New Jersey's Scenic New York City Peninsula Suburb Has Cultural Landmarks And Lush Parks
New York or New Jersey? This seemingly innocuous question has spawned many online debates and discussions about each state's merits for locals and visitors alike. While there may never be a conclusive answer (everyone seems to have their preference), one thing is for certain: New Jersey is one of the best places for New York City views. Sure, not everywhere in the state can lay claim to this, but the peninsula suburb of Bayonne certainly has the goods.
Bayonne hugs both Newark Bay and Upper New York Bay, giving it waterfront parks and walkways where you can take in New York City vistas across the water. In this way, Bayonne is very similar to The Waterfront, Jersey City's highly walkable, trendy neighborhood with iconic Manhattan views. It's a scenic suburb where culture, outdoor recreation, and local art and dining scenes converge. Even the Bayonne Golf Club offers a unique golfing experience with New York City skyline views.
"What stands out most is the strong sense of community and the welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel at home," one resident wrote on Niche, an online school and neighborhood search platform. "Local businesses, parks, and family-friendly spaces give the city a warm and connected feel, and I appreciate how diverse and supportive the neighborhoods are." It's within this interconnected and diverse environment only 7 miles from Manhattan that Bayonne wins over those who visit and those who stay. You can get a true sense of the city's pride by visiting some of its prominent landmarks.
Bayonne's iconic American landmarks
One of Bayonne's most recognizable cultural landmarks is located at the end of the Cape Liberty Cruise Port terminal. The Tear Drop Memorial (officially called "To the Struggle Against World Terrorism") rises up over 100 feet tall and looks out across the water towards Manhattan, where the tragic events of 9/11 took place. It's a monumental tribute to the victims of those terrible attacks in 2001 and symbolizes a united fight against terrorism. The design features a giant teardrop hanging within a pillar split down the middle with jagged edges. When viewed from a certain angle, it's also intended to represent the Twin Towers rising above Manhattan.
While you're visiting the Tear Drop Memorial, cast your gaze out across the bay towards Anchorage Channel. On a clear day, you should be able to see the stout yet recognizable Robbins Reef Lighthouse. This nearly 150-year-old offshore spark-plug-style lighthouse was integral to the safe passage of ships in and out of New York and New Jersey harbors. You can't visit the lighthouse right now, but work is underway to restore it into a museum, which should be open sometime in the future.
Connecting Bayonne to Staten Island is another landmark worth seeing or even crossing over if you have the time. Bayonne Bridge opened in 1931 and is still one of the world's longest steel arch bridges. You can admire this feat of modern engineering from either its New Jersey or New York side. Dennis P. Collins Park is one of the best spots to do this in Bayonne. You can also drive, walk, or cycle across it while soaking up Kill Van Kull waterway views.
Beautiful waterfront parks for play, picnics, and views
When the weather is generous, you may notice a lot of people heading to Stephen R. Gregg Park on the western side of Bayonne. The 100-acre park overlooks Newark Bay and has tranquil recreation spaces with sprawling waterfront views. Visitors here spend a lot of their time on the baseball and football fields, basketball and tennis courts, and the playground. The kid-friendly splash pad with its water fountains and showers is also open in summer. Within the park, the Hackensack River Walkway takes you around the property's outer edge, providing some of the best bay views.
Speaking of scenic paths, the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway goes through part of Bayonne, primarily around the outskirts of Bayonne Golf Club. This is the best path to walk or cycle if you want views of the Manhattan skyline. You can even see the Statue of Liberty, one of 15 historic landmarks that used to look completely different. Bayonne's peninsula location means you have one more waterfront outlook to enjoy: the Kill Van Kull. This waterway is best viewed from Dennis P. Collins Park. Along with those aforementioned Bayonne Bridge views, this park has a fishing pier, splash park, basketball courts, dog park, playgrounds, and waterfront pathways.
You can drive to Bayonne directly from Newark Liberty International Airport in about 20 minutes, depending on the time of day. It's also on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line and multiple bus routes, which get you there from Jersey City in about 45 minutes. Bayonne doesn't have any hotels, but you can stay just outside on Staten Island or closer towards Jersey City.