When you're visiting Indiana, you might be there to check out the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway or the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, which is one of the best children's museums in the U.S. You may also want to take a tour of the city's multiple microbreweries, as Indianapolis is one of the best cities for beer aficionados. However, you shouldn't skip some of the city's quieter attractions, like Garfield Park.

Garfield Park is the oldest public park in the city, as it was established in the late 1800s. Famed landscape architect and urban planner George Kessler designed both the Conservatory and the Sunken Garden. Kessler also helped create a system to connect parks throughout Indianapolis. The park is tucked away in a residential neighborhood around four miles from Mile Square, the heart of Indianapolis. It's also about a 20-minute drive from the Indianapolis Airport, which has the best customer service in North America.

The centerpiece of the park is the Conservatory, which first opened in 1916. Visiting can make it feel like you're on a miniature tropical vacation while still in the Midwest. Right outside the Conservatory is the Sunken Garden, which was opened the same year and has a European vibe.

