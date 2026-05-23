Iowa's Former Logging Town Is Now A Charming Midwest Village With Shops And Local Bites
When it comes to travel destinations, there's no doubt that the Midwest is vastly underrated. While the region's flat, grassy prairies are often considered mundane or even forgettable, this frontier was once the epicenter of America's early industrial history, from the expansion westwards after the Civil War to the development of trade by railroad. Imagine making your way to the flatlands of Iowa right along the Mississippi River, and rewind the clock back to the 1850s — you would find a bustling boomtown where riverboats docked to unload their cargo, while the whistle of locomotive trains filled the air. Today, the Village of East Davenport forms a historic quarter of the city of Davenport, but almost 200 years ago, the village stood alone on the edge of the riverfront.
Though small in size, East Davenport is packed with history. Riverboats once transported logs down the Mississippi, and East Davenport grew from a modest waterfront settlement into an industrial hub crowded with sawmills and lumberyards. Eventually, ironworks and stone quarries joined the mix. While no longer a logging boomtown, visitors can walk around East Davenport's main thoroughfare to admire the historic architecture for a glimpse into a bygone age. Brick storefronts stand between false-front facades and colonial-style clapboard cottages, forming a charming architectural tapestry. Trees shade the streets, and you might feel like you have stepped right into a storybook village when strolling the area.
The mill workers are long gone, but East Davenport still bustles with visitors in search of gastronomy and retail therapy. Quaint saloons and restaurants are tucked within the historic facades, while local boutiques beckon shoppers to browse for antiques, home decor, and apparel. Iowa locals in Cedar Rapids can make the drive to East Davenport in about 90 minutes, while Illinois road-trippers coming from Chicago are a little over two and a half hours away.
Wander around the shops and historic landmarks in East Davenport, Iowa
There's nothing like a retail therapy session to set things right, and it's even better if the storefront offers a charming atmosphere. A white, clapboard farmhouse lures shoppers to step inside the Mezzanine Boutique, where clothing racks are brimming with colorful shirts, mannequins are modeling stylish outfits, and display shelves are filled with jewelry and accessories. The store layout feels homey, and you will no doubt want to take your time browsing. "The clothes they have are top quality and so fashionable," writes a previous customer. "If you're looking for high end clothing without breaking the bank... Mezzanine is the store."
Tucked within the same building is Calla, a furniture and lifestyle store. Aside from patterned throw pillows, unique table lamps, and pottery, you will also find scented candles and an assortment of toys and board games for children. "Always a great place for unique gifts," a previous shopper shares. From there, head around the corner to the Mint Green Boutique, boasting a stone and clapboard storefront that feels more like a fairytale cottage. "This place is so unique, we love going here," says a Google reviewer. Wander around inside to find stylish new outfits and accessories.
Meanwhile, sommeliers in search of a few tasty vintages for their wine cabinet should continue up the street to Camp McClellan Cellars. There are racks of reds and whites, not to mention ciders and beers, and equipment for home brewing. For a spot of sightseeing after shopping, wander across the street for a peek at the red-brick facade of the old fire station, or snap photos beneath the village's old wooden trestle bridge, a remnant of the locomotive era. More shopping opportunities await in nearby Moline, a riverfront city with boutique shops.
Tasty local eateries to try in East Davenport, Iowa
After spending the day shopping in the Village of East Davenport, head to the rustic local eateries. Standing in a brick warehouse on the corner next to Mezzanine Boutique is the Village Corner Deli, a favorite with locals. "I have been enjoying meals here for many many years and have never once been disappointed," says a previous customer. Fill up on all kinds of sandwiches, from a classic pastrami on rye bread to a roast beef hoagie. Wooden plank walls and handwritten chalkboard menus behind the counter create a rustic vibe.
For a step back in time to the Wild West era, head to Grumpy's Saloon. The false-front facade with Italianate details is a great backdrop to pose for photos, and the interior decor feels nostalgic with wooden beam ceilings and old-timey photos on the walls. Find a barstool, enjoy a pint of beer, and play a game of pool. For an even more historic vibe, grab lunch or dinner at Brew, a cozy gastropub tucked within what was once a blacksmith's workshop. Sit inside to soak up the relaxed atmosphere, or enjoy your meal outdoors to people-watch on the street while eating. Nibble on bruschetta, chow down on a taco pizza, and sample a glass of wine.
For dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth at Lagomarcino's Confectionery. Sporting a pastel-hued facade, the vibes will "take you back in time to an Old World soda fountain shop," according to one reviewer. Order a hot fudge sundae, or pick out all kinds of chocolate candies to take home. For more tasty bites, just 20 minutes away by car is LeClaire, boasting a historic district with great food and eclectic shops. Or find more adventures in nearby Rock Island, Illinois' riverfront charmer with a lovely downtown and pretty parks.