9 National Park Vacations Across America To See Two Parks In One Trip

America is known for magnificent national parks, from coastal oases on the Atlantic and Pacific to mountain landscapes in the Rockies and Smokies. With 63 national parks across 30 states, many are conveniently located within a two-hour drive of each other, making it easy to visit two national parks in one trip.

One of the most popular examples of this type of vacation is the duo of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, which, from border to border, has only a 7-mile gap that can be driven in a matter of minutes. Another popular option is to split a vacation between two park towns, like in New River Gorge and Shenandoah, which are about 2.5 hours apart.

Choosing which national park duo to visit can be difficult. A good place to start your decision-making process is selecting the time of year you'd like to go. If a summer vacation is on your radar, avoid the sweltering desert parks or the humid South and opt for a cooler mountain or northern park, like Glacier National Park in Montana. Alternatively, if you are looking for a winter getaway and want to head somewhere warmer in January or February, check out one of Florida's parks, like Biscayne, or go out West to parks like Arches. All of these parks have another one nearby, making them great options for adventurous travelers. Ready to hit the road? Here's a closer look at nine national park vacations that let you see two parks in a single trip.