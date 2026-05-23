Indianapolis' Historic Neighborhood South Of Downtown Is An Artsy Area With Parks And A Growing Food Scene

If you're planning a trip to Indianapolis, you'll discover a bustling Midwestern city that is filled with promising activities. However, with 99 official neighborhoods to explore, it can be a challenge to find the best section of the city to land in. Located less 15 minutes south of downtown, Bates-Hendricks is a strong contender for your stay. The colorful community blends creative flair, culinary stops, and green spaces in its charming, historic blocks.

The neighborhood's historic panache starts with the Bates-Hendricks House, a building dating back to the 1850s that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's just one of the community's many nods to Indianapolis' past. After reveling in the home's Italianate and Second Empire Style architectural details, history buffs can visit the William Sanders Home, the oldest house in Indianapolis, built before the city's first roads were even paved. Historic gems don't stop here — the Abraham Lincoln Public School and the site of the first Hook's Drugstore are nearby as well.

While historic landmarks are abundant within the neighborhood's bounds, it's also an ideal hub for broader city exploration. This is because it's conveniently located off the I-70 and I-65 highways that cut through Indianapolis. The area is also a reasonable 20-minute drive from the Indianapolis International Airport, streamlining commutes for visitors aiming to make the most of their time.