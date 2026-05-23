Iowa's Former Logging Town Is Now A Charming Midwest Village With Shops And Local Bites

When it comes to travel destinations, there's no doubt that the Midwest is vastly underrated. While the region's flat, grassy prairies are often considered mundane or even forgettable, this frontier was once the epicenter of America's early industrial history, from the expansion westwards after the Civil War to the development of trade by railroad. Imagine making your way to the flatlands of Iowa right along the Mississippi River, and rewind the clock back to the 1850s — you would find a bustling boomtown where riverboats docked to unload their cargo, while the whistle of locomotive trains filled the air. Today, the Village of East Davenport forms a historic quarter of the city of Davenport, but almost 200 years ago, the village stood alone on the edge of the riverfront.

Though small in size, East Davenport is packed with history. Riverboats once transported logs down the Mississippi, and East Davenport grew from a modest waterfront settlement into an industrial hub crowded with sawmills and lumberyards. Eventually, ironworks and stone quarries joined the mix. While no longer a logging boomtown, visitors can walk around East Davenport's main thoroughfare to admire the historic architecture for a glimpse into a bygone age. Brick storefronts stand between false-front facades and colonial-style clapboard cottages, forming a charming architectural tapestry. Trees shade the streets, and you might feel like you have stepped right into a storybook village when strolling the area.

The mill workers are long gone, but East Davenport still bustles with visitors in search of gastronomy and retail therapy. Quaint saloons and restaurants are tucked within the historic facades, while local boutiques beckon shoppers to browse for antiques, home decor, and apparel. Iowa locals in Cedar Rapids can make the drive to East Davenport in about 90 minutes, while Illinois road-trippers coming from Chicago are a little over two and a half hours away.