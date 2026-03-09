One Of Indiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Sandwich Shops Is A Humble City Nook Serving Big Flavors

Indianapolis, Indiana, has become an unassuming mecca for mom-and-pop food stops that bring visitors nostalgia and flavor. Subito, Indy's lunch-only sandwich stop, contributes to the capital's flavorful reputation. It's highly rated on Google with a whopping 4.9 stars, and even the foodie site Chowhound named it the "Best Hole-in-the-Wall Sandwich Shop" in Indiana. The restaurant is located just to the left of the Market East District in Mile Square, two blocks from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. This is the original location, but there is another location in The AMP at 16 Tech that opens a bit earlier at 7 a.m. as opposed to 10 a.m. Both locations are open Monday through Friday for a quick bite to eat during the workweek.

While the place doesn't have the same vibe as the vintage drive-in diner, Triple XXX Family Restaurant, an hour outside of town, it does have a similar small-town charm that landed it a segment on Season 51 of Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The Mayor of Flavortown didn't only come here for its diner-like atmosphere – he praised the seasonal, rotating sandwich menu. Subito's chef, Chuck Biga, spent some time in Rome, bringing similar flavors all the way to the Hoosier State. Chef Biga learned how to make his own bread 13 years ago to match those he tried in Rome and Seattle, starting preparation at 5 a.m. daily.

Signature sandwiches like the Campo, a Roman-style chicken salad sandwich, and the Cold Italian, featuring smoking goose soppressata, really showcase Subito's bold flavors. Aside from the sandwiches, you can try a rotating menu of 90 different soups, which change monthly, along with freshly made salad options. The constantly evolving menu keeps customers on their toes, coming back for more.