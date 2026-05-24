9 National Park Vacations Across America To See Two Parks In One Trip
America is known for magnificent national parks, from coastal oases on the Atlantic and Pacific to mountain landscapes in the Rockies and Smokies. With 63 national parks across 30 states, many are conveniently located within a two-hour drive of each other, making it easy to visit two national parks in one trip.
One of the most popular examples of this type of vacation is the duo of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, which, from border to border, has only a 7-mile gap that can be driven in a matter of minutes. Another popular option is to split a vacation between two park towns, like in New River Gorge and Shenandoah, which are about 2.5 hours apart.
Choosing which national park duo to visit can be difficult. A good place to start your decision-making process is selecting the time of year you'd like to go. If a summer vacation is on your radar, avoid the sweltering desert parks or the humid South and opt for a cooler mountain or northern park, like Glacier National Park in Montana. Alternatively, if you are looking for a winter getaway and want to head somewhere warmer in January or February, check out one of Florida's parks, like Biscayne, or go out West to parks like Arches. All of these parks have another one nearby, making them great options for adventurous travelers. Ready to hit the road? Here's a closer look at nine national park vacations that let you see two parks in a single trip.
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks
Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park sit directly beside each other in Northern Wyoming. Yellowstone rests atop a massive caldera — a collapsed volcanic crater that once formed the impressive terrain. Natural attractions across the park — such as Old Faithful and the Grand Prismatic Spring — are prime examples of the park's thermal power. Alternatively, Grand Teton features a dramatic mountain range with alpine views and exquisite backcountry hiking. Although you can split your trip between two park towns, we recommend basing yourself in Jackson, Wyoming, which serves as the gateway to Grand Teton and is less than two hours from Yellowstone's south entrance.
Arches and Canyonlands National Parks
Utah is home to one of the best park pairs in the Southwest — Arches and Canyonlands National Park. Both are located about a 30-minute drive from central Moab, Utah, which itself is an exciting town and among 12 underrated destinations in America that are perfect for solo tourists. Arches is famous for its surreal rock formations — the notorious Delicate Arch is even featured on the Utah license plate. Meanwhile, Canyonlands features sprawling desert ravines carved by the Colorado River and plenty of backcountry hiking and canyoneering opportunities.
Guadalupe Mountains and Carlsbad Caverns National Parks
Located along the Texas and New Mexico border, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Carlsbad Caverns National Park make up one of the most underrated park pairs in the United States. Only about a 30-minute drive apart, the diverse parks feature a range of activities from descending deep into a cavern in Carlsbad to hiking the tallest mountain in Texas, Guadalupe Peak. While Carlsbad's primary point of interest is its stunning cavern with seasonal bat flights and accessible descents, Guadalupe features a sprawling, unique landscape of desert trails, lush springs, and mountain environments.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
Sequoia and Kings Canyon are deep in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of Eastern California. The parks are only an hour apart, making it easy to base yourself in one and explore the other. If you want a slightly longer trip, Yosemite is only 2.5 hours from the parks, while Death Valley National Park is even closer at an hour away. Sequoia National Park is famous for having the largest tree on earth, General Sherman. Spend time traipsing among the giants before heading to King's Canyon for mountain landscapes featuring waterfalls, lookouts, and alpine lakes.
Wind Cave and Badlands National Parks
South Dakota's unparalleled prairie parks offer some of the most dramatic, rugged landscapes in the country. Wind Cave National Park features one of the longest cave systems in the world as well as sprawling prairies filled with free-roaming bison and pronghorn. It is also one of the best national parks that's completely free to enter. An hour away is Badlands National Park, with otherworldly rock formations, layered canyons, and colorful hues of red and yellow throughout the landscape.
Everglades and Biscayne National Parks
South Florida's Everglades National Park and Biscayne National Park are easily accessible from Miami and other popular South Florida destinations. Everglades National Park is one of the most well-known East Coast parks and features expansive swamplands, mangrove forests, and abundant wildlife, including alligators, manatees, and migratory birds. About 30 minutes away is Biscayne, which protects a vast marine landscape along the Atlantic coast. Park visitors can also tack on other popular Florida destinations like the Keys, Miami, or even Dry Tortugas National Park.
Kenai Fjords and Lake Clark National Parks
Alaska's national parks are the gateway to the Arctic tundra and feature some of the most dramatic cold-weather landscapes in America. However, if you don't want to venture too far into the Alaskan backwoods, Kenai Fjords and Lake Clark National Park are both easily accessible from Anchorage. Head south to Kenai Fjords National Park for tidewater glaciers, pristine wilderness, alpine lakes, and grizzly bear viewing. From there, visitors can take a small plane across the Cook Inlet to Lake Clark National Park and its intense backcountry setting.
New River Gorge and Shenandoah National Parks
New River Gorge National Park and Shenandoah National Park are a fantastic East Coast park duo, separated by only 2.5 hours. Start your trip in New River Gorge to enjoy the scenic views alongside the iconic steel bridge cascading across one of the world's oldest rivers. Shenandoah, on the other hand, is known for its scenic Skyline Drive, Blue Ridge Mountain views, and peaceful forest hikes. Fall is an especially beautiful time to visit both parks as they burst into an explosion of autumn colors thanks to the vibrant foliage across Appalachia.
Glacier and Waterton Lakes National Parks
Yes, Waterton Lakes is in Canada. However, this pair is separated by only a border. The Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park in the center of these Rocky Mountain giants was the world's first international peace park, established in 1932. Glacier National Park is famous for its rugged alpine peaks, turquoise lakes, and scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road, while Waterton has the same mountainous atmosphere with far fewer tourists. During the summer, visitors can even drive directly through the heart of the conjoined parks.