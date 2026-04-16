New Jersey's Scenic New York City Peninsula Suburb Has Cultural Landmarks And Lush Parks

New York or New Jersey? This seemingly innocuous question has spawned many online debates and discussions about each state's merits for locals and visitors alike. While there may never be a conclusive answer (everyone seems to have their preference), one thing is for certain: New Jersey is one of the best places for New York City views. Sure, not everywhere in the state can lay claim to this, but the peninsula suburb of Bayonne certainly has the goods.

Bayonne hugs both Newark Bay and Upper New York Bay, giving it waterfront parks and walkways where you can take in New York City vistas across the water. In this way, Bayonne is very similar to The Waterfront, Jersey City's highly walkable, trendy neighborhood with iconic Manhattan views. It's a scenic suburb where culture, outdoor recreation, and local art and dining scenes converge. Even the Bayonne Golf Club offers a unique golfing experience with New York City skyline views.

"What stands out most is the strong sense of community and the welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel at home," one resident wrote on Niche, an online school and neighborhood search platform. "Local businesses, parks, and family-friendly spaces give the city a warm and connected feel, and I appreciate how diverse and supportive the neighborhoods are." It's within this interconnected and diverse environment only 7 miles from Manhattan that Bayonne wins over those who visit and those who stay. You can get a true sense of the city's pride by visiting some of its prominent landmarks.