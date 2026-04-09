The 5 Most Incredible Free Tourist Attractions In New York City
New York City is one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in (according to Numbeo) — but luckily for tourists, some of the city's best tourist attractions are 100% free. While you might have to shell out for a hotel room or a plane ticket, it's easy to fill your NYC vacation with free or low-cost tourist attractions, especially during the summer months.
When I moved to NYC, I didn't have a lot of cash to spend on tourist attractions. Throughout the decade-plus I lived there, many of my friends who visited me were also on a tight budget. Over the years, I developed a talent for suggesting free and low-cost outings that allow visitors to experience the city without emptying their wallets. Along with the always-free items on this list, I suggest checking out the schedule for NYC's free museum days to see if any align with your trip. Many museums offer free or deeply discounted tickets at least once a month.
Wander through Central Park
Central Park is considered one of America's top tourist attractions, and it's easy to see why. The giant Manhattan park is an urban playground full of walking paths, lakes, sculptures, and, well, actual playgrounds. It stretches from Midtown Manhattan all the way to Harlem, a whole 51 city blocks in length. Its 843 acres include sculptures, lakes, and themed gardens, as well as buildings like Belvedere Castle and Bethesda Terrace.
There's something for pretty much everyone. Bird-watchers can see over a quarter of America's bird species flying around. Music lovers can stroll down Central Park Mall, which is usually filled with buskers. Movie fans can see locations from their favorite films, like "When Harry Met Sally" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Personally, I love to wander past some of my favorite art pieces — like the "Imagine" mosaic in Strawberry Fields, a tribute to John Lennon, or the giant sculpture of characters from "Alice in Wonderland" — and then relax in the sun with a good book.
If you're visiting Central Park in the summer, you might even catch some live entertainment for free. NYC's SummerStage program brings dozens of free performances to the city's parks each summer, including many in Central Park. The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park program also distributes a limited number of tickets for free each performance day (though you'll need to get up early and wait in a long line or get lucky and win a digital lottery to get them).
Take the Staten Island Ferry to the Statue of Liberty
Many people who go to NYC want to see the Statue of Liberty — and I can't blame them, she's iconic. But visiting Liberty Island can be time-consuming and expensive, taking several hours and costing $26 per adult ticket, so I generally suggest most people skip it (or at least go into it with the knowledge that it'll take up a good chunk of the day). Instead, I suggest they ride the free Staten Island Ferry, which offers excellent views of the Statue of Liberty. It's a cheaper, less time-consuming, and (in my opinion) a better way to say hi to Lady Liberty.
The Staten Island Ferry runs from Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan to St. George Terminal on the north shores of Staten Island, departing every half-hour or every 15 minutes during the weekday morning and evening rush hours. The ferry ride takes about 25 minutes each way and offers stunning views of the Statue of Liberty from the water. When the ferry arrives at Staten Island, you can either take another one back to Manhattan or stop and explore Staten Island — there are several bars and restaurants a few minutes' from the ferry stop, including Enoteca Maria, where Nonnas of the World share iconic and prized family recipes.
Walk across the Brooklyn Bridge
The Brooklyn Bridge stretches over the East River, connecting Lower Manhattan to Brooklyn Heights. Its stone arches are an unforgettable sight, especially if you're walking under them. The Brooklyn Bridge is a little over a mile long, so wear sneakers. Walking across the bridge offers you unforgettable views of the Manhattan skyline, plus helps you get your step count up.
I recommend pairing your stroll across the bridge with some time spent on either side — personally, I prefer to start the walk from Manhattan and end it in Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn Heights, but you can do it in the other direction, too. The Manhattan side of the bridge begins near City Hall, making it easy to pair with a walk to other free landmarks like the 9/11 memorial, the "Charging Bull" statue on Wall Street, and the Oculus, an architecturally stunning shopping and transit hub. The Brooklyn side of the bridge is located next to Brooklyn Bridge Park, an 85-acre waterfront park full of gardens and city views. Like Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park offers tons of free entertainment in the summer months, including movies on the lawn and concerts.
Visit the New York Public Library's Stephen A. Schwarzman Building
All New York Public Library branches are free to visit, but none make quite the same impression as the NYPL's Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in Midtown Manhattan. Framed by a famous duo of stone lions named Patience and Fortitude, the library contains stunning architecture, beautiful ceilings, a remarkable research collection, and rotating exhibitions. Visitors will want to marvel at the lobby before climbing up the stone stairs (or taking the elevator) to marvel at the painted ceilings of the Rose Main Reading Room (pictured). Don't miss the building's collections of literary treasures such as the Gutenberg Bible and the stuffed animals that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh.
The NYPL offers docent-led tours of the library twice a day from Monday through Saturday. The free tours take about one hour but require advance reservations. Of course, you can also pop up and take as much or as little time as you like wandering through the building. Outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, you'll find Bryant Park, a small but scenic city park with a lawn, fountain, and plenty of chairs. In the summer months, it also hosts free movies and concerts. If you're exploring other sights in Midtown — such as Times Square or the Museum of Modern Art — Bryant Park is a great spot to relax for a while.
See some art at MoMA PS1
NYC is home to over 170 museums, but many of them have a hefty ticket price (for example, the Met has a $30 admission for adults, although New York residents can pay what they wish). However, visitors have some always-free museums to choose from, including the American Folk Art Museum and the National Museum of the American Indian. My personal favorite in NYC is MoMA PS1, located in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens.
Housed in a former public school building, the museum features rotating exhibits of contemporary art, including installations, murals, sculptures, paintings, and performances. Personally, I love seeing whichever sculptures are currently in the museum courtyard. Additionally, the museum building itself is full of what MoMA PS1 calls "artist interventions" — site-specific works such as murals, skylights, and lighting fixtures. Depending on when you attend, MoMA PS1 visitors can participate in free art workshops and attend museum block parties. During the summer months, visitors can also enjoy the museum's annual Warm Up live music series. After visiting MoMA PS1, consider stopping for a meal at one of the many delicious restaurants in Long Island City, perfect for foodies.
Methodology
This writer lived in NYC from 2012 to 2025 and was on a tight budget for many of those years. This list is based on my personal experiences exploring NYC solo, as well as showing out-of-town friends around the city. I have personally been to all the tourist attractions listed here multiple times and didn't pay a cent to see them.
While writing this list, I checked the website for each attraction to confirm that it is still free for all, including tourists. Note: I did not include Times Square on this list, because it is widely considered "America's worst tourist trap" with constant crowds (and I agree), but if you don't buy anything at its stores or restaurants, it is also free to visit.