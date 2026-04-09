The 5 Most Incredible Free Tourist Attractions In New York City

Central Park is considered one of America's top tourist attractions, and it's easy to see why. The giant Manhattan park is an urban playground full of walking paths, lakes, sculptures, and, well, actual playgrounds. It stretches from Midtown Manhattan all the way to Harlem, a whole 51 city blocks in length. Its 843 acres include sculptures, lakes, and themed gardens, as well as buildings like Belvedere Castle and Bethesda Terrace.

There's something for pretty much everyone. Bird-watchers can see over a quarter of America's bird species flying around. Music lovers can stroll down Central Park Mall, which is usually filled with buskers. Movie fans can see locations from their favorite films, like "When Harry Met Sally" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Personally, I love to wander past some of my favorite art pieces — like the "Imagine" mosaic in Strawberry Fields, a tribute to John Lennon, or the giant sculpture of characters from "Alice in Wonderland" — and then relax in the sun with a good book.

If you're visiting Central Park in the summer, you might even catch some live entertainment for free. NYC's SummerStage program brings dozens of free performances to the city's parks each summer, including many in Central Park. The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park program also distributes a limited number of tickets for free each performance day (though you'll need to get up early and wait in a long line or get lucky and win a digital lottery to get them).