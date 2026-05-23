New Jersey's Charming Newark Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown, Parks, And Family Fun
Some of the most charming suburbs aren't always the largest or most famous. When it comes to the area surrounding Newark, New Jersey, places like East Orange or South Orange likely come to mind. However, one underrated Union County community has a quiet reputation for its walkable downtown and family-friendly atmosphere. And the best part is, it has convenient access to both Newark and New York City. That destination is Fanwood, a small New Jersey borough located about 20 miles southwest of Newark.
Although it only spans about 1.3 square miles and less than 8,000 residents, Fanwood has lots to do along its tree-lined South Avenue downtown corridor, where visitors can find cafes and other small eateries within walking distance of the NJ Transit station. But beyond downtown, Fanwood's recreational opportunities are really what make it an ideal destination for families. Those who enjoy spending time outdoors will be pleasantly surprised by the borough's neighborhood parks, which are quaint yet well-equipped. Whether you're taking a walk, playing pickleball, or simply basking in the sun on a warm spring day, Fanwood offers the kind of relaxed suburban atmosphere that encourages visitors to slow down without going too far from the big city.
Fanwood, New Jersey, has a walkable downtown full of locally-owned restaurants
One of Fanwood's appeals is its charming downtown. Visitors can explore South Avenue on foot. However, free parking is available for those who drive. Start off your visit with a meal at local favorites like Jessica's Restaurant, an Italian spot known for its seasonal menu and the option to BYOB. Ginger Sushi is another restaurant that diners praise for its delicious sushi rolls and welcoming service, with one Google reviewer saying, "The server was so helpful when we were choosing what to order, and everything came out really fast. The sushi was fresh, flavorful, and beautifully made." After your meal, make sure you've saved room for a sweet treat at Double Jelly, a cafe a short one-minute walk from both restaurants, offering croffles, coffee beverages, and unique bubble tea flavors customers describe as a "very good addition to downtown Fanwood."
The borough's downtown is also anchored by Fanwood Train Station, a historic hub dating back to the late 1800s that still provides easy access to nearby destinations like the "Down Neck," a walkable and diverse Newark neighborhood with shops and nightlife, as well as New York City, where you can experience some of the most incredible free tourist attractions. To reach Newark's Penn Station from there only takes 30 minutes along the Raritan Valley Rail Line. Additionally, getting to New York's Penn Station takes another 30 minutes along the same line.
Parks offering activities for all ages make Fanwood popular with families
Fanwood's parks offer facilities for all ages, making it an attractive destination for visitors looking to escape the big city. Just a 5-minute drive from the train station, Forest Road Park, according to visitors, is a "great park for the family." It features a wide range of facilities, including a playground, two baseball fields, two tennis courts, two pickleball courts, a basketball court, and even a skateboard park. La Grande Park, located less than two minutes from downtown Fanwood, is another popular spot for outdoor recreation. Reviewers frequently praise it as an "excellent park for children and adults alike," with updated playground equipment. Like Forest Road Park, La Grande Park features baseball fields, tennis courts, and a basketball court. However, it also has an open-air pavilion equipped with 10 picnic tables perfect for larger gatherings. It is worth noting, though, that using the pavilion requires a reservation.
Families interested in spending time outdoors should also consider visiting the Fanwood Nature Center, an eight-acre natural area located along Terrill Road between Cray Terrace and La Grande Avenue. Open daily from sunrise to sunset, the nature center is a great example of Fanwood's more tranquil side, with five walking trails engulfed by thick forest. While strolling along one of these trails, you may spot deer, birds, and other native species. Families with children can also enjoy the butterfly garden, which is a certified Monarch Butterfly Waystation featuring plants that support their migration. And if you're up for more outdoor activities that are just a stone's throw from New York City, be sure to check out the lush parks in Bayonne next.