground. As one past visitor mentioned via a Google review, "There is a toddler park for the little ones and a big playground for bigger children." A basketball half-court can also be found in this park.
For a grander green space experience, head to Garfield Park, an often overlooked tropical oasis just a few minutes south of Bates-Hendricks. The 128-acre property is home to a lush conservatory, arts center, aquatic center, and the popular MacAllister Amphitheater (which features a full roster of shows in different genres). The 6.9-mile Pleasant Run Trail directly connects Bates-Hendricks to the conservatory, serving as a safe passageway for both those on foot and those commuting by bike.