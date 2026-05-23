New Jersey's Charming Newark Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown, Parks, And Family Fun

Some of the most charming suburbs aren't always the largest or most famous. When it comes to the area surrounding Newark, New Jersey, places like East Orange or South Orange likely come to mind. However, one underrated Union County community has a quiet reputation for its walkable downtown and family-friendly atmosphere. And the best part is, it has convenient access to both Newark and New York City. That destination is Fanwood, a small New Jersey borough located about 20 miles southwest of Newark.

Although it only spans about 1.3 square miles and less than 8,000 residents, Fanwood has lots to do along its tree-lined South Avenue downtown corridor, where visitors can find cafes and other small eateries within walking distance of the NJ Transit station. But beyond downtown, Fanwood's recreational opportunities are really what make it an ideal destination for families. Those who enjoy spending time outdoors will be pleasantly surprised by the borough's neighborhood parks, which are quaint yet well-equipped. Whether you're taking a walk, playing pickleball, or simply basking in the sun on a warm spring day, Fanwood offers the kind of relaxed suburban atmosphere that encourages visitors to slow down without going too far from the big city.